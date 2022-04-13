Apple iPhone 14 Series Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Apple is likely to take the wraps off the iPhone 14 series sometime in September or October this year. Now, the latest leak has suggested the possible pricing of the Apple iPhone 14 series devices. The leak suggests that the cost of the iPhone 14 Pro models could be more expensive than the iPhone 13 Pro models.

Already, we know that there will be four models in the iPhone 14 series, namely the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Given that the leak has shed light on the pricing of these devices, we can find out more details on how much these could cost well ahead of their actual launch.

Apple iPhone 14 Series Price Leak

As per a new leak by AppleLeaksPro, the Apple iPhone 14 is said to be priced at $799 (approx. Rs. 60,800), which is similar to that of the iPhone 13. On the other hand, the iPhone 14 Max is tipped to be priced around $899 (approx. Rs. 68,500) and it will replace the more affordable iPhone 13 Mini available at a cost of $699 (approx. Rs. 53,200). Lastly, the iPhone 14 Pro Max could be priced at $1,199 (approx. Rs. 91,300).

Apple iPhone 14: What To Expect?

Furthermore, there are speculations that the company might discontinue the smaller iPhone Mini and replace it with a bigger version of the iPhone 14. Besides, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max might come with a new design, which will bring a pill-shaped cutout instead of the notch.

Word is that the 2022 iPhone models might feature several improvements, including a new design over the Pro model, an improved camera and more. Also, the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are likely to feature a taller profile and improved camera module to fit the new internals.

For now, both the Pro models of the iPhone 14 series are tipped to feature a triple rear camera setup comprising a 48MP primary wide camera sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide secondary sensor and a tertiary telephoto lens. The upcoming iPhone 14 series models are likely to get the support for 8K video recording.

Moreover, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro model is tipped to arrive with 8GB of RAM and a 120Hz display. However, the iPhone 13 models are available with a storage option of 128GB. As per the analyst, the base variant of the iPhone 14 series devices is said to be 64GB.

Best Mobiles in India