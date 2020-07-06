ENGLISH

    Power Banks Day: Discount Offers On Power Banks

    By
    |

    No matter how big the battery on your smartphone, you always end up consuming all the charges and if it happens at a critical timing, then that could be a disastrous thing. Amazon under power bank days is now offering amazing deals on some of the best selling power banks in the country from July 5 to 8.

    20% Off On Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank
     

    The high capacity Redmi 20,000 mAh Power Bank based on the Li-polymer battery is now available for Rs. 1,499, making it one of the most affordable high capacity power banks from Xiaomi's sub-brand.

    4% Off On Mi Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh

    The Mi Wireless Power Bank with a built-in wireless charger and support for fast wired charging is now available for Rs. 2,499 and this specific model was launched in the country for Rs. 2,699.

    57% Off On Syska 20000 mAh Li-Polymer Power Pro200 Power Bank

    The Syska 20,000 mAh Li-Polymer Power Pro200 Power Bank with two USB-A ports is now available for Rs. 1,299 making it one of the most affordable 20,000 mAh Power Bank from a known brand.

    46% Off On Ambrane 27000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank
     

    The Ambrane 27000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank is one of the highest capacity power banks available in the market and it is now available for Rs. 1,800 and it was launched for Rs. 3,499 with the 36 percent off on its MRP.

    28% Off On Anker PowerCore Select 10000

    The Anker PowerCore Select 10000 with support for 12W fast charging is available for Rs. 1,449 and it also has a compact charging with multi-device charging support

    Story first published: Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
