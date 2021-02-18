Amazon Big Audio Sale 2021: Discount Offers On Truly Wireless Earbuds

Starting with JBL audio gadgets, the Amazon Big Audio Sale is offering a 47 percent discount on the C115TWS True Wireless Headphone, making it an attractive purchase. Devices like Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Active and the pTron Bassbuds in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones are also on discount here.

When it comes to audio accessories, Skullcandy is among one of the most popular brands. The Amazon Big Audio Sale is offering 68% off on Skullcandy Jib True Wireless (TWS) Earbuds. Also, the boAt Airdopes 441 TWS Ear-Buds and the Noise Shots Neo 2 get a 67 percent discount each. These audio earphones make the perfect sound experience, no matter where you are.

One can also check out the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless In-Ear Bluetooth Headphone at the Amazon Big Audio Sale. Here, Amazon is offering a 64 percent discount on these in-ear headphones. Lastly, this brand is more popular for smartphones - Samsung! The Amazon Big Audio Sale extends an 11 percent discount on the 11% Off On Samsung Galaxy Ear Buds Pro, making it a great choice for a pair of earbuds.

47% Off On JBL C115TWS True Wireless Headphone

Key Specs

truly wireless headphones that makes music & movies more enjoyable and work more impactful

true undistorted bass : provides precise, impressive sound. captures the full bandwidth of audio with no distortion even at high volumes.

crystal clear sound: jbl's 75 years of audio engineering expertise, enables better material utilization & acoustic room construction for precise tuning. enabling a 5.8 mm driver to deliver deep & powerful sound quality, giving an authentic audio experience.

jumbo battery backup: upto 21 hours of playtime (6 hours on earbuds and 15 hours on charging case).

insta connect with a superior bt 5.0 chip ensures your earbuds connect with your phone in a flash, the instant you take them out of the case. it transmits sound to both the earbuds simultaneously, reduces latency to ensure a pleasurable video viewing experience.

autonomous connectivity : with mono and stereo mode so that you can seamlessly enjoy music or make calls with either one or both buds. and the battery life keeps up with you, as you can keep one earbud charging while using the other

portable: the compact charging case fits perfectly in your pocket and lets you power up on the go, whether at home, work, on the commute or at the gym.

68% Off On Skullcandy Jib True Wireless (TWS) Earbuds

Key Specs

22 hours of battery life

IPX-4 sweat- and water-resistant

Dual micropohones for clean, clear calls

Use either bud "solo."

Wireless communication technology: Bluetooth

67% Off On boAt Airdopes 441 TWS Ear-Buds

Key Specs

Battery: Airdopes 441 offers a playback time of up to 5 hours in earbuds & 25 hours in charging case and earbuds get charged to 100% in 1.5 hours

Bluetooth: It has Bluetooth v5.0 with a range of 10m and is compatible with Android & iOS

IPX rating: It has an IPX7 marked water & sweat resistance

ANC: NA

No. of Mic: 1 per Earbud

Other Inclusions: Additional Earmuffs, USB Type C Charging Cable, Warranty Card, User Manual

Sports friendly design with Touch Controls

67% Off On Noise Shots Neo 2

Key Specs

Bluetooth 5.0 to connect to devices

6mm speaker drivers offer balanced sound

MEMS mic

Smart touch controls on the earbuds give you full control, letting you pause or play music, control volume, skip tracks and answer or rejects calls.

Low latency gaming mode (65ms)

Water-resistant (IPX4), making them resistant to sweat from the toughest workouts and light rain

Dimensions (Case): 66.2 x39.8×30.33mm; Weight: 4.9g (per bud); Case: 32.5g

Fintips and Silicone (L, M, S) for a secure fit

Supports voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri

Offers 5 hours of playback, battery in case offers additional 15 hours, so it can last up to 20hours

64% Off On Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless in-Ear Bluetooth Headphone

Key Specs

Good clarity - experience sound that's like being there thanks to Sennheiser category leading wireless technology; Use the app to configure the headphones and additional functions

Fingertip control - Control your music, calls and voice assistant simply through intuitive touchpad technology built into both earbuds

Stay aware - Transparent hearing keeps you aware of your surroundings, allowing you to easily listen and chat without having to remove your earbuds

Extended listening - 4 hours of listening becomes 12 with the compact charging case that gives you two full extra charges

Handle conditions - Made for every environment with durable, tough, splash resistant materials, (IPX4 rated)

11% Off On Samsung Galaxy Ear Buds Pro, Black

Key Specs

With Mic:Yes

Bluetooth version: 5

Dolby Head Tracking Technology

28 hours total playtime

Intelligent ANC technology

Easy switch from ANC to Ambient Sound mode

Custom-built 2-way speakers with sound by AKG

53% Off On pTron Bassbuds in-Ear True Wireless Bluetooth 5.0 Headphones

Key Specs

In-ear True Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds (TWS) with Stereo Sound & Bass

On-the earbuds multi-function buttons allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience

1 year manufacturer warranty, customer care number: 040-67138888

Bluetooth 5.0; 6 Hours Playback Time (Earbuds) & Extended Playtime up to 20 Hours with the Charging Case; 5 Hours of Talk-time; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 100 Hours of Standby-time

10m Wireless range; Voice Assistant Support; 400mAh Compact & Portable Charging Case, Micro USB Charging Cable Provided; Up to 2 to 3 Charge Cycles

41% Off On Jabra Elite Active 75t True Wireless Active

