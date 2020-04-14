Best Android 10 OS Smartphones With Fingerprint Scanner Under Rs 20,000

Smartphone manufacturers are equipping their products with features that make our lives easier. And ever since these pocket-sized devices became capable of storing a massive amount of data, the need for external storage has decreased.

It is quite evident that consumers now prefer storing data on smartphones and for security, the smartphone manufacturers are equipping their products with one or more security features.

The fingerprint scanner and Face Unlock feature are the most relied upon security measures if you don't want to stick to the basic Pin or password protection.

And with the advancement in technology, manufacturers have started focusing on smartphones with an in-display fingerprint scanner. A majority of brands have already launched their iteration of fingerprint scanner enabled smartphones.

What earlier was limited to high-end smartphones can now be found in the mid-range and some of the affordable smartphones as well. In this article, we are listing down the best smartphones that offer an in-display fingerprint scanner and can be bought under Rs. 20,000 in India.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

MRP: Rs. 12,999

Key Specs



6.67 Inch FHD+ Display

Android 10 with MIUI 11

2.3GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 720G Processor

4/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP Quad Rear Cameras With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5 LE

5020 MAh Battery

Realme 6 Pro

MRP: Rs. 17,999

Key Specs



6.6-inch (2400 × 1080 pixels) 20:9 Full HD+ LCD screen

Octa Core Snapdragon 720G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

6GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with realme UI 1.0

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 12MP + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera + secondary 8MP Rear Camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4300mAh (typical) / 4120mAh (minimum) battery with 30W VOOC Flash Charge fast charging

Xiaomi Poco X2

MRP: Rs. 16,999

Key Specs



6.67-inch (1080 × 2400 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 LCD screen with 120Hz refresh rate, HDR 10, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G 8nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB / 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 512GB

Android 10 with MIUI 11

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

64MP rear camera + 8MP + 2MP + 2MP Rear Camera

20MP front-facing camera + 2MP secondary camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (Typical) / 4400mAh (Minimum) battery

Infinix S5 Pro

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Key Specs

6.53-inch (2220 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 aspect ratio FHD+ display

2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

4GB LPDDR4 RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 10 with XOS 6.0

48MP rear camera + 2MP Rear Camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Tecno Camon 15 Pro

MRP: Rs. 14,999

Key Specs



6.53 inch FHD+ (2340 x 1080 pixels) full view display, 480 Nits brightness, 91.2% screen-to-body ratio.

2.35 GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P35 Processor

6GB RAM, 128GB storage

expandable memory with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

HiOS V6.0.1 based on Android 10

48MP rear camera + 5MP +2MP Rear Camera

32MP Pop-Up AI Selfie camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Tecno Camon 15

MRP: Rs. 10,499

Key Specs

