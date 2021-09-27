Apple iPhone 13 First Impression: The Good, The Bad, And The X-Factor

Apple iPhone 13: The Good

One of the major changes that Apple has made to the iPhone 13 is storage. Unlike the iPhone 12/11, where the base model offered just 64GB of internal storage, the base trim of the iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 13 now offers 128GB of internal storage. Plus, if you are a heavy user, there is a 512GB variant too.

Given Apple has not increased the prices of the iPhone 13 and offering 128GB storage, it actually makes the iPhone 13 offers better value for money when compared to the iPhone 12 series. When it comes to design, it looks almost similar to the iPhone 12 with diagonally placed cameras. The pink color that I have been testing isn't that pick. In fact, in low-light situations, it looks like a silver/white-colored iPhone.

Excellent Primary Cameras

Another positive aspect of the Apple iPhone 13 is the cameras. The iPhone 12 already had a good pair of cameras, while the iPhone 13 takes it to the next level, especially in low-light conditions. On top of that, it also supports Cinematic video recording mode, which is like portrait mode for videos.

If you have an iPhone 12 or even the iPhone 11, it will take a good picture in well-lit and daylight situations. The difference in the camera performance between the iPhone 13 and the previous generation of iPhones is visible in the low-light situation. Now, both the 12MP wide-angle and ultrawide angle lens can now capture great pictures under almost every lighting condition.

Take a look at this picture, shot in a broad daylight situation. This photo was captured in the regular mode, where, due to the higher aperture of the camera, there is a natural bokeh around the subject, which makes it pop. The picture has an excellent dynamic range with a lot of clarity, especially for a 12MP picture.

This picture was taken around 1:00 AM, where, the only source of light was the street lamp. The photo was captured using the long exposure method (night mode), which brightens the whole scene. I also noted that the same photo captured on the ultra-wide angle lens came out to be a bit noisy when compared to the image captured on the primary camera.

Even the 12MP selfie camera works great in most lighting conditions. However, the performance of the selfie camera hasn't gotten any better when compared to the devices like the Apple iPhone 12 Pro.

Apple iPhone 13: The Bad

For the first time since the launch of the Apple iPhone X, the company has reduced the size of the notch on the iPhone 13 series of smartphones. However, I feel the difference is negligible. Plus, you still cannot unlock the iPhone if you are wearing the mask (please wear one while you are outside).

Though the iPhone 13 has one of the best displays on a smartphone when it comes to brightness or color reproduction, it still uses a 60Hz panel, just like the very first iPhone, launched back in 2007 by Steve Jobs. You won't notice any lag or jittery if you have been using a phone with 60Hz.

It looks like Apple wants you to spend a bit more to get that 120Hz refresh rate. Maybe, the company might include a 120Hz refresh rate on the Apple iPhone 14 with a punch-hole display. Except for these, there isn't much to complain about the Apple iPhone 13.

Apple iPhone 13: The X-Factor

Prior to testing the iPhone 13, I have been using the iPhone 12 Pro, which has excellent performance, great cameras, and a premium design. However, the iPhone 12 Pro never lasted for an entire day on a single charge. I consider myself a heavy user, and I always ended up charging at least twice a day.

The Apple iPhone 13 has one of the best battery lives on any smartphone. With my limited testing, the battery lasts over a day of usage on a single charge and it also supports 20W fast wired and 15W wireless charging via the MagSafe.

Like every other iPhone, the iPhone 13 will also get at least four major iOS updates, which means, you will have a device with up-to-date software at least until 2025? Is the iPhone 13 an expensive smartphone? Yes. However, the price tag does come with certain perks. Stay tuned for our full review to learn more about the Apple iPhone 13.