List Of Smartphones Price Drop In India: OnePlus 9 5G, iPhone 13, Redmi Note 11T 5G, More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Smartphone launches keep happening almost every month, giving buyers a wide range of choices to choose from. Popular brands like Apple, Samsung, OnePlus, and others launch smartphones periodically. With every new entrant, older phones will be available for a lesser price tag.

We have brought to you the List Of Price Drop Smartphones in India. This includes brand new phones as well as slightly older models.

The List Of Price Drop Smartphones in India includes Apple phones. The iPhone 13 and the iPhone 12 recently received a price drop for the Indian market, just ahead of the iPhone 14 launch. If you're thinking of getting an iPhone, keep this price drop in mind. Additionally, the OnePlus 9 5G with Hasselblad cameras also received a price cut.

Apart from these, many Redmi and Xiaomi phones also got a price cut. The List Of Price Drop Smartphones in India includes the Redmi Note 10S and the Redmi Note 10T 5G, which are available for up to Rs. 2,000 discount. Additionally, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G is also available with a discount.

The List Of Price Drop Smartphones in India also includes Samsung phones like the Samsung Galaxy M32 and the Galaxy M52. One can also check out Vivo phones at a discount like the Vivo Y21 and the Vivo Y15C.

Note: Not all of these price cuts are official. Some of these price cuts are taken from the online retailers such as Flipkart and Amazon.

OnePlus 9 5G (8GB RAM) Gets Up to Rs. 12,000 Price Cut MRP: Rs. 49,999

After Price Cut: Rs. 37,999 Key Specs 6.55-inch (1080 x 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 402 ppi 20:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU

8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 50MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4500 mAh battery iPhone 13 Gets Up to Rs. 9,000 Price Cut MRP: Rs. Rs. 79,900 (128 GB)

After Price Cut: 70,990 Key Specs 6.1 inches 1170 x 2532 pixels Display

128GB, 256GB, 512GB Storage

12MP + 12MP Dual Primary Camera, 12MP Front Camera

Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm), Hexa Core

Non-removable Li-Ion 3,227 mAh battery iPhone 12 Gets Up to Rs. 20,901 Price Cut MRP: Rs. Rs. 79,900 (128GB)

After Price Cut: Rs. 58,999 Key Specs 6.1 inches 1170 x 2532 pixels Display

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

64GB, 128GB, 256GB Storage / 4GB RAM

Apple A14 Bionic (5 nm), Hexa Core

Non-removable Li-Ion 2851 mAh battery iPhone 13 Mini Gets Up to Rs. 4,601 Price Cut MRP: Rs. 69,900 (128GB)

After Price Cut: Rs. 65,299 Key Specs 5.4 inches 1080 x 2340 pixels Display

12MP + 12MP Rear Camera

12MP Front Camera

128GB, 256GB, 512GB Storage

Apple A15 Bionic (5 nm), Hexa Core

Non-removable Li-Ion battery Samsung Galaxy M32 5G Gets Up to Rs. 4,000 Price Cut MRP: Rs. 20,999 (6GB RAM, 128GB)

After Price Cut: Rs. 16,999 Key Specs 6.5 inches, 720 x 1600 pixels Display

128GB Storage / 6GB, 8GB RAM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Primary Camera

13MP Front Camera

MediaTek MT6853 Dimensity 720, Octa Core

Non removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery Redmi Note 10S Gets Up to Rs. 4,000 Price Cut MRP: Rs. 18,999 ((6GB RAM, 128GB)

After Price Cut: Rs. 14,999 Key Specs 64GB, 128GB storage / 6GB, 8GB RAM

64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP Primary Camera

13 MP Front Camera

6.43 inches 1080 x 2400 pixels, Display

Mediatek Helio G95 (12 nm), Octa Core

Non-removable Li-ion 5000 mAh battery Redmi Note 11T 5G Gets Up to Rs. 4,000 Price Drop MRP: Rs. 22,999 (8GB RAM)

After Price Cut: Rs. 18,999 Key Specs 6.6 inches 1080 x 2400 pixels, Display

64GB, 128GB storage / 6GB, 8GB RAM

50MP + 8MP Primary Camera

16MP Front Camera

MediaTek Dimensity 810 (6nm), Octa Core

Non-removable Li-ion 5000 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Gets Up to Rs. 3,000 Price Cut MRP: Rs. 40,999 (8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

After Price Cut: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

6.52 inches 1080 x 2408 pixels Display

128GB Storage / 6GB, 8GB RAM

64MP + 12MP + 5MP + 5MP Quad Primary Camera

32MP Front Camera

Exynos 1280, Octa Core

Non-removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery Xiaomi 11T Gets Up to Rs. 2,000 Price Cut MRP: Rs. 49,998 (8GB RAM,128GB Storage)

After Price Cur: Rs. 37,999 Key Specs 128 GB, 256 GB Storage / 8GB RAM

108MP + 8MP + 5MP Primary Camera, 16MP Front Camera

6.67 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels, Display

MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G, Octa core

Non removable Li-Ion 5000 mAh battery OnePlus 9 Pro 5G Gets Up to Rs. 15,000 Price Cut MRP: Rs. 64,999

After Price Cut: Rs. 49,999

Key Specs 6.7-inch (1440 x 3216 pixels) Quad HD+ 525 ppi 20.1:9 Fluid AMOLED display

Octa Core Snapdragon 888 5nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 660 GPU 8GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.1) storage

Android 11 with OxygenOS 11

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP + 50MP + 8MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

4,500 mAh battery

