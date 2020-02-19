ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Best 12GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India Right Now

    By
    |

    The 12GB RAM handsets are out for sales in India in abundance. The makers understand very well that some prefer smartphones with the bigger RAM, as they are crazy about gaming and operation of multiple numbers of apps. These 12GB handsets are at the highest level mechanized and are the fastest. Such a massive RAM works effectively only after it has great coordination with a spectacular chipset which the enlisted devices come with.

    Best 12GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India
     

    Best 12GB RAM Smartphones To Buy In India

    With 12GB onboard, you can run many apps in the background. And, you can even conveniently flip over one app to another, without getting your phone slowed down.

    You can also download and install several useful apps, and easily operate them as long as you want. The best available prices of these handsets are available at a couple of portals, just look for offers on these smartphones.

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

    Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

    MRP: Rs. 92999
    Key Specs

    • 6.9-inch Quad HD+ (3200 × 1440 pixels) Dynamic AMOLED 2X
    • Infinity-O Display, HDR10+, 511 PPI, 120Hz refresh rate
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
    • 12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB storage (UFS 3.0) / 16GB LPDDR5 RAM with 512GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 1TB with microSD
    • Android 10 with OneUI 2.0
    • Single / Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 108MP rear camera + 48MP + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 40MP front-facing camera
    • 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4,855mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy Fold
     

    Samsung Galaxy Fold

    MRP: Rs. 164,999
    Key Specs

    • 7.3-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 4.2:3 aspect ratio main display, 4.6-inch HD+ Super AMOLED 21:9 aspect ratio cover display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 12GB LPDDR4x RAM, 512GB storage (UFS 3.0)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP Dual Pixel rear camera + 12MP + 16MP Rear camera
    • 10MP Dual Pixel front-facing camera + secondary 8MP Camera
    • 10MP cover camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4380mAh (typical) / 4275mAh (minimum) battery
    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus

    MRP: Rs. 89,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
    Realme X2 Pro 256GB

    Realme X2 Pro 256GB

    MRP: Rs. 28,959
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.1
    • Dual SIM
    • 64MP rear camera + 13MP + 8MP + 2MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with Sony IMX471 sensor, f/2.0 aperture, 1.0μm pixel size
    • In-display fingerprint sensor
    • 3.5mm audio jack, Stereo Speakers, Dolby Atmos
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) with 50W (10W/5A) SuperVOOC fast charging
    OnePlus 7 Pro 12GB RAM

    OnePlus 7 Pro 12GB RAM

    MRP: Rs. 39,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage, 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP Rear Camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 1TB

    Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 1TB

    MRP: Rs. 89,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • 4100 MAh Battery
    Nubia Red Magic 3S 256GB

    Nubia Red Magic 3S 256GB

    MRP: Rs. 35,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.65-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 Plus with 7nm Mobile Platform with 675MHz Adreno 640 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) internal storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Redmagic OS 2.1
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with 27W QC4.0, USB-PD fast charging
    Black Shark 2 256GB

    Black Shark 2 256GB

    MRP: Rs. 29,999
    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 display with 108.9% DCI - P3 color gamut, 430 nits brightness
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage / 12GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) internal storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 12MP Rear Camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Thursday, February 20, 2020, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 20, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X