iPhone 14 Leaks Indicate Hardware Upgrades, No Dislplay Notch, And Much More
Apple is preparing for its spring event, which is expected to take place in March or April. The event will feature the third-generation iPhone SE as well as the iPad Air 5 with the new A15 CPU. As a result, speculations about the impending iPhone 14 have begun to circulate. Hardware enhancements, a front-facing punch-hole camera, and a redesign are all rumored.
Pricing And Availability For Apple's iPhone 14
The iPhone 14 is expected to arrive during Apple's fall event, more precisely in September, based on recent launch events, according to Mark Gurman. The handset will be available in four different variants, with the iPhone mini being replaced by the iPhone Max.
The regular, Max, Pro, and Pro Max variants, which are expected to start at $799 (about Rs 60,000) - the same price as the iPhone 13. However, according to LeaksApplePro, the Pro and Pro Max versions could face a $100 price increase. The phones may now cost $1099 (about Rs 82,000) and $1199 (around Rs 90,000).
Design And Features Of The Apple iPhone 14
The phones are said to have a thicker flush glass back that covers the lenses instead of the infamous camera bump. Apple is using OLED display panels on the front, which will replace the notch with a punch-hole camera. LG is supplying the panels, which are capable of a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate.
This time around, the corporation is believed to be switching to a USB Type-C charging port in order to comply with European Union standards aimed at reducing e-waste. However, according to Jon Prosser, Apple will keep its lightning ports for the time being.
Hardware For The Apple iPhone 14
According to previous rumors, the hardware will be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, which will provide a significant performance bump. TMSC is said to be the manufacturer of the 4nm chip, which is a smaller and more power-efficient alternative to the A15.
The base and Pro models will have a 6.06-inch display with a resolution of 2532 x 1170, while the Max and Pro Max models will have a display with a resolution of 2778 x 1284. It's also worth mentioning that only the Pro Max model includes an LTPO display, which is offered by LG, as previously stated.
