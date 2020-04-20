Best 5000 mAh Battery Backup Smartphones Under Rs 10,000

Here are some of the well-balanced smartphones in India with 5,000 mAh battery, which ensures that these devices can last for at least a day on a single charge and some of these phones will also support fast charging.

Realme C3

If you are looking for an affordable smartphone with good battery life, then the Realme C3 is the device to consider. This smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC with a 5,000 mAh battery, which can offer up to 2 days of battery life on a single charge.

Vivo U10

The Vivo U10 comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC, which is an octa-core chipset, that can offer good performance while gaming and multitasking. The Vivo U10 also has a 5,000 mAh battery and it supports 18W fast charging.

Realme 5s

The Realme 5s has a quad-camera setup at the back with a 48MP primary sensor. Not just that, the device is also powered by the energy-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 SoC along with a massive 5,000 mAh battery.

Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1

The Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1 with an 18:9 aspect ratio display offers a metal unibody design along with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC with at least 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The device has a 5,000 mAh battery and can easily last for an entire day on a single charge.

Realme 5

The Realme 5 with a 6.5-inch HD+ resolution display comes with 2.5D curved tempered glass and it has a modern design with a water-drop notch at the top. The device has a 5,000 mAh battery, which will make sure that the device will last for one and a half to two days on a single charge.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual

The Xiaomi Redmi 8A Dual has a dual-camera setup at the back with a 13MP primary camera. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC with at least 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The device has a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging via the USB Type-C port.

Vivo Y11 2019

The Vivo Y11 2019 has a 6.35-inch display and it is an IPS LCD screen. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 SoC and it runs on Android 9 Pie with custom FunTouch OS skin on top. The 720p display paired with a 5,000 mAh battery, the device will offer a good battery life.

Tecno Spark Power

The Tecno Spark Power with the 6.35-inch display offers 4GB RAM and 64GB storage comes with a massive 6,000 mAh battery and the phone can offer up to two days of battery life on a single charge. If you want a phone with good battery life, this is the device to get.