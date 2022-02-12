ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme Tech Life Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Smartwatches, Headphones, Earbuds, Bluetooth Speakers, And More

    By
    |

    Realme Tech Life ecosystem products are available at a great discount. As we are nearing the Valentine's Day sale, this brand has come up with huge discounts for users. If you want to buy any new smart home or lifestyle product at a discount, then you can check out the Realme Tech Life Sale.

     
    Realme Tech Life Sale: Discount Offers On Realme Accessories

    Notably, there are products ranging from smartwatches, earbuds, soundbars, Bluetooth speakers, power banks and more at a discount during the Realme Tech Life Sale. Take a look at these offers from here.

    Realme Buds Air Pro (Soul White)

    Realme Buds Air Pro (Soul White)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 4,499 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999

    Realme Buds Air Pro is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,499 onwards during the sale.

     

    Realme Buds Wireless 2 (Bass Gray)

    Realme Buds Wireless 2 (Bass Gray)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 2,199 ; MRP: Rs. 2,299

    Realme Buds Air Pro is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,199 onwards during the sale.

     

    Realme Buds Q2 (Grey)
     

    Realme Buds Q2 (Grey)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,999 ; MRP: Rs. 2,499

    Realme Buds Q2 is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo (Blue)

    Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo (Blue)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; MRP: Rs. 1,499

    Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 100W Soundbar (Black)

    Realme 100W Soundbar (Black)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 6,499 ; MRP: Rs. 6,999

    Realme 100W Soundbar is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 6,499 onwards during the sale.

     

    Realme Watch 2 (Black)

    Realme Watch 2 (Black)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 2,999 ; MRP: Rs. 3,499

    Realme Watch 2 is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.

    Realme Watch 2 Pro (Space Grey)

    Realme Watch 2 Pro (Space Grey)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 4,499 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999

    Realme Watch 2 Pro is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,499 onwards during the sale.

     

    Realme Watch S (Silver)

    Realme Watch S (Silver)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 4,699 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999

    Realme Watch S is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,699 onwards during the sale.

     

    Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank (Black)

    Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank (Black)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,799 ; MRP: Rs. 1,999

    Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,799 onwards during the sale.

    Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 (Black)

    Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 (Black)

    Offer:
    Deal Price: Rs. 1,099 ; MRP: Rs. 1,199

    Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,099 onwards during the sale.

     

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Best Phones

    Click to comments
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X