These Budget Smartphones Under Rs. 8,000 Have Triple Rear Cameras

While there is a handful of budget smartphones that feature quad cameras at the rear, here we have listed the best budget smartphones featuring a triple-camera setup under Rs. 8,000.

Well, if you are looking forward to buying a budget smartphone without compromising on the imaging capabilities, here we have listed some models available in the country right now.

Infinix Hot 8

Infinix Hot 8 is one of the budget smartphones featuring a triple-camera module. It comes with a 13MP primary camera sensor with PDAF, a 2MP secondary sensor, and a QVGA sensor.

LG W30

LG W30 arrives with a triple-camera sensor with a 12MP primary sensor, a 13MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. There are modes such as HDR, LED flash, and panorama as well.

Tecno Camon 12 Air

Tecno Camon 12 Air features a triple-camera setup with a 16MP primary sensor with PDAF, a 5MP secondary sensor, and a 2MP tertiary depth sensor.

HTC Wildfire X

HTC Wildfire X comes with a triple-camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor with a wide-angle lens, an 8MP secondary telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and a 5MP tertiary depth sensor.

Tecno Camon i4

Tecno Camon i4 arrives with a triple-camera setup with a 13MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary camera sensor, and a 2MP tertiary camera sensor.