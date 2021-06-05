Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale: Discount Offer On Realme Accessories

Alongside, the Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank, Realme Buds Air Neo, and more products have received discounts during the occasion. Here we are listing all Realme accessories products that are selling at discount prices.

Realme Watch

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 3,499 ; MRP: Rs. 3,999

Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme Watch S

Offer:

Prepaid Offer: Rs 1,000 off from 4th - 8th June

Price: Rs. 4,999

Realme Watch S is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Watch S Pro

Offer:

Prepaid Offer: ₹ 2,000 off from 4th - 8th June

MRP: Rs. 9,999

Realme Watch S Pro is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Buds Wireless Pro

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 3,499 ; MRP: Rs. 3,999

Realme Buds Wireless Pro is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme Buds Wireless

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,599 ; MRP: Rs. 1,799

Realme Buds Wireless is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,599 onwards during the sale.

Realme Buds Air Pro

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 4,499 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999

Realme Buds Air Pro is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme Buds Air Neo

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 ; MRP: Rs. 2,999

Realme Buds Air Neo is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme Buds Q

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,599 ; MRP: Rs. 1,999

Realme Buds Q is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,599 onwards during the sale.

Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank (Black)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,699 ; MRP: Rs. 1,999

Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank (Black) is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,699 onwards during the sale.