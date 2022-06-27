Croma Price Drop Sale On iPhone 13 Pro MAX, iPhone 12, iPhone 11, And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Looking for an iPhone? There's a sale that might be just ideal for you to buy the premium smartphone. We all know that getting a new iPhone is an expensive affair. Plus, devices like the iPhone 13 Pro Max are considered to be the most expensive of them all. Now, the Croma Price Drop Sale is offering a huge discount on iPhone models including the most expensive iPhone 13 Pro Max. Here's all you need to know about the Croma Price Drop Sale.

The Croma Price Drop Sale is offering the iPhone 13 Pro Max for just Rs. 1,45,990 instead of its original price of Rs. 1,59,900 for the 512GB variant. One can also check out the iPhone 13 for just Rs. 71,990 for the 128GB base variant. If you want something cute, you can get the iPhone 13 Mini for Rs. 75,990 for the 256GB variant.

Apart from the iPhone 13 series, the Croma Price Drop Sale is also offering a discount on slightly older models. This includes the iPhone 12 64GB variant available for Rs. 55,990 instead of its original price of Rs. 65,900. Buyers can also get the iPhone 11 for Rs. 47,990 for the 64GB variant and save 4 Rs. 1,910.

Apple iPhone 13 (128GB ROM, MLPJ3HN/A, (Product)Red) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 71,990 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 (Save Rs. 7,910) (10% off) Apple iPhone 13 is available at 10% discount during Croma sale. You can get this iphone for Rs. 71,990 onwards during the sale. Apple iPhone 12 (64GB ROM, 4GB RAM, MGJ83HN/A, Blue) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 55,990 ; MRP: Rs. 65,900 (Save Rs. 9,910 (15% off) Apple iPhone 12 is available at 15% discount during Croma sale. You can get this iphone for Rs. 55,990 onwards during the sale. Apple iPhone 11 (64GB ROM, 4GB RAM, MHDF3HN/A, Purple) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 47,990 ; MRP: Rs. 49,900 (Save Rs. 1,910) (4% off) Apple iPhone 11 is available at 4% discount during Croma sale. You can get this iphone for Rs. 47,990 onwards during the sale. Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (512GB ROM, MND13HN/A, Alpine Green) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 145,990 ; MRP: Rs. 159,900 (Save Rs. 13,910 ) (9% off) Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max is available at 9% discount during Croma sale. You can get this iphone for Rs. 145,990 onwards during the sale. Apple iPhone 13 mini (256GB ROM, MNFG3HN/A, Alpine Green) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 75,990 ; MRP: Rs. 79,900 (Save Rs. 3,910) (5% off) Apple iPhone 13 mini is available at 5% discount during Croma sale. You can get this iphone for Rs. 75,990 onwards during the sale. Apple iPhone SE (128GB ROM, MMXL3HN/A, (Product)Red) Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 46,990 ; MRP: Rs. 48,900 (Save Rs. 3,910) (4% off) Apple iPhone SE is available at 4% discount during Croma sale. You can get this iphone for Rs. 46,990 onwards during the sale.

