These Budget Smartphones Priced Under Rs. 10,000 Are On Discount On Flipkart

Realme C2

The smartphone is available from Rs. 8,990 with 25% off, on Flipkart. It comes with a dual rear camera setup, an HD+ display, and 4000mAh lithium battery. Get the device at a given different EMI plans.

Motorola Moto E6s

Get the device from Rs. 6,999 for 4GB RAM and 64GB ROM, and avail extra discounts. The highlights of the phone are a 6.1-inch HD+ display, 8MP front camera, and 3000mAh battery capacity.

Asus ZenFone Max M2

The consumers can buy the phone from Rs. 6,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM options. You can get up to Rs. 6,950 off on exchange offer. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 SoC and comes with 4000mAh battery.

Redmi 7A

The handset's key features are 12MP triple primary amera, 4000mAh battery, and Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor. It is priced at Rs. 5,499. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 459 per month.

Yu Ace

It sports 13MP rear camera and 5MP front facing camera. The handset comes with 4000mAh battery. It is available for sales at an EMI starting from Rs. 317 per month.

HTC Wildefire X

It comes with 3300mAh battery backup and 12MP triple rear cameras. The handset is available at Rs. 7,999 with 38% off. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 667 per month.

Nokia 2.2

Buy the handset at Rs. 5,699 for its 2GB RAM and 16GB ROM options. You can purchase the phone with an EMI starting from Rs. 475 per month. It packs a 13MP rear camera, 5MP front camera and a an HD+ display.

Micromax Spark GO

Get the device from Rs. 2,799, and avail a starting EMI on the phone from Rs. 234 per month. The highlights of the phone are 5MP rear camera, 5-inch display, and 2000mAh battery capacity.

Lenovo K10 Plus

The smartphone is available from Rs. 8,999 with 35% off, on Flipkart. It comes with a 13MP triple rear camera setup, an HD+ display, and 4050mAh lithium battery. Get the device at an EMI starting from Rs. 750 per month.

Micromax Infinity N12

Get the device from Rs. 5,999 for 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM, and avail extra discounts. The highlights of the phone are a 6.19-inch HD+ display, 16MP front camera, and 4000mAh battery capacity.

Karbonn K9 Kavach

The consumers can buy the phone from Rs. 3,699 for 1GB RAM and 8GB ROM. You can get an extra Rs. 591 off on buying the phone. It comes with 2300mAh battery.

Karbonn Viraat Plus

The handset's key features are 5MP rear camera, 2800mAh battery, and 5.34-inch display. It is priced at Rs. 3,399. The starting EMI for the phone comes at Rs. 284 per month.