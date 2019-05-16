ENGLISH

    OnePlus 7 Pro vs other pop-up camera smartphones

    By
    |

    Oneplus has unveiled its new model so-called, Oneplus 7 Pro which sports triple rear camera system(first time) and has popup selfie camera. It is a 5G enabled device which comes with warp 30 charger- allowing the backup to get refueled in a shorter time. You can also look at other handsets which have great popup camera.

    The 7 Pro looks iconic due to the efficient working of pop-up selfie camera. This aspect provides a badass photography experience. Interestingly, the phone's pop-up camera automatically draws back if it senses the falling of the device. It also features an anti-dust mechanism which protects your device from dust and dirt.

    As an alternative choice, you can pick some other handsets from the list which we have mentioned below whose popup camera not only looks attractive but also captures images by covering wider angle, fitting more and more people in the captured pictures. Some known handsets in the list include- Vivo V15 Pro, Vivo V15, Oppo F11 Pro, Realme X, etc.

    Vivo V15 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48 + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery

    Vivo V15
     

    Vivo V15

    Key Specs

    • 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 12MP (Dual Pixel) rear camera + 5MP + 8MP AI 120-degree Super wide angle camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Oppo F11 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Vivo NEX

    Key Specs

    • 6.59-inch (2316×1080 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED 19.3:9 aspect ratio display, DCI-P3 color gamut
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 4.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 12MP Dual PD rear camera and secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Oppo Find X

    Key Specs

    • 6.42-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED 19:5:9 aspect ratio Panoramic Arc display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.5GHz Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 256GB storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 5.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 16MP rear camera + secondary 20MP rear camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3,730mAh (typical) / 3645mAh (minimum) battery with VOOC flash charge fast charging

