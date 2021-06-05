Just In
Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale: Discount Offer On Realme Accessories
Realme is now among the top brands in the country. The company has completed three years in India and on the occasion of its 3rd anniversary, it is offering discounts on its several smartphones, wearables, and accessories products. The Realme Watch S can now be purchased for Rs. 3,499, while the Realme Buds Air Pro earbuds are selling at Rs. 4,499.
Alongside, the Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank, Realme Buds Air Neo, and more products have received discounts during the occasion. Here we are listing all Realme accessories products that are selling at discount prices.
Realme Watch
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 3,499 ; MRP: Rs. 3,999
Redmi Note 9 Pro Max is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme Watch S
Offer:
Prepaid Offer: Rs 1,000 off from 4th - 8th June
Price: Rs. 4,999
Realme Watch S is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Watch S Pro
Offer:
Prepaid Offer: ₹ 2,000 off from 4th - 8th June
MRP: Rs. 9,999
Realme Watch S Pro is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Buds Wireless Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 3,499 ; MRP: Rs. 3,999
Realme Buds Wireless Pro is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 3,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme Buds Wireless
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,599 ; MRP: Rs. 1,799
Realme Buds Wireless is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,599 onwards during the sale.
Realme Buds Air Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 4,499 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999
Realme Buds Air Pro is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme Buds Air Neo
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 2,499 ; MRP: Rs. 2,999
Realme Buds Air Neo is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme Buds Q
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,599 ; MRP: Rs. 1,999
Realme Buds Q is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,599 onwards during the sale.
Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank (Black)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,699 ; MRP: Rs. 1,999
Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank (Black) is available at discount during Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,699 onwards during the sale.
