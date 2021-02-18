Reliance Digital Music Offers: Audio Accessories Starting At Rs. 99

If you are planning to buy new audio gear, then, this could be the right time as Reliance Digital is offering music products at never seen before prices, where, some of the products cost less than a coffee at Starbucks. Here are some of the best deals available during Reliance Digital Music Offer Days.

Bluetooth Headphones Starting From Rs. 299

If you think you have to spend big bucks on Bluetooth headphones, Reliance Digital just proved you wrong, as the brand is now offering various Bluetooth headphones with a starting price of Rs. 299.

Bluetooth Speakers Starting From Rs. 99

Bluetooth speakers are even more affordable during Reliance Digital Music Offer Days, where, you can now get a brand new wireless Bluetooth speaker for just Rs. 99.

Bluetooth Earphones Starting From Rs. 999

If you are looking for a branded, high fidelity Bluetooth earphone, you can now get the same for just Rs. 999. These earphones can offer some amazing sound clarity and good battery backup.

Wired Headphones Starting From Rs. 499

You can now get new wired headphones for a starting price of Rs. 499 and these can be used with smartphones, laptops, and computers by just plugging them in.

Wired Earphones Starting From Rs. 199

If you are looking for a cheap wired earphone, Reliance Digital also has something for you. You can now get a budget wired earphone during Reliance Digital Music Offer Days for just Rs. 199.

Multimedia Speakers Starting From Rs. 1,599

If you are looking for a multimedia speaker to connect it with your smart TV or a gaming station, look at the range of products offered by Reliance Digital, with a starting price of Rs. 1,599 for a truly multi-channel speaker setup.