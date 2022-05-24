Just In
- 13 min ago Amazon Cricket Edition Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Win iPhone 13 And More
- 14 hrs ago Vivo T2 5G Launch Postponed; Check New Launch Date, Features & Expected Pricing
- 15 hrs ago Fire-Boltt Ninja 3 Smartwatch With Seven Days Battery Life Launched; Price & Features
- 15 hrs ago Motorola Razr 3 To Be First Smartphone To Run Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC; Launch Confirmed
Don't Miss
- News DD’s FreeDish gets more diverse with Masterchef Sanjeev Kapoor dedicating recipes
- Finance Adani Power Stock Hits An All-Time High With A Massive Return
- Movies Sarkaru Vaari Paata Day 12 Box Office Collection: Mahesh Babu's Film Slows Down At The Box Office
- Sports Racing Along The Singalong Track in Chennai
- Travel GlampEco - Glamping At India's First Geodesic Dome Stay
- Education NABARD AM Prelims Mains 2021 Cut Off Marks, Check NABARD Assistant Manager RDBS Rajbhasha Cut Off Details Here
- Automobiles KTM RC 390 Launched At Rs 3.14 Lakhs
- Lifestyle What Are Empty Calories? Major Sources, Disadvantages And How To Replace Them
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max Price Drop Alert: Available With Rs. 21,000 Discount And A Catch
Apple iPhone models have been on the expensive side for its flagship features. Presently, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the most expensive and the high-end model of the 13 series. Now, the iPhone 13 Pro Max price drop has everyone excited as this might be the best time to get this premium flagship.
iPhone 13 Pro Max Price Drop
The iPhone 13 Pro Max price drop has been announced by Apple Premium Reseller Store. This effectively brings down the price to Rs. 1,08,900 for the base 128GB model. The iPhone 13 Pro Max 256GB model is available for Rs. 1,18,900 and the 512GB is available for Rs. 1,38,900. The high-end 1TB iPhone 13 Pro Max is priced at Rs. 1,58,900.
iPhone 13 Pro Max Price Drop: What's The Catch?
The massive Rs. 21,000 discount is exciting. However, there's a catch. The whopping discount offer is calculated at Rs. 18,000 exchange on an older iPhone. as mentioned earlier. The iPhone 13 Pro Max price drop is available at the Apple Premium Reseller Store.
Here, the exchange was calculated against an iPhone XR model with a maximum value of Rs. 18,000. An additional Rs. 3,000 cashback offer brings the total to Rs. 21,000 price cut on the iPhone 13 Pro Max. When we speak of an exchange offer, the price might vary depending on the model, the condition of the phone, and other factors.
iPhone 13 Pro Max At Discount: Worth Buying?
We now know the next-gen iPhone 14 series will be debuting in September. Apple and other sellers generally announce a discount on the older models ahead of the launch. Yet, the iPhone 13 Pro Max price cut of Rs. 21,000 is a worthy consideration. It comes with the A15 Bionic chipset, which is tipped to continue on the base models of the iPhone 14.
The iPhone 13 Pro Max packs a massive 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display for a unique, immersive experience. It also packs an advanced camera system with triple sensors of 12MP each. While the iPhone 14 launch is right around, getting the flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max at a discount is still worthy.
-
54,999
-
39,999
-
39,999
-
38,990
-
1,29,900
-
79,990
-
38,900
-
18,999
-
19,300
-
69,999
-
49,999
-
15,999
-
20,449
-
7,332
-
18,990
-
31,999
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
31,055
-
39,100
-
19,600
-
15,509
-
23,646
-
89,735
-
13,655
-
40,695
-
10,999
-
34,550