Every iPhone 14 Model To Feature 120Hz Refresh Rate Display News oi-Vivek

The Apple iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max are currently the only iPhone models which support a 120Hz refresh rate display. This will change this year, as all four models of the iPhone 14 series of smartphones will feature a 120Hz LTPO OLED display with FHD+ resolution.

Apple will announce the iPhone 14 series of smartphones in the third quarter of 2022. The series will consist of four smartphones -- the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Max, iPhone 14 Pro, and the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Due to the lackluster sale figures of the iPhone 12 mini and the iPhone 13 mini, the company is said to discontinue the iPhone 14 mini.

According to a research note by Jeff Pu, Apple will offer identical display and memory configurations on both Pro and non-Pro iPhone 14 models. This means the differentiating factors between the two will be limited to the build quality and the camera setup.

Similar Memory Options Too

If we look at the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 mini, the devices come with just 4GB RAM. Similarly, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max offer 6GB of RAM. Jeff Pu also suggests that all the variants of the iPhone 14 series of smartphones will feature 6GB of RAM. Do note that, an earlier report suggested that the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max might offer 8GB RAM. However, this is not happening due to supply-chain issues.

Apple To Reinitiate 64GB Storage For Base Model?

There are a few things that do not make any sense. Jeff Pu claims that the base variant of the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max will offer 256GB of internal storage. However, he also claims that the iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Max will offer 64GB storage on the base variant.

Given the base model of the iPhone 13 mini and the iPhone 13 offers 128GB of internal storage, it is difficult to believe the fact that Apple will go back to offering just 64GB. Hence, take this entire prediction with a grain of salt.

Via

Best Mobiles in India