Apple iPhone 14 To Support 8K Videos With Improved Selfie Camera News oi-Vivek

Apple iPhones have always been known for their video quality. However, when compared to their Android counterparts, the Apple iPhones lagged in resolution. While most premium Android smartphones currently support 8K video recording, the Apple iPhones only offer up to 4K video recording.

This is set to change in the upcoming iPhone 14 series of smartphones. According to the latest report from Ming-Chi Kuo, the upcoming iPhone 14 series of smartphones will come with an upgraded selfie camera with an f/1.9 aperture, which will help the iPhones to offer better low-light selfie photography.

Do note that, the current iPhone 13 series of smartphones use a 12MP fixed focus selfie camera with an F/2.1 aperture. The upcoming iPhone 14 series of smartphones are likely to include a new auto-focus selfie camera with an f/1.9 aperture, which should improve both photography and videography on the next-generation iPhone.

Another report also suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which will be the flag bearers of the iPhone 14 series are expected to support 8K video recording with a 48MP primary camera, again a first on an iPhone. Do note that, the regular iPhone 14 is expected to carry a 12MP primary camera and might not support 8K video recording, which is likely to remain exclusive to premium models.

Just like how the ProRAW video recording is available only on the pro models, the support for 8K video recording is also expected to be limited to the higher storage variants of the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, which are likely to cost a lot more than regular iPhone 14, which is likely to use a dual 12MP camera setup.

Apple iPhone 14 Launch In India

The Apple 14 series of smartphones are expected to launch in India and across the world in October 2022. These smartphones are likely to be powered by the new Apple A16 Bionic processor with at least 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. In terms of pricing, the base iPhone 14 might cost around Rs. 70,000, while the iPhone 14 Pro is expected to have a price tag of over Rs. 1,00,000.

(1/2)

The front camera of four new iPhone 14 models in 2H22 would likely upgrade to AF (autofocus) & about f/1.9 aperture (vs. iPhone 13's FF (fixed-focus) and f/2.2). — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 19, 2022

