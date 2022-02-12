Just In
Realme Tech Life Sale 2022: Discount Offers On Smartwatches, Headphones, Earbuds, Bluetooth Speakers, And More
Realme Tech Life ecosystem products are available at a great discount. As we are nearing the Valentine's Day sale, this brand has come up with huge discounts for users. If you want to buy any new smart home or lifestyle product at a discount, then you can check out the Realme Tech Life Sale.
Notably, there are products ranging from smartwatches, earbuds, soundbars, Bluetooth speakers, power banks and more at a discount during the Realme Tech Life Sale. Take a look at these offers from here.
Realme Buds Air Pro (Soul White)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 4,499 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999
Realme Buds Air Pro is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme Buds Wireless 2 (Bass Gray)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 2,199 ; MRP: Rs. 2,299
Realme Buds Air Pro is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,199 onwards during the sale.
Realme Buds Q2 (Grey)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,999 ; MRP: Rs. 2,499
Realme Buds Q2 is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo (Blue)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,299 ; MRP: Rs. 1,499
Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,299 onwards during the sale.
Realme 100W Soundbar (Black)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 6,499 ; MRP: Rs. 6,999
Realme 100W Soundbar is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 6,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme Watch 2 (Black)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 2,999 ; MRP: Rs. 3,499
Realme Watch 2 is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 2,999 onwards during the sale.
Realme Watch 2 Pro (Space Grey)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 4,499 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999
Realme Watch 2 Pro is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,499 onwards during the sale.
Realme Watch S (Silver)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 4,699 ; MRP: Rs. 4,999
Realme Watch S is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 4,699 onwards during the sale.
Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank (Black)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,799 ; MRP: Rs. 1,999
Realme 30W Dart Charge 10000mAh Power Bank is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,799 onwards during the sale.
Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 (Black)
Offer:
Deal Price: Rs. 1,099 ; MRP: Rs. 1,199
Realme 10000mAh Power Bank 2 is available at discount during Realme Tech Life Sale. You can get this device for Rs. 1,099 onwards during the sale.
