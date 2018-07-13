These Insane Headphones Will Get You High, Literally!

1

It is the only company offering a non-invasive, consumer Vagus nerve stimulator (VNS) that synchronizes with music. Nervana allows you to feel the Music.

The Vagus is a nerve that originates in the brain. NERVANA electronically signals the Vagus nerve which in turn stimulates the release of neurotransmitters (i.e. serotonin and the 'cuddle' hormone oxytocin) in the brain that enhance mood.

The NERVANA Headphones are unique and contain proprietary, patent-pending technology throughout.

There is this first Music Mode where you can connect your smartphones or any other music device to the Nervana Generator and the music would be passed by the Nervana Headphones.

The Nervana Generator analyzes the music signal and generates a targeted Vagus nerve stimulation output that synchronizes with the music giving you that extraordinary experience.

Now instead of your Smartphone or any music device, Nervana Generator's internal microphone creates a Vagus nerve stimulation based on the ambient sounds like at concerts or clubs. This way all the Nervana users in a particular place can experience the same nerve stimulation.

This mode is for those who want to have nerve stimulation without any kind of music.

The dual jack takes both output signals - from the NERVANA Generator and the music supply circuit (either from the user or from the environment) - and supplies them to A central signal-processing circuit that is situated at the lower portion of the NERVANA Headphone cord.

Now the right earbud receives only the right channel of the music signal and the left earbud receives the left channel of the music signal as well as the electrical stimulation signal.

The earphones are colour-coded as well to avoid any mix up, with the blue headphone for the left ear delivering the electrical stimulation.

The NERVANA Headphones are completely designed by the in-house members of the core team using custom-designed moulds and circuitry.

Vagus nerve stimulation (VNS) is actually well-established science. Stimulation boxes have been implanted in people with epilepsy or otherwise untreatable clinical depression. But while VNS through a surgical implant has been used by doctors for decades, doing it without surgery is a bit newer and less established concept.

Richard Cartledge, co-creator and co-founder of the Nervana, said something similar that Vagus nerve stimulation has been studied for decades but they wanted to bring the wellness benefits of Vagus nerve stimulation to more people in a non-invasive and easy way for consumers to use on a daily basis.

This Florida-based firm behind the device recommends twice daily sessions of between 15 to 45 minutes for relaxation effects.The device was also on display earlier this year at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

The device has already racked up close to 1,000 supporters on Indiegogo, raising just under $260,000 (£180,650) and it is currently available for around $279 (£194)

Since NERVANA can create a state of deeper relaxation (as claimed by the company) it is advised that you should not drive a car, operate heavy machinery, or engage in any other activity in which electrical stimulation can put you at risk for injury while using NERVANA and even thirty minutes after the use.



So, overall this device seems to be quite a promising product though it's too early in its stage to say that it is a marvellous invention. But never the less it is a cool breakthrough, imagine you are on your way back to home from office and you are in a crowded train, you just plug-in your Nervana Headphones & you see yourself finding Solace.