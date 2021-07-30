ENGLISH

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G Smartphones Best Protection Cases To Buy In India

    By
    |

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G, the latest mid-range smartphone from the company went official in India recently. It was launched with a 90Hz refresh rate, a smart ambient display, a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC teamed up with up to 12GB of RAM and OxygenOS 11.3 based on ColorOS 11.3.

     

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G Best Protection Cases To Buy In India

    For imaging, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G bestows a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera at the rear among other sensors and makes use of a 4,500 mAh battery with Warp Charge 30T fast charging. With these goodies, the OnePlus Nord 2 5G is priced starting from Rs. 27,999.

    Having said that, if you have purchased the OnePlus Nord 2 5G and want to buy accessories for the smartphone, then you have landed on the right page.

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G Sandstone Bumper Case Desert Mirage

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G Sandstone Bumper Case Desert Mirage

    You can buy the OnePlus Nord 2 5G Sandstone Bumper Case Desert Mirage for the added protection of your smartphone for Rs. 790.

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G Quantum Bumper Case Doodle Chaos
     

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G Quantum Bumper Case Doodle Chaos

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G Quantum Bumper Case Doodle Chaos case for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G can be purchased for Rs. 1,290.

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G Flip Cover

    OnePlus Nord 2 5G Flip Cover

    If the flip cover cases are your choice, then you can get your hands on the OnePlus Nord 2 5G Flip Cover for the smartphone priced at Rs. 249.

    KAPAVER Impulse Transparent Hybrid Hard PC Back TPU Bumper

    KAPAVER Impulse Transparent Hybrid Hard PC Back TPU Bumper

    Priced at Rs. 599, the KAPAVER Impulse Transparent Hybrid Hard PC Back TPU Bumper case is one of the best rugged accessories you can buy for the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

    Go Perfect One Plus Nord 2 5G Flip Cover

    Go Perfect One Plus Nord 2 5G Flip Cover

    The Go Perfect One Plus Nord 2 5G Flip Cover has been launched for the smartphone and is priced at Rs. 249.

    TheGiftKart Tough Armor OnePlus Nord 2 5G Bumper Back Case Cover

    TheGiftKart Tough Armor OnePlus Nord 2 5G Bumper Back Case Cover

    Another protective bumper case you can purchase for your OnePlus Nord 2 5G is TheGiftKart Tough Armor OnePlus Nord 2 5G Bumper Back Case Cover priced at Rs. 399.

    Riggear Xundd OnePlus Nord 2 5G

    Riggear Xundd OnePlus Nord 2 5G

    Priced at Rs. 699, the Riggear Xundd OnePlus Nord 2 5G is a case that can be bought via the online stores right now for the latest offering from OnePlus.

    Story first published: Friday, July 30, 2021, 13:45 [IST]
