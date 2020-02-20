Just In
Best In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Smartphones To Buy In India Starting From Rs. 9,999
In-display fingerprint sensor-based phones are very common these days. The feature saves your time by not scrolling your finger behind the display, for unlocking the smartphone which used to happen with the traditional sensor. When the in-display sensor arrived, we saw expensive phones to bear the feature. But now even cheaper phones comply with the spec.
We have shared a list of some best smartphones below that under Rs. 9,999 support in-display fingerprint scanner. The sensor will not prevent the positioning of a negligible bezel area, ultimately offering flawless bezel arear.
The sensor offers an accurate authentication of apps, which hereby prevents you from filling the credentials for signing into the recommended apps.
The in-display fingerprint sensor comes with future proof technology, which removes the need for a physical component on the phone at its surface level which results in a larger display area. Since the sensor is mounted over the display you can use it whenever you require, unlike the rear-mounted sensors.
Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM
The handset carries a slew of features such as the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology, 90Hz smooth display, and 64MP quad rear cameras.
Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM
The handset can not only be roped for its in-display fingerprint sensor but also can be purchased for its 48MP triple rear cameras along with 4500mAh battery.
OPPO K3 128GB
Its dual camera comes with AI wisdom beauty feature along with front HDR, facial recognition, and front portrait style. It carries a bigger AMOLED display.
Black Shark 2
The gaming phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC which boosts graphics performance greatly, offering flawless gaming experience. It carries 4000mAh battery and 48MP primary camera.
OPPO K1
Apart from in-display fingerprint sensor, the phone sports an AMOLED display and gets powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor.
OnePlus 6T
The smartphone comes with several amazing bunch of features. For upgrades, you can look for the 7T series smartphones. Not to forget, you will very soon be seeing OnePlus 8 models in the market.
