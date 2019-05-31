Best OnePlus 7 Pro Cases For Users Who Own One Features oi-Harish Kumar

The accessories in the form of hard cases and covers are the ones which greatly prevent the devices from being prone to accidental damage unless you try to damage intentionally with a greater force. Designed as tough as the OnePlus 7 Pro's case, we have attached a listing of some of them. Find the ideal one and buy.

These wares are available at a great discounted price option on Flipkart. Other equally important offers on these gadgets are extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, no cost EMI with HDFC Bank Credit cards, extra 5% off on prepaid orders, extra perks for Plus members, and more. It doesn't offer any return service.

The features offered by these hard cases are air-bubble proof, use of 6D tempered glass, anti-fingerprint and anti-glare, front as well back come with tempered glass, removable, scratch resistant, UV protection, etc. All these accessories really look accentuated in one or several ways. Go for it from the list described below.

Urban Armor Gear UAG Plasma Rugged Protection Case/Cover MRP: Rs 1,699

Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs Feather-light cases feature our patented hard outer shell and soft impact resistant core

Soft raised rubber screen-lip and rear skid pads provide 360-degree protection for your OnePlus

Compatible with wireless NFC payments

Ultra-responsive tactile buttons deliver a crisp, clean click-feel for improved functionality KAPAVER Case Tough Rugged Solid Black Shock Proof Slim Armor MRP: Rs 599

Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs Matte Finish Single Layer TPU with Glossy Edges

Industrial Motivated design with Carbon Fiber Texture

Bumpers with Anti-Shock Cushion Technology for protection against small and accidental drops

Raised lip protect screen from scratches Volume Rocker Power Button symbol Soezit Back Cover Auto Focus Dual Layer Carbon Fiber Hybrid Finish MRP: Rs 299

Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs Simple but not normal. We've adopted TPU (Bayer) material and a perfect new design that minimizes bulk and maximizes portability. Keeps your phone always brand new.

PERFECT FIT: Precisely designed for OnePlus 7 Pro , the case has open cutouts for speakers, charging ports and audio ports. Covers the buttons neatly and offers quick accessibility. Feel the ease of using your phone freely.

EXCELLENT GRIP: Premium, smooth, matte-finish coating provides excellent grip and provides maximum scratch resistance. Your device will never stick to your pocket or slip off your hand. A great, easy-to-hold experience.

ALL-ROUND PROTECTION: Includes 4-side protection, strengthened corners and a raised edge to protect the screen and most importantly the camers. No need to worry about accidental shocks or drops.

EASY TO INSTALL: Just Slip your Phone in The Case and you're ready to go Prime Retail Dual Layer Carbon Fiber Hybrid Finish Back Cover MRP: Rs 249

Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs Simple but not normal. We've adopted TPU (Bayer) material and a perfect new design that minimizes bulk and maximizes portability. Keeps your phone always brand new.

PERFECT FIT: Precisely designed for OnePlus 7 Pro , the case has open cutouts for speakers, charging ports and audio ports. Covers the buttons neatly and offers quick accessibility. Feel the ease of using your phone freely.

EXCELLENT GRIP: Premium, smooth, matte-finish coating provides excellent grip and provides maximum scratch resistance. Your device will never stick to your pocket or slip off your hand. A great, easy-to-hold experience.

Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs Simple but not normal. We've adopted TPU (Bayer) material and a perfect new design that minimizes bulk and maximizes portability. Keeps your phone always brand new.

PERFECT FIT: Precisely designed for OnePlus 7 Pro , the case has open cutouts for speakers, charging ports and audio ports. Covers the buttons neatly and offers quick accessibility. Feel the ease of using your phone freely.

EXCELLENT GRIP: Premium, smooth, matte-finish coating provides excellent grip and provides maximum scratch resistance. Your device will never stick to your pocket or slip off your hand. A great, easy-to-hold experience.

ALL-ROUND PROTECTION: Includes 4-side protection, strengthened corners and a raised edge to protect the screen and most importantly the camers. No need to worry about accidental shocks or drops. Kapaver Tough Rugged Armor Back Cover MRP: Rs 599

Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Plastic

Theme: No Theme

Type: Back Cover Flipkart SmartBuy Back Cover MRP: Rs 399

Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Rubber

Theme: No Theme

Type: Back Cover Valueactive accessories for all Back Cover MRP: Rs 499

Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Polycarbonate, Aramid Fiber, Thermoplastic Polyurethane

Theme: No Theme

Type: Back Cover