Just In
- 7 hrs ago Airtel Offering SIM At Doorsteps To Its Platinum Postpaid Users
-
- 9 hrs ago Motorola Moto G 5G, Moto G Plus 5G Launch Set For July 7: Expected Specifications
- 9 hrs ago Samsung Announces Contactless Support In India; Get Issues Fixed Via WhatsApp
- 9 hrs ago Boult Audio ProBuds Wireless Earphones Launched In India: Features, Price
Don't Miss
- Movies Hindustani Bhau Issues An Ultimatum To Hamari Bahu Silk’s Producers To Clear Dues In 10 Days
- News India records highest growth in COVID-19 deaths globally
- Sports 48-year-old Pravin Tambe picked up by Trinbago Knight Riders in CPL draft
- Automobiles Tata Tigor EV Facelift Production Ready Model Spotted Testing: Spy Pics & Other Details
- Finance MCX To Launch Gold Mini Options From 10 July
- Lifestyle Rashami Desai Is A Sight To Behold In A White Ethnic Attire In Tamas Poster And We’re Speechless!
- Travel Incredibly Scenic Places To Visit In North India In July 2020
- Education IIT Madras Launches World’s First Online BSc Degree In Programming And Data Science
Power Banks Day: Discount Offers On Power Banks
No matter how big the battery on your smartphone, you always end up consuming all the charges and if it happens at a critical timing, then that could be a disastrous thing. Amazon under power bank days is now offering amazing deals on some of the best selling power banks in the country from July 5 to 8.
20% Off On Redmi 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank
The high capacity Redmi 20,000 mAh Power Bank based on the Li-polymer battery is now available for Rs. 1,499, making it one of the most affordable high capacity power banks from Xiaomi's sub-brand.
4% Off On Mi Wireless Power Bank 10000mAh
The Mi Wireless Power Bank with a built-in wireless charger and support for fast wired charging is now available for Rs. 2,499 and this specific model was launched in the country for Rs. 2,699.
57% Off On Syska 20000 mAh Li-Polymer Power Pro200 Power Bank
The Syska 20,000 mAh Li-Polymer Power Pro200 Power Bank with two USB-A ports is now available for Rs. 1,299 making it one of the most affordable 20,000 mAh Power Bank from a known brand.
46% Off On Ambrane 27000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank
The Ambrane 27000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank is one of the highest capacity power banks available in the market and it is now available for Rs. 1,800 and it was launched for Rs. 3,499 with the 36 percent off on its MRP.
28% Off On Anker PowerCore Select 10000
The Anker PowerCore Select 10000 with support for 12W fast charging is available for Rs. 1,449 and it also has a compact charging with multi-device charging support
-
74,999
-
51,900
-
92,999
-
54,999
-
16,499
-
17,999
-
39,999
-
28,900
-
17,499
-
27,999
-
25,250
-
7,999
-
77,899
-
8,980
-
10,497
-
10,999
-
19,990
-
64,900
-
34,999
-
48,900
-
27,999
-
29,999
-
18,645
-
87,999
-
8,553
-
28,100
-
7,500
-
20,000
-
17,990
-
21,999