ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Alternative Nothing Phone (1) Accessories That Are As Good As First-Party Products

    By
    |

    The Nothing Phone (1) is finally here. Although it is not an aggressively priced smartphone, people are not happy with the positioning of the first-party accessories. While most Android smartphones come with a free transparent case in the box, Nothing is charging a premium for the same.

     
    Cheap Nothing Phone (1) Accessories Online

    The official first-party transparent case for the Nothing Phone (1) costs a whopping Rs. 1,499, and the company is asking Rs. 999 for tempered glass. If you are planning to buy the Nothing Phone (1), then it is best to get a protective case to protect the device from accidental damage.

    Unlike most smartphones, which will have a solid colored back panel, the Nothing Phone (1) has a transparent back panel, which will be more prone to scratches and damage. While you can get the official case, here are the top five alternative cases that cost less than the official product at a much lower price.

    Tombik Back Screen Guard

    The Tombik Back Screen Guard unlike your typical case just covers the back panel of the phone along with the camera lenses. It comes in a transparent finish, hence, it does help you showcase the actual design of the phone. For the price of Rs. 189, this is currently one of the cheapest alternatives to the official case.

    Buy Tombik Back Screen Gaurd Here

    Inclu Edge To Edge Tempered Glass

    The Inclu edge-to-edge tempered glass for the Nothing Phone (1) just costs Rs. 249. For the asking price, the third-party screen guard for the Nothing Phone (1) offers a durable screen protector with fingerprint and sweat resistance.

    Buy Inclu Edge To Edge Tempered Glass Here

    Amx XP 60 Charger

    Although the Amx XP 60 is slightly more expensive than Nothing's official 45W charger, it is a lot more practical. The Amx XP 60 can offer up to 60W power output via USB-PD and it also has multiple USB outputs and can charge multiple devices at the same time. Similarly, the charger can also be used to charge laptops that support USB-PD charging standards.

     

    For Rs. 1,899, the AMX XP 60 is definitely one of the best multi-purpose fast chargers with support for USB-PD technology which can even charge the modern MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

    Buy Amx XP 60 Charger Here

    Comments
    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: nothing phone 1 news smartphones
    Story first published: Wednesday, July 13, 2022, 16:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2022

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X