These Budget Smartphones Have Punch-Hole Display In India

Gone are the days when one had to hook to a TV or laptop to watch a favorite show or movie. The big screen sizes with high-resolution support enable an immersive viewing experience.

The smartphone brands have been experimenting with the notch to maximize the area of the surface to view content. Apple was the first brand to introduce the concept of the notch in smartphones. Later the waterdrop notch design took over the crown.

The latest trend is of punch-hole displays. This setup was previously limited to high-end smartphones. But now, more and more brands are opting for a punch-hole design in the affordable segment as well. This article is a sum-up of the smartphones that offer a punch-hole under Rs. 10,000 in India.

Infinix S5 Lite

MRP: Rs. 8,499

Key Specs



6.6-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 480 nits brightness

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.5

16MP rear camera + 2MP Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Tecno Camon 12 Air

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.55-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ 20:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP + 5MP +2MP Rear Camera

8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Motorola One Action

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs



6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio

Octa-Core (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A53) Exynos 9609 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP rear camera + 16MP + 5MP Rear Camera

12MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with 10W charging

Infinix S5

MRP: Rs. 9,599

Key Specs

