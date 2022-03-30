OnePlus 9 5G, 9 Pro 5G Price Cut By Rs. 5,000 Ahead Of OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch: Should You Buy?

The OnePlus 9 5G and the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G were premium smartphones when they launched, bringing in Hasselblad cameras, and much more. Now that we're getting the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G with even better and latest specs, is it worth buying the OnePlus 9 5G series? We've listed out reasons to buy or not to buy.

OnePlus 9 5G, OnePlus 9 Pro 5G Price Cut

The reduced price of the OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G are already reflected on the OnePlus India website and Amazon. Presently, the OnePlus 9 5G base model with 8GB RAM is priced at Rs. 44,999 instead of Rs. 49,999. The high-end 12GB model is available for Rs. 49,999 instead of Rs. 54,999.

On the other hand, the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is available starting from Rs. 59,999 for the base 8GB RAM model, which was earlier Rs. 64,999. The high-end 12GB RAM model is available for Rs. 64,999 instead of Rs. 69,999. The new price is available on color models, which are Astral Black, Artic Sky, and Winter Mist for the OnePlus 9 5G; and Stellar Black, Pine Green, and Morning Mist for the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G.

To note, the OnePlus 9 5G and OnePlus 9 Pro 5G are powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset. Both phones include the Hasselblad Camera for Mobile technology, which is one of the key highlights. The phones offer a powerful battery backup, immersive displays, and a stylish design.

OnePlus 10 Pro 5G Launch: What To Expect?

On the other hand, the new OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is expected to arrive with upgraded features, including the next-gen Snapdragon 8 Gen1 chipset. The phone is tipped to arrive with a 6.7-inch LTPO2 display with 2K resolution, HDR10+ support, and much more. The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G that debuted in China packed a triple-camera setup, which could be the same for India.

The cameras include a 48MP Sony IMX789 primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide lens, and an 8MP telephoto shooter. Like its predecessor, the cameras are co-developed by Hasselblad Camera for Mobile. The upcoming OnePlus 10 Pro has also upped the battery performance with a 5,000 mAh capacity paired with 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging support.

OnePlus 9 5G Series: Should You Buy?

The new OnePlus 10 Pro 5G is expected to be quite expensive, over Rs. 70,000. If you have a budget to spend over Rs. 70,000 - you can wait for the premium OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. If not, the discounted price on the OnePlus 9 5G and the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G make an attractive deal. You still get to experience the Hasselblad cameras, immersive display, and upgraded features.

Plus, you'll also get the latest security updates for another year, which makes a good deal. To note, the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G will launch tomorrow, March 31, at 7:30 PM Indian time. The OnePlus Buds Pro Silver Edition and the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 will launch alongside.