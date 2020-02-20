ENGLISH

    Best In-Display Fingerprint Sensor Smartphones To Buy In India Starting From Rs. 9,999

    By
    |

    In-display fingerprint sensor-based phones are very common these days. The feature saves your time by not scrolling your finger behind the display, for unlocking the smartphone which used to happen with the traditional sensor. When the in-display sensor arrived, we saw expensive phones to bear the feature. But now even cheaper phones comply with the spec.

    Best In-Display Fingerprint Scan Smartphones
     

    We have shared a list of some best smartphones below that under Rs. 9,999 support in-display fingerprint scanner. The sensor will not prevent the positioning of a negligible bezel area, ultimately offering flawless bezel arear.

    The sensor offers an accurate authentication of apps, which hereby prevents you from filling the credentials for signing into the recommended apps.

    The in-display fingerprint sensor comes with future proof technology, which removes the need for a physical component on the phone at its surface level which results in a larger display area. Since the sensor is mounted over the display you can use it whenever you require, unlike the rear-mounted sensors.

    Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM

    Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM

    The handset carries a slew of features such as the Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC, 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology, 90Hz smooth display, and 64MP quad rear cameras.

    Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM

    Vivo Z1x 8GB RAM

    The handset can not only be roped for its in-display fingerprint sensor but also can be purchased for its 48MP triple rear cameras along with 4500mAh battery.

    OPPO K3 128GB
     

    OPPO K3 128GB

    Its dual camera comes with AI wisdom beauty feature along with front HDR, facial recognition, and front portrait style. It carries a bigger AMOLED display.

    Black Shark 2

    Black Shark 2

    The gaming phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC which boosts graphics performance greatly, offering flawless gaming experience. It carries 4000mAh battery and 48MP primary camera.

    OPPO K1

    OPPO K1

    Apart from in-display fingerprint sensor, the phone sports an AMOLED display and gets powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 processor.

    OnePlus 6T

    OnePlus 6T

    The smartphone comes with several amazing bunch of features. For upgrades, you can look for the 7T series smartphones. Not to forget, you will very soon be seeing OnePlus 8 models in the market.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 22, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
