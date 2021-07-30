OnePlus Nord 2 5G Smartphones Best Protection Cases To Buy In India

For imaging, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G bestows a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera at the rear among other sensors and makes use of a 4,500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging. With these goodies, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is priced starting from Rs. 27,999.

Having said that, if you have purchased the OnePlus Nord 2 5G and want to buy accessories for the smartphone, then you have landed on the right page.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Sandstone Bumper Case Desert Mirage

You can buy the OnePlus Nord 2 5G Sandstone Bumper Case Desert Mirage for the added protection of your smartphone for Rs. 790.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Quantum Bumper Case Doodle Chaos

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Quantum Bumper Case Doodle Chaos case for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G can be purchased for Rs. 1,290.

OnePlus Nord 2 5G Flip Cover

If the flip cover cases are your choice, then you can get your hands on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G Flip Cover for the smartphone priced at Rs. 249.

KAPAVER Impulse Transparent Hybrid Hard PC Back TPU Bumper

Priced at Rs. 599, the KAPAVER Impulse Transparent Hybrid Hard PC Back TPU Bumper case is one of the best rugged accessories you can buy for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

Go Perfect One Plus Nord 2 5G Flip Cover

The Go Perfect One Plus Nord 2 5G Flip Cover has been launched for the smartphone and is priced at Rs. 249.

TheGiftKart Tough Armor OnePlus Nord 2 5G Bumper Back Case Cover

Another protective bumper case you can purchase for your OnePlus Nord 2 5G is TheGiftKart Tough Armor OnePlus Nord 2 5G Bumper Back Case Cover priced at Rs. 399.

Riggear Xundd OnePlus Nord 2 5G

Priced at Rs. 699, the Riggear Xundd OnePlus Nord 2 5G is a case that can be bought via the online stores right now for the latest offering from OnePlus.