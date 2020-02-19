Just In
Don't Miss
- Movies Hrithik Roshan Is Impressed With Tanhaji; Showers Praises On Kajol, Ajay Devgn And Saif Ali Khan
- News Jamia violence: Delhi Police serves notices on 10 students, asks to appear for questioning
- Sports Table Tennis: Teen sensation Hansini makes big strides, to play maiden international event in Sweden
- Lifestyle 10 Natural Ways To Prevent Mosquito Bites
- Automobiles Royal Enfield Electra 350 Modified By Ornithopter Moto Design: Renamed KARGIL
- Finance Indian Railways To Offer More Tatkal Train Tickets For A Longer Duration Now
- Travel 8 Most Appealing Summer Holiday Destinations In India
- Education CBSE Exam Centre Locator App: Why Class 10 & 12 Students Should Download?
Best 12GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India Right Now
The 12GB RAM handsets are out for sales in India in abundance. The makers understand very well that some prefer smartphones with the bigger RAM, as they are crazy about gaming and operation of multiple numbers of apps. These 12GB handsets are at the highest level mechanized and are the fastest. Such a massive RAM works effectively only after it has great coordination with a spectacular chipset which the enlisted devices come with.
Best 12GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India
With 12GB onboard, you can run many apps in the background. And, you can even conveniently flip over one app to another, without getting your phone slowed down.
You can also download and install several useful apps, and easily operate them as long as you want. The best available prices of these handsets are available at a couple of portals, just look for offers on these smartphones.
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
MRP: Rs. 92999
Key Specs
- 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
- Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage
- expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
- Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
- Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera
- 40MP front-facing camera
- 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy Fold
MRP: Rs. 164,999
Key Specs
- 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio main display, 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 16MP Rear camera
- 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera + secondary 8MP Camera
- 10MP cover camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4380mAh (typical) / 4275mAh (minimum) battery
Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus
MRP: Rs. 89,999
Key Specs
- 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- IP68
- 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
Realme X2 Pro 256GB
MRP: Rs. 28,959
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
- Dual SIM
- 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.0μm pixel size
- In-display fingerprint sensor
- 3.5mm audio jack, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging
OnePlus 7 Pro 12GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 39,999
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 1TB
MRP: Rs. 89,999
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 4100 MAh Battery
Nubia Red Magic 3S 256GB
MRP: Rs. 35,999
Key Specs
- 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.1
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with 27W QC4.0, USB-PD fast charging
Black Shark 2 256GB
MRP: Rs. 29,999
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 display with 108.9% DCI - P3 color gamut, 430 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 12MP Rear Camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
-
23,999
-
19,490
-
22,990
-
28,959
-
19,890
-
25,999
-
34,980
-
1,06,900
-
14,999
-
15,999
-
16,999
-
28,959
-
10,990
-
19,890
-
12,999
-
13,999
-
14,799
-
62,899
-
34,980
-
47,899
-
11,999
-
14,999
-
17,999
-
13,545
-
40,920
-
73,999
-
10,958
-
24,000
-
21,450
-
51,150