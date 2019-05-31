Just In
Best OnePlus 7 Pro Cases For Users Who Own One
The accessories in the form of hard cases and covers are the ones which greatly prevent the devices from being prone to accidental damage unless you try to damage intentionally with a greater force. Designed as tough as the OnePlus 7 Pro's case, we have attached a listing of some of them. Find the ideal one and buy.
These wares are available at a great discounted price option on Flipkart. Other equally important offers on these gadgets are extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card, no cost EMI with HDFC Bank Credit cards, extra 5% off on prepaid orders, extra perks for Plus members, and more. It doesn't offer any return service.
The features offered by these hard cases are air-bubble proof, use of 6D tempered glass, anti-fingerprint and anti-glare, front as well back come with tempered glass, removable, scratch resistant, UV protection, etc. All these accessories really look accentuated in one or several ways. Go for it from the list described below.
Urban Armor Gear UAG Plasma Rugged Protection Case/Cover
MRP: Rs 1,699
Available on Flipkart and Amazon
Key Specs
- Feather-light cases feature our patented hard outer shell and soft impact resistant core
- Soft raised rubber screen-lip and rear skid pads provide 360-degree protection for your OnePlus
- Compatible with wireless NFC payments
- Ultra-responsive tactile buttons deliver a crisp, clean click-feel for improved functionality
KAPAVER Case Tough Rugged Solid Black Shock Proof Slim Armor
MRP: Rs 599
Available on Flipkart and Amazon
Key Specs
- Matte Finish Single Layer TPU with Glossy Edges
- Industrial Motivated design with Carbon Fiber Texture
- Bumpers with Anti-Shock Cushion Technology for protection against small and accidental drops
- Raised lip protect screen from scratches Volume Rocker Power Button symbol
Soezit Back Cover Auto Focus Dual Layer Carbon Fiber Hybrid Finish
MRP: Rs 299
Available on Flipkart and Amazon
Key Specs
- Simple but not normal. We've adopted TPU (Bayer) material and a perfect new design that minimizes bulk and maximizes portability. Keeps your phone always brand new.
- PERFECT FIT: Precisely designed for OnePlus 7 Pro , the case has open cutouts for speakers, charging ports and audio ports. Covers the buttons neatly and offers quick accessibility. Feel the ease of using your phone freely.
- EXCELLENT GRIP: Premium, smooth, matte-finish coating provides excellent grip and provides maximum scratch resistance. Your device will never stick to your pocket or slip off your hand. A great, easy-to-hold experience.
- ALL-ROUND PROTECTION: Includes 4-side protection, strengthened corners and a raised edge to protect the screen and most importantly the camers. No need to worry about accidental shocks or drops.
- EASY TO INSTALL: Just Slip your Phone in The Case and you're ready to go
Prime Retail Dual Layer Carbon Fiber Hybrid Finish Back Cover
MRP: Rs 249
Available on Flipkart and Amazon
Key Specs
- Simple but not normal. We've adopted TPU (Bayer) material and a perfect new design that minimizes bulk and maximizes portability. Keeps your phone always brand new.
- PERFECT FIT: Precisely designed for OnePlus 7 Pro , the case has open cutouts for speakers, charging ports and audio ports. Covers the buttons neatly and offers quick accessibility. Feel the ease of using your phone freely.
- EXCELLENT GRIP: Premium, smooth, matte-finish coating provides excellent grip and provides maximum scratch resistance. Your device will never stick to your pocket or slip off your hand. A great, easy-to-hold experience.
- ALL-ROUND PROTECTION: Includes 4-side protection, strengthened corners and a raised edge to protect the screen and most importantly the camers. No need to worry about accidental shocks or drops.
Prime Retail Kick Stand Cover Black Hard with Stand Back Cover
MRP: Rs 299
Available on Flipkart and Amazon
Key Specs
- Simple but not normal. We've adopted TPU (Bayer) material and a perfect new design that minimizes bulk and maximizes portability. Keeps your phone always brand new.
- PERFECT FIT: Precisely designed for OnePlus 7 Pro , the case has open cutouts for speakers, charging ports and audio ports. Covers the buttons neatly and offers quick accessibility. Feel the ease of using your phone freely.
- EXCELLENT GRIP: Premium, smooth, matte-finish coating provides excellent grip and provides maximum scratch resistance. Your device will never stick to your pocket or slip off your hand. A great, easy-to-hold experience.
- ALL-ROUND PROTECTION: Includes 4-side protection, strengthened corners and a raised edge to protect the screen and most importantly the camers. No need to worry about accidental shocks or drops.
Kapaver Tough Rugged Armor Back Cover
MRP: Rs 599
Available on Flipkart and Amazon
Key Specs
- Suitable For: Mobile
- Material: Plastic
- Theme: No Theme
- Type: Back Cover
Flipkart SmartBuy Back Cover
MRP: Rs 399
Available on Flipkart and Amazon
Key Specs
- Suitable For: Mobile
- Material: Rubber
- Theme: No Theme
- Type: Back Cover
Valueactive accessories for all Back Cover
MRP: Rs 499
Available on Flipkart and Amazon
Key Specs
- Suitable For: Mobile
- Material: Polycarbonate, Aramid Fiber, Thermoplastic Polyurethane
- Theme: No Theme
- Type: Back Cover