Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale: Realme GT NEO 3, Realme GT 2 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+ 5G, And More
Realme has established itself as a popular brand in India, releasing a sleuth of new products that cater to all price points. For instance, the Realme GT series offers premium features for a flagship smartphone experience. On the other hand, the Realme number series are considered to be mid-range devices and the Realme C series are generally affordable. Now, the Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale is offering a whopping discount on many Realme phones.
The Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale is offering a huge discount on Realme GT phones. This includes devices like the Realme GT Master Edition for Rs. 29,999. The Realme GT 2, GT Neo 2, and the GT 2 Pro are also available at a discount. The newly launched Realme GT NEO 3 with 150W technology is also available at a discount, costing just Rs. 42,999.
Additionally, many Realme C phones are also available at a discount. For instance, the Realme C11 2021 is priced at just Rs. 8,999 at the Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale. Buyers can also check out the Realme C30 and the Realme C31 models. Plus, the Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale is also offering a discount on Narzo phones.
This includes devices like the Realme Narzo 50 for just Rs. 12,999 and the Realme Narzo 50i for Rs. 8,999. Apart from these, the Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale is offering a whopping discount on a number of series. For instance, the Realme 9, Realme 9 5G SE, and Realme 9i are priced at Rs. 17,999, Rs. 19,999, and Rs. 14,999, respectively.
Realme GT NEO 3 (150W) (Sprint White, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 42,999 ; MRP: Rs. 45,999 (6% off)
Realme GT NEO 3 is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 42,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme GT 2 Pro (Steel Black, 256 GB) (12 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 57,999 ; MRP: Rs. 66,999 (13% off)
Realme GT 2 Pro is available at 13% discount during Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 57,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme GT Master Edition (Daybreak Blue, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 29,999 ; MRP: Rs. 31,999 (6% off)
Realme GT Master Edition is available at 6% discount during Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 29,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme GT 2 (Paper White, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 34,999 ; MRP: Rs. 39,999 (12% off)
Realme GT 2 is available at 12% discount during Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 34,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme GT NEO 2 (NEO Blue, 128 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 31,999 ; MRP: Rs. 34,999 (8% off)
Realme GT NEO 2 is available at 8% discount during Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 31,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 9 Pro Plus 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999 (10% off)
Realme 9 Pro+ 5G is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C11 2021 (Cool Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (10% off)
Realme C11 2021 is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 50 (Speed Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 12,999 ; MRP: Rs. 15,999 (18% off)
Realme Narzo 50 is available at 18% discount during Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 12,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 9i (Prism Blue, 128 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999 (11% off)
Realme 9i is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 50i (Carbon Black, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999 (10% off)
Realme Narzo 50i is available at 10% discount during Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C31 (Dark Green, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 11,999 (16% off)
Realme C31 is available at 16% discount during Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C30 (Bamboo Green, 32 GB) (2 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,499 ; MRP: Rs. 8,499 (11% off)
Realme C30 is available at 11% discount during Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme 9 (Sunburst Gold, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 20,999 (14% off)
Realme 9 is available at 14% discount during Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30 5G (Racing Silver, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 16,999 ; MRP: Rs. 17,999 (5% off)
Realme Narzo 30 5G is available at 5% discount during Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 16,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 9 5G SE (Azure Glow, 128 GB) (6 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 19,999 ; MRP: Rs. 24,999 (20% off)
Realme 9 5G SE is available at 20% discount during Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 19,999 onwards during the sale
Realme GT Neo 3 (Sprint White, 256 GB) (8 GB RAM)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 38,999 ; MRP: Rs. 41,999 (7% off)
Realme GT Neo 3 is available at 7% discount during Flipkart Realme Refresh Days Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 38,999 onwards during the sale
