iPhone 13 Gets Rs. 27,000 Discount; Is It Worth Buying Ahead Of iPhone 14 Launch?

Apple iPhone 13 series is getting a lot of discounts just as the iPhone 14 series is set to launch in the coming months. Apple seller iStore is now offering a Rs. 27,000 discount for the new green variant. Here's all you need to know about the sale on the iPhone 13 green and how to claim it.

iPhone 13 Discount: All You Need To Know

The iPhone 13 is one of the most premium flagships in the market, sporting a stylish design, high-end cameras, and an advanced processor. The iPhone 13 Green is currently priced at Rs. 79,900 at the Apple India website. However, Apple's premium seller, iStore, is offering the iPhone 13 Green at a whopping discount.

The iStore discount sums up to a total of Rs. 27,000 on the iPhone 13 Green model for the base 128GB variant. The discount offer includes Rs. 5,000 instant discount and Rs. 4,000 cashback on buying the phone using HDFC credit and debit cards.

More importantly, the remaining discount amount is gained with an exchange value of up to Rs. 18,000 on the iPhone XR of the base 64GB model. Of course, the exchange terms and conditions will vary. The exchanging phone should be in a good condition without any damage. Buyers can also exchange other iPhone models but it has to be in a good condition.

iPhone 13 Features: Is It Worth Buying?

The new iPhone 14 series is tipped to launch in September and promises to bring multiple upgrades. However, the iPhone 13 is still a powerful phone and makes a good deal to get with this whopping discount. After the above-mentioned discount, the iPhone 13 Green is now available for just Rs. 52,900.

The iPhone 13 features powerful dual cameras, an immersive Retina XDR display, and an unprecedented A15 Bionic chipset. It also includes an upgraded battery and charging system. Plus, getting the iPhone 13 ensures you get the iOS update for the following years.

This makes the iPhone 13 a powerful phone, worth spending Rs. 52,900. If your budget permits, one can also explore exchange and discount offers for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

