Best 12GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India Right Now

Best 12GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India

With 12GB onboard, you can run many apps in the background. And, you can even conveniently flip over one app to another, without getting your phone slowed down.

You can also download and install several useful apps, and easily operate them as long as you want. The best available prices of these handsets are available at a couple of portals, just look for offers on these smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

MRP: Rs. 92999

Key Specs



6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X

Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865

12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage

expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD

Android 10 with OneUI 2.0

Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera

40MP front-facing camera

5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy Fold

MRP: Rs. 164,999

Key Specs



7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio main display, 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)

Android 9.0 (Pie)

12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 16MP Rear camera

10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera + secondary 8MP Camera

10MP cover camera

4G VoLTE

4380mAh (typical) / 4275mAh (minimum) battery

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

MRP: Rs. 89,999

Key Specs



6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging

Realme X2 Pro 256GB

MRP: Rs. 28,959

Key Specs

6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1

Dual SIM

64MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.0μm pixel size

In-display fingerprint sensor

3.5mm audio jack, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging

OnePlus 7 Pro 12GB RAM

MRP: Rs. 39,999

Key Specs



6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 1TB

MRP: Rs. 89,999

Key Specs



6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

4100 MAh Battery

Nubia Red Magic 3S 256GB

MRP: Rs. 35,999

Key Specs



6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU

8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.1

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with 27W QC4.0, USB-PD fast charging

Black Shark 2 256GB

MRP: Rs. 29,999

Key Specs

