Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Price Drop Alert: Available With Rs. 21,000 Discount And A Catch

Apple iPhone models have been on the expensive side for its flagship features. Presently, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the most expensive and the high-end model of the 13 series. Now, the iPhone 13 Pro Max price drop has everyone excited as this might be the best time to get this premium flagship.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Price Drop

The iPhone 13 Pro Max price drop has been announced by Apple Premium Reseller Store. This effectively brings down the price to Rs. 1,08,900 for the base 128GB model. The iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB model is available for Rs. 1,18,900 and the 512GB is available for Rs. 1,38,900. The high-end 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 1,58,900.

iPhone 13 Pro Max Price Drop: What's The Catch?

The massive Rs. 21,000 discount is exciting. However, there's a catch. The whopping discount offer is calculated at Rs. 18,000 exchange on an older iPhone. as mentioned earlier. The iPhone 13 Pro Max price drop is available at the Apple Premium Reseller Store.

Here, the exchange was calculated against an iPhone XR model with a maximum value of Rs. 18,000. An additional Rs. 3,000 cashback offer brings the total to Rs. 21,000 price cut on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. When we speak of an exchange offer, the price might vary depending on the model, the condition of the phone, and other factors.

iPhone 13 Pro Max At Discount: Worth Buying?

We now know the next-gen iPhone 14 series will be debuting in September. Apple and other sellers generally announce a discount on the older models ahead of the launch. Yet, the iPhone 13 Pro Max price cut of Rs. 21,000 is a worthy consideration. It comes with the A15 Bionic chipset, which is tipped to continue on the base models of the iPhone 14.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max packs a massive 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display for a unique, immersive experience. It also packs an advanced camera system with triple sensors of 12MP each. While the iPhone 14 launch is right around, getting the flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max at a discount is still worthy.

