Realme Tech Life Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Smartwatches, Headphones, Earbuds, Bluetooth Speakers, And More

Realme Buds Air Pro (Soul White)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 4,499 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999

Realme Buds Air Pro is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 (Bass Gray)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 2,199 ; MRP: Rs. 2,299

Realme Buds Air Pro is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,199 onwards during the sale.

Realme Buds Q2 (Grey)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,999 ; MRP: Rs. 2,499

Realme Buds Q2 is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo (Blue)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; MRP: Rs. 1,499

Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.

Realme 100W Soundbar (Black)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 6,499 ; MRP: Rs. 6,999

Realme 100W Soundbar is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 6,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme Watch 2 (Black)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 2,999 ; MRP: Rs. 3,499

Realme Watch 2 is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.

Realme Watch 2 Pro (Space Grey)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 4,499 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999

Realme Watch 2 Pro is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,499 onwards during the sale.

Realme Watch S (Silver)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 4,699 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999

Realme Watch S is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,699 onwards during the sale.

Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank (Black)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,799 ; MRP: Rs. 1,999

Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,799 onwards during the sale.

Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 (Black)

Offer:

Deal Price: Rs. 1,099 ; MRP: Rs. 1,199

Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,099 onwards during the sale.