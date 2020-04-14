Just In
Best Android 10 OS Smartphones With Fingerprint Scanner Under Rs 20,000
Smartphones are one of the most experimented gadgets by technology brands. We have seen the mobile industry shaping up from scratch catering to the masses with one or other unique feature. What once was meant for calling and texting is now used for a wide range of tasks such as photography, media playback and also for file storage.
Smartphone manufacturers are equipping their products with features that make our lives easier. And ever since these pocket-sized devices became capable of storing a massive amount of data, the need for external storage has decreased.
It is quite evident that consumers now prefer storing data on smartphones and for security, the smartphone manufacturers are equipping their products with one or more security features.
The fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock feature are the most relied upon security measures if you don't want to stick to the basic Pin or password protection.
And with the advancement in technology, manufacturers have started focusing on smartphones with an in-display fingerprint scanner. A majority of brands have already launched their iteration of fingerprint scanner enabled smartphones.
What earlier was limited to high-end smartphones can now be found in the mid-range and some of the affordable smartphones as well. In this article, we are listing down the best smartphones that offer an in-display fingerprint scanner and can be bought under Rs. 20,000 in India.
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
MRP: Rs. 12,999
Key Specs
- 6.67 Inch FHD+ Display
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor
- 4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5 LE
- 5020 MAh Battery
Realme 6 Pro
MRP: Rs. 17,999
Key Specs
- 6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen
- Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with realme UI 1.0
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera + secondary 8MP Rear Camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging
Xiaomi Poco X2
MRP: Rs. 16,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB
- Android 10 with MIUI 11
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera + 2MP secondary camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery
Infinix S5 Pro
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2220 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ display
- 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4 RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 10 with XOS 6.0
- 48MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Tecno Camon 15 Pro
MRP: Rs. 14,999
Key Specs
- 6.53 inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) full view display, 480 Nits brightness, 91.2% screen-to-body ratio.
- 2.35 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 Processor
- 6GB RAM, 128GB storage
- expandable memory with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- HiOS V6.0.1 based on Android 10
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP +2MP Rear Camera
- 32MP Pop-Up AI Selfie camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Tecno Camon 15
MRP: Rs. 10,499
Key Specs
- 6.55-inch HD+ Dot-in display, 90% screen-to-body ratio
- 4GB RAM, 64GB ROM, Expandable up to 256GB
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- HiOS V6.0.1 based on Android 10
- 48MP + 5MP + 2MP camera
- 16MP AI Selfie Camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery
