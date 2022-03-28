Apple iPhone 14 Pro Models To Sport Bigger Camera Bump News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Of late, the Android OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and a few others are in a megapixel race. The high-end smartphones from these brands feature 108MP camera sensors. However, Apple refused to be a part of this race. It looks like things are all set to change, claims the analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

As per a report by 9to5Mac, the analyst has suggested that the iPhone 14 series could feature a 48MP primary camera sensor. This is the biggest camera sensor ever used in an iPhone. While there will be a huge sensor, it will also increase the camera bump at the rear of the device.

Apple iPhone 14 Series Camera Specs Leak

As per Kuo's tweet, the increase in the size of the rear camera bump is said to be due to the presence of a larger rear camera sensor on the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro Max. These Pro models of the upcoming iPhone series is said to feature a 48MP sensor while the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max use a 12MP sensor.

Talking about the sensor, the 48MP CIS sensor will increase in size by 25% to 35%. The height of the 48MP 7P lens will increase by 5% to 10%, he added in the tweet. Going by the same, the 48MP lens could be limited only to the iPhone 14 Pro models and not the vanilla variants.

Apple iPhone 14 Series: What To Expect?

For now, it is too early to speculate about the iPhone 14 series. These new models are all set to be unveiled only after six months. However, we have been coming across numerous leaks and speculations regarding these models from time to time.

Prior to the iPhone 14 series announcement, Apple will host the WWDC 2022, its annual developer conference in June. As per tipsters, the Apple WWDC conference will debut on June 6 this year. What's more, the Apple WWDC for this year will be the first in-person event after two years during the pandemic. However, there is no confirmation from the company regarding the event schedule or if it will be an in-person or virtual event.

