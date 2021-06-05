ENGLISH

    Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale: Discount Offer On Realme Accessories

    Realme is now among the top brands in the country. The company has completed three years in India and on the occasion of its 3rd anniversary, it is offering discounts on its several smartphones, wearables, and accessories products. The Realme Watch S can now be purchased for Rs. 3,499, while the Realme Buds Air Pro earbuds are selling at Rs. 4,499.

     

    Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale

    Alongside, the Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank, Realme Buds Air Neo, and more products have received discounts during the occasion. Here we are listing all Realme accessories products that are selling at discount prices.

    Realme Watch

    Realme Watch

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 3,499 ; MRP: Rs. 3,999

    Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Watch S
     

    Realme Watch S

    Offer:
    Prepaid Offer: Rs 1,000 off from 4th - 8th June
    Price: Rs. 4,999

    Realme Watch S is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Watch S Pro

    Realme Watch S Pro

    Offer:
    Prepaid Offer: ₹ 2,000 off from 4th - 8th June
    MRP: Rs. 9,999

    Realme Watch S Pro is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Buds Wireless Pro

    Realme Buds Wireless Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 3,499 ; MRP: Rs. 3,999

    Realme Buds Wireless Pro is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Buds Wireless

    Realme Buds Wireless

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,599 ; MRP: Rs. 1,799

    Realme Buds Wireless is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,599 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Buds Air Pro

    Realme Buds Air Pro

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 4,499 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999

    Realme Buds Air Pro is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Buds Air Neo

    Realme Buds Air Neo

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 ; MRP: Rs. 2,999

    Realme Buds Air Neo is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,499 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Buds Q

    Realme Buds Q

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,599 ; MRP: Rs. 1,999

    Realme Buds Q is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,599 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank (Black)

    Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank (Black)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,699 ; MRP: Rs. 1,999

    Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank (Black) is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,699 onwards during the sale.

    Story first published: Saturday, June 5, 2021, 13:08 [IST]
    X