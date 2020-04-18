Just In
These Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 8,000 Have Triple Rear Cameras
Gone are the days when budget smartphones featured basic camera specifications and capabilities. Nowadays, these devices have interesting camera capabilities with several brands having come up with interesting camera specs with multiple sensors. Of latest, smartphone brands are launching devices with triple and quad-camera modules at the rear in the budget price segment.
While there is a handful of budget smartphones that feature quad cameras at the rear, here we have listed the best budget smartphones featuring a triple-camera setup under Rs. 8,000.
Well, if you are looking forward to buying a budget smartphone without compromising on the imaging capabilities, here we have listed some models available in the country right now.
Infinix Hot 8
Infinix Hot 8 is one of the budget smartphones featuring a triple-camera module. It comes with a 13MP primary camera sensor with PDAF, a 2MP secondary sensor, and a QVGA sensor.
LG W30
LG W30 arrives with a triple-camera sensor with a 12MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. There are modes such as HDR, LED flash, and panorama as well.
Tecno Camon 12 Air
Tecno Camon 12 Air features a triple-camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor with PDAF, a 5MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor.
HTC Wildfire X
HTC Wildfire X comes with a triple-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor with a wide-angle lens, an 8MP secondary telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 5MP tertiary depth sensor.
Tecno Camon i4
Tecno Camon i4 arrives with a triple-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary camera sensor, and a 2MP tertiary camera sensor.
