Just In
- 4 hrs ago Realme GT Gets 3C Certification Ahead Of March 4 Launch; 65W Fast Charging Tipped
-
- 10 hrs ago Airtel Offering Free 6GB Data Coupons With Prepaid Plans
- 10 hrs ago Poco Gets New Identity With Brand New Logo And Mascot
- 11 hrs ago Micromax IN Note 1 And IN 1b Smartphone Are Now Available On Stores
Don't Miss
- News First image from NASA's perseverance after landing on Mars
- Movies Bigg Boss 14 Feb 18 Highlights: Aly Gets Emotional On Seeing His Family; Nikki Refuses To Exit With Rs 6 Lakh
- Sports IPL 2021 Auction: Chennai Super Kings, MS Dhoni applauded for buying Cheteshwar Pujara for IPL 14
- Education IBPS PO Mains Result 2021 Declared At ibps.in
- Lifestyle Richa Chadha Or Mahira Khan, Whose Traditional Attire Will You Pick For Next Event?
- Travel Best Places To Visit In Andaman And Nicobar In February 2021
- Finance Top 10 Banks Providing Good Returns Up To 7.5% On 3-5 Years FDs
- Automobiles Toyota T-Serv Multi-Brand Workshop Introduced In Bangalore: Here Are The Details!
Reliance Digital Music Offers: Audio Accessories Starting At Rs. 99
Reliance Digital Music offer is here, where you can find great deals on a range of audio products, including headphones, earphones, speakers, home theatre setup, and more.
If you are planning to buy new audio gear, then, this could be the right time as Reliance Digital is offering music products at never seen before prices, where, some of the products cost less than a coffee at Starbucks. Here are some of the best deals available during Reliance Digital Music Offer Days.
Bluetooth Headphones Starting From Rs. 299
If you think you have to spend big bucks on Bluetooth headphones, Reliance Digital just proved you wrong, as the brand is now offering various Bluetooth headphones with a starting price of Rs. 299.
Bluetooth Speakers Starting From Rs. 99
Bluetooth speakers are even more affordable during Reliance Digital Music Offer Days, where, you can now get a brand new wireless Bluetooth speaker for just Rs. 99.
Bluetooth Earphones Starting From Rs. 999
If you are looking for a branded, high fidelity Bluetooth earphone, you can now get the same for just Rs. 999. These earphones can offer some amazing sound clarity and good battery backup.
Wired Headphones Starting From Rs. 499
You can now get new wired headphones for a starting price of Rs. 499 and these can be used with smartphones, laptops, and computers by just plugging them in.
Wired Earphones Starting From Rs. 199
If you are looking for a cheap wired earphone, Reliance Digital also has something for you. You can now get a budget wired earphone during Reliance Digital Music Offer Days for just Rs. 199.
Multimedia Speakers Starting From Rs. 1,599
If you are looking for a multimedia speaker to connect it with your smart TV or a gaming station, look at the range of products offered by Reliance Digital, with a starting price of Rs. 1,599 for a truly multi-channel speaker setup.
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
9,999
-
15,018
-
7,630
-
7,999
-
15,900
-
13,250
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000