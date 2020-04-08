ENGLISH

    Buying Guide: Best Premium Smartphones To Buy In India In April 2020

    By
    |

    The Indian smartphone market has many premium offerings of late from various brands. These premium smartphones are bundled with highly innovative features than their prequels. And, these smartphones are always above the mid-range smartphones due to their better features, premium-looking design, powerful specifications, and more.

    Samsung Galaxy A71
     

    Samsung Galaxy A71

    Samsung Galaxy A71 bestows a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, the octa-core Snapdragon 730 SoC, a quad-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera sensor, and a 4500mAh battery with 25W fast charging support.

    These premium smartphones

    These premium smartphones are flagship devices from various brands that offer high-end specifications including the flagship Snapdragon processors such as the Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 855, etc. Also, these smartphones have versatile cameras with capable sensors, long-lasting battery life with support for fast-charging support.

    Given that there are many premium smartphones in the Indian market, here we list some of the best devices that you can buy in India right now. Take a look at this best buying guide from below.

    Vivo iQOO 3

    Vivo iQOO 3

    Vivo iQOO 3 features a 6.44-inch Super AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 865 SoC, 256GB of storage space, and a 4400mAh battery.

    Apple iPhone 11
     

    Apple iPhone 11

    Apple iPhone 11 arrives with a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD display, the Apple A13 processor, and other impressive features.

    OnePlus 7T

    OnePlus 7T

    OnePlus 7T flaunts a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED display, the Snapdragon 855 SoC with Qualcomm AI Engine, and other notable features.

    OnePlus 7 Pro

    OnePlus 7 Pro

    OnePlus 7 Pro features a 6.67-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 256GB storage space, and other notable specifications.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite features a 6.7-inch FHD+ display, the octa-core Snapdragon 855 SoC, 8GB RAM, 128GB storage space, a triple-camera setup at the rear, and a 4500mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging.

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro Max is the most advanced iPhone launched till date featuring a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, a triple-camera setup and much more.

    Apple iPhone XR

    Apple iPhone XR

    Apple iPhone XR has a curved design, 128GB storage space, a 6.1-inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD display, and more.

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

    Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

    The newly launched Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is a foldable smartphone with the Snapdragon 855+ processor, 8GB RAM, Android 10, and a 3300mAh battery with support for wireless charging.

    Motorola Razr 2019

    Motorola Razr 2019

    Motorola Razr 2019 is fueled by a 2.2GHz octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, 6GB RAM, Android 9 Pie, a 2510mAh battery with proprietary fast charging tech.

    OnePlus 7T Pro

    OnePlus 7T Pro

    OnePlus 7T Pro comes fitted with a 6.67-inch Fluid AMOLED display with QHD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate and other notable specifications including Warp Charge.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

    One of the recent flagships, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is powered by an Exynos 990 processor, 12GB of RAM, Android 10, a 5000mAh battery, and triple rear cameras with a 108MP primary sensor and insane zoom capabilities.

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro

    Apple iPhone 11 Pro has a 5.8-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display, an Apple A13 Bionic processor, 4GB RAM, and iOS 13.

    Huawei P30 Pro

    Huawei P30 Pro

    The newly launched Huawei P30 Pro makes use of a 6.47-inch OLED display, an in-house Kirin 980 SoC, a quad-camera setup from Leica with an incredible SuperZoom lens and more.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus bestows a flagship Exynos 990 processor, a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera with a telephoto lens, a 4,500mAh battery and more.

    Apple iPhone XS Max

    Apple iPhone XS Max

    Apple iPhone XS Max makes use of a 6.5-inch Super Retain OLED HD display, Apple A12 Bionic processor, and more.

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 features a 6.3-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, a Snapdragon 9825 SoC, 12GB of RAM, a stylus support, and more.

    LG G8X ThinQ

    LG G8X ThinQ

    LG G8X ThinQ arrives with a 6.4-inch OLED display, a Snapdragon 855 SoC, and other notable specifications.

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus arrives with up to 1TB of storage space, a 4100mAh battery and other standard features.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 9, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
