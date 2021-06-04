Just In
- 34 min ago Moto G Stylus 5G Press Renders Surface Online; New Budget Stylus Phone?
- 41 min ago Reliance Jio Likely To Bring 4G And 5G Smartphones Before Diwali Under Rs. 5,000
- 48 min ago Blackberry To Launch 5G Smartphone This Year: With Physical Keyboard?
- 1 hr ago NASA Announces Two New Missions To Venus; Liftoff Expected In 2028
Don't Miss
- Education CBSE To Introduce Coding, Data Science From Classes 6 Onwards, Join Hands With Microsoft For Curriculum
- Finance RBI Extends More Credit For Contact Intensive sectors, Hospitality, Tourism
- Movies Pooja Bedi Quit Films For Ex-Husband Farhan's Family, Says 'They Were Right Choices For That Time'
- Sports England could start reviewing social media history of future players after Ollie Robinson fiasco: Thorpe
- Lifestyle Mouni Roy Or Esha Gupta, Whose Multicolour Floral Printed Dress Would You Like To Add To Your Summer Wardrobe?
- News Super transmissible Delta variant primary cause of India’s second wave: Expert panel
- Automobiles 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 Spied Again Revealing New Features Ahead Of Launch: Pics & Details
- Travel Best Honeymoon Places To Visit In India In June
Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale: Discount Offer On Realme C15, Realme Narzo 30A, Realme Narzo 20 Pro, And More
Realme has emerged as one of the top brands and user favorite in India. While it's relatively a new brand, the company has already completed three years in the country. To celebrate its presence in India, the Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale is live now, bringing with it a hoard of discount offers on several Realme smartphones. Buyers can get a massive discount on smartphones like Realme C15, Realme Narzo series, and more.
Realme C15 is undoubtedly one of the most popular smartphones available now. Realme C15 is now available for just Rs. 8,999 at the Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale. Plus, the Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition is available for just Rs. 9,999, making it an attractive buy. One can also check out the Realme C20, which costs just Rs. 6,799 after discount.
Joining the list are Realme Narzo 30A and the Narzo 30 Pro 5G smartphones. The Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale is offering these Narzo smartphones for just Rs. 7,999 and Rs. 15,999, respectively. That's not all, the Realme Narzo 20 Pro is also on discount, costing just Rs. 13,999 against the original MRP of Rs. 14,999.
The Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale is also offering a massive price cut on the Reame 7 Pro and the Realme 8. These smartphones now cost only Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 14,499, respectively. The discount sale extends to premium smartphones like the Realme X7 5G and the Realme X7 Pro 5G. The Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale offers these smartphones for just Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 26,999, respectively.
One can also check out the Realme X3 SuperZoom, which has been immensely popular since its debut. This smartphone at the Realme 3rd Anniversary Sale costs just Rs. 26,999. Also, the Realme X50 Pro 5G gets a deal price of Rs. 30,999 - making it one of the most attractive purchases of the season.
Realme C15
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 8,999 ; MRP: Rs. 9,999
Realme C15 is available at discount during Realme Anniversary Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. Rs. 8,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 9,999 ; MRP: Rs. 10,999
Realme C15 Qualcomm Edition is available at discount during Realme Anniversary Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 9,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 30A
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 7,999 ; MRP: Rs. 8,999
Realme narzo 30A is available at discount during Realme Anniversary Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 7,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme narzo 30 Pro 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 15,999 ; MRP: Rs. 16,999
Realme narzo 30 Pro 5G is available at discount during Realme Anniversary Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 15,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 13,999 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999
Realme narzo 20 Pro is available at discount during Realme Anniversary Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 13,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme 7 Pro
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999
Realme 7 Pro is available at discount during Realme Anniversary Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme C20
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 6,799 ; MRP: Rs. 6,999
Realme C20 is available at discount during Realme Anniversary Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 6,799 onwards during the sale.
Realme 8
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 14,499 ; MRP: Rs. 14,999
Realme 8 is available at discount during Realme Anniversary Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 14,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 17,999 ; MRP: Rs. 19,999
Realme X7 5G is available at discount during Realme Anniversary Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 17,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X7 Pro 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 29,999
Realme X7 Pro 5G is available at discount during Realme Anniversary Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X3 SuperZoom
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 26,999 ; MRP: Rs. 32,999
Realme X3 SuperZoom is available at discount during Realme Anniversary Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 26,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme X50 Pro 5G
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 30,999 ; MRP: Rs. 47,999
Realme X50 Pro 5G is available at discount during Realme Anniversary Sale. You can get this smartphone for Rs. 30,999 onwards during the sale.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
18,999
-
16,890
-
7,990
-
15,923
-
17,040
-
20,476
-
34,155
-
25,866
-
9,999
-
19,999