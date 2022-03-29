Amazon OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Spin And Win Quiz Answers: Win Up To Rs. 1,00,000 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus is gearing up to launch a bunch of new products for its users in India on March 31. Well, the company is all set to launch the OnePlus 10 Pro smartphone, Bullets Wireless Z2 neckband earphones, and a new 4K smart UHD TV in the country in a couple of days. Now, the online retailer Amazon India has hosted the Amazon OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Spin And Win Quiz contest.

Interested participants who take part in the Amazon OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Spin And Win Quiz, which is hosted in the mobile app of the online retailer will be eligible to win up to Rs. 1,00,000. Notably, the winners will be chosen based on a lucky draw. Participants can access the quiz contest under the Funzone section on the Amazon app's homepage.

Amazon OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Spin And Win Quiz

The Amazon OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Spin and Win Quiz contest was hosted on March 28 and it will go on until April 28, which is for a month. So, participants can answer the question and try their luck for almost 30 days. The winners will be declared on April 30 and they will get their prizes delivered or credited by May 15.

Check out the question, the correct answer to the same and the various prizes that can be won as a part of the Amazon OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Spin and Win Quiz contest from here.

Question: OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 gives 20 hours of music playback time with just 10 minutes of charge.

Answer: True

Below are the prizes depending on the spinning wheel option you get.

1 winner will get Rs. 1,00,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

1 winner will get Rs. 50,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

1 winner will get Rs. 25,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

2 winners will get Rs. 10,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

2 winners will get Rs. 5,000 as Amazon Pay Balance based on lucky draw.

For the uninitiated, the spinning wheel will have six segments with one of them marked "Better luck next time". You must spin the wheel and answer the question mentioned above correctly to be eligible to get the prize on which the pointer actually lands. If the answer is correct, then you will enter the lucky draw for the specific prize. Based on the lucky draw, the actual winner will be chosen.

How To Take Part In Amazon Quiz

To participate in this Amazon OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 Spin and Win Quiz contest, users need to be at least 18 years of age and should be legal residents of India. It is important to set the country as India on Amazon and have a billing address as well. Winners must provide a valid proof of identity such as Voter ID, Driving License, PAN Card or Indian Passport for age verification. The online retailer will not let immediate family members or Amazon employees or affiliates participate in the Funzone quiz contests.

