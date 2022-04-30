Apple iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Could Get Pill-And-Hole Design: All You Need To Know News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple iPhone 14 series is the talk of the town, even if the expected launch date is still months away. This time, Apple is rumored to skip the Mini variant and instead launch a new Max model, while retaining the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max variants. The latest news talks about the possible design of the Pro and the Pro Max variants.

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Display Design

So far, the notch on the iPhone has been a major topic of debate. While Android phones already feature punch-hole cutouts, Apple has continued to retain the rather ugly notch. This might start to change with the iPhone 14 series. A tipster has shared the possible display designs for the iPhone 14 series.

Here, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max are spotted with a pill-shaped cutout along with a dedicated punch-hole notch for the FaceID sensor. Tipster @SaranByte on Twitter has also revealed the design of the alleged iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max models. These two devices seem to continue the notch, although it's significantly smaller.

Additionally, the tipster has also revealed the display dimensions of the upcoming iPhone 14 series. Here, the leak suggests the iPhone 14 will feature a 6.1-inch display while the iPhone 14 Max will pack a 6.7-inch display. The iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will pack 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, respectively.

Apple iPhone 14 Launch: What To Expect?

From the looks of it, the new iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will get a lot of upgrades than the Max and the base models. For one, an upgraded OLED panel and thicker chassis are tipped to arrive only for the Pro models. Moreover, an upgraded 48MP camera system is said to arrive only on the Pro and Pro max models, while the others will retain the 12MP cameras.

More importantly, rumors also suggest the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will only get the A16 Bionic chipset. Whereas, the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max models will retain the old-gen A15 Bionic processor. That said, these are mere rumors for now. It's best to await the official launch, set to take place in September.

