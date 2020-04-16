ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    These Budget Smartphones Have Punch-Hole Display In India

    By
    |

    Smartphone evolution has seen an all-time high in the past few years. We have seen the brands bringing the latest of tech to their new products. And the display is one of the core areas where the companies have put in their major focus. The reason is the high demand for big display smartphones amongst the consumers is the easy on-the-go media consumption.

    Punch Hole Display Smartphones Under Rs. 10,000
     

    Gone are the days when one had to hook to a TV or laptop to watch a favorite show or movie. The big screen sizes with high-resolution support enable an immersive viewing experience.

    The smartphone brands have been experimenting with the notch to maximize the area of the surface to view content. Apple was the first brand to introduce the concept of the notch in smartphones. Later the waterdrop notch design took over the crown.

    The latest trend is of punch-hole displays. This setup was previously limited to high-end smartphones. But now, more and more brands are opting for a punch-hole design in the affordable segment as well. This article is a sum-up of the smartphones that offer a punch-hole under Rs. 10,000 in India.

    Infinix S5 Lite

    Infinix S5 Lite

    MRP: Rs. 8,499
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 480 nits brightness
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM, 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.5
    • 16MP rear camera + 2MP Camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Tecno Camon 12 Air

    Tecno Camon 12 Air

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.55-inch (720 x 1600 pixels) HD+ 20:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 12nm processor (MT6762) with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with HiOS 5.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 16MP + 5MP +2MP Rear Camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Motorola One Action
     

    Motorola One Action

    MRP: Rs. 9,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (1080×2520 pixels) Full HD+ LCD with 21:9 aspect ratio
    • Octa-Core (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 + 4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A53) Exynos 9609 10nm processor with Mali-G72MP3 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage, expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 16MP + 5MP Rear Camera
    • 12MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery with 10W charging
    Infinix S5

    Infinix S5

    MRP: Rs. 9,599
    Key Specs

    • 6.6-inch (1600×720 pixels) 20:9 aspect ratio HD+ display with 480 nits brightness
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with XOS 5.5
    • 16MP rear camera + 5MP + 2MP Rear Camera
    • 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, April 16, 2020, 16:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 16, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X