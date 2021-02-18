Just In
- 19 min ago Government Launches Sandes Messaging App: Here's How To Download
-
- 51 min ago Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G Launch Date Officially Confirmed; Narzo 30A, Buds Air 2 To Launch Alongside
- 1 hr ago How To Use WhatsApp Cart For Placing Orders On Android, iOS Smartphones?
- 2 hrs ago Oppo Find X3 With Snapdragon 870 Chipset Appears On Geekbench; Suggests Imminent Launch
Don't Miss
- Sports ICC to launch series to celebrate India's 2011 World Cup win
- Movies Bigg Boss 14: Devoleena Bhattacharjee Says She Had The Best Time In The House With Rakhi Sawant
- News India-China came close to war last year: Northern Command chief
- Lifestyle Dia Mirza Looks Radiant In Her Traditional Pink Embellished Suit
- Automobiles Toyota T-Serv Multi-Brand Workshop Introduced In Bangalore: Here Are The Details!
- Finance Should Senior Citizens Bet On This Fixed Income Instrument With ROI Of 7.15%?
- Education Kerala SSLC Admit Card 2021 To Be Released On March 10
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Maharashtra In February
List Of Top Most Rated Headsets In Amazon Under Rs. 1,000 Buy In India
Earphones are very necessary in our daily lives. There are many of us who do not like to spend more money on electronic things but want good audio balance, the good sound quality at a low price. Even if you want to gift someone any headset at an affordable price there are so many brands like Redmi, boAt, JBL in the market nowadays that offer very good headphones under Rs. 1,000.
However, there is a long list to choose from. To make your job easy, we are enlisting the most rated headsets in Amazon under Rs. 1,000.
Xiaomi Redmi Hi-Resolution Audio Wired Headset with Mic (Blue, in The Ear) (2,483 ratings )
MRP: Rs. 399
Available on Amazon
Key Specs
- Hi-Res Audio: Certified by Japan Audio Society for " Hi-Res Audio", the Redmi Earphones give you a complete and very accurate sound quality that brings life to your music experience
- Aluminum alloy sound chamber with precisely structured 10mm dynamic drivers to deliver strong bass, full vocals & good treble performance
- In-built HD microphone: High definition wire-controlled microphone for clear & stable call quality
- Y shaped flexible cable: Redmi earphones sports a 1.25m strong & flexible cable , comfortable for listening music with the portable devices.
- Multi-function button: Play/pause music, Answer/end call function made easy with a simple press of the multifunction button
- Ergonomic & designed for comfort: Redmi earphones aesthetically designed with in-ear structure ergonomically angled to fit in your ears for a long lasting comfort
- Redmi earphones has a 90 ˚ angle at the audio jack to increase the durability of the earphones and it supports any mobile, laptop and other music players with a 3.5mm jack
JBL C100SI In-Ear Deep Bass Headphones with Mic ( 86,493 ratings)
MRP: Rs. 649
Available on Amazon
Key Specs
- JBL Signature Sound
- Extra Deep Bass. Troubleshooting steps : Kindly ensure 3.5mm port on Host device is clean and dust free and 3.5mm jack of the earphone is adequately inserted inside the input device port
- Noise Cancelling Microphone
- One-Button Universal Remote with Mic
- Quick Launch Access to Google Assistant / Siri
- Lightweight and Comfortable with 3 sizes of ear tips
- Sleek, Glossy & Ergonomic design
pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones (12,712 ratings)
MRP: Rs. 599
Available on Amazon
Key Specs
- 125mAh Li-Polymer battery ensures music playback time of 6 hours
- In-ear wireless headphones with Hi-Fi Sound, high bass & magnetic earbuds
- In-line remote control allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience
- 1 year manufacturer warranty, customer care number: 040-67138888
- Bluetooth 5.0; 6 Hours Music & Talk-time; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 10m Wireless Range; Strong Connectivity; Passive Noise Cancelation; Lightweight earphones
- Ergonomic Sports Design; 125mAh Li-Polymer Rechargeable Battery, 200 Hrs Standby Time, Micro USB Charging (cable provided), Widely Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets
boAt Bassheads 102 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic (10,719 ratings )
MRP: Rs. 399
Available on Amazon
Key Specs
- Has a durable PVC Cable which is tangle free
- Compatibility and Connectivity: Compatible with Android/iOS and connectivity via 3.5mm AUX cable
- IPX Rating: NA
- Active Noise Cancellation: NA
- Mic: In line Mic
- Other Inclusions: Velcro Cable Manager, Additional earbuds, Warranty Card
boAt Bassheads 225 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic ( 122,751 ratings)
MRP: Rs. 649
Available on Amazon
Key Specs
- Has a PVC cable which is durable and tangle free. Sensitivity (dB) : 92db ±3db. Frequency Response : 20Hz-20KHz
- Compatibility and Connectivity: Compatible with Android/iOS and connectivity via 3.5mm AUX cable
- IPX Rating: NA
- Active Noise Cancellation: NA
- Mic: In line Mic
- Other Inclusions: Additional earbuds, Warranty Card
pTron HBE6 Headphone (9,758 ratings)
MRP: Rs. 199
Available on Amazon
Key Specs
- In-ear stereo wired earphones with 10mm dynamic drivers
- In-line Remote Control with Mic, Music & Call Control
- 6 months manufacturer warranty, for any queries please contact_us on: [040-67138888]
- Erogonomic design; passive noise cancellation; metal housing; Lightweight
- Universal 3.5mm audio jack; Wide Compatibility with 3.5mm audio port devices; 1m tangle-free cable
JBL C50HI in-Ear Headphones with Mic (Blue) ( 34,053 ratings)
MRP: Rs. 469
Available on Amazon
Key Specs
- JBL Signature Sound
- High Clean Bass. Troubleshooting steps : Kindly ensure 3.5mm port on Host device is clean and dust free and 3.5mm jack of the earphone is adequately inserted inside the input device port
- Noise Isolation Microphone
- One-Button Universal Remote with Mic
- Quick Launch Access to Google Assistant / Siri
- Ultra Lightweight and Comfortable with 3 sizes of ear tips
- High Fidelity Twin Cable
pTron Boom Ultima 4D Dual Driver, in-Ear Gaming Wired Headphones ( 10,283 ratings )
MRP: Rs. 399
Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- In-ear Dual Driver Wired Earphones with Stereo Sound & Bass
- In-line Remote Control with Mic, Music & Call Control. Impedance: 32Ω
- 1 year manufacturer warranty, customer care number: 040-67138888
- Dual Driver Ensures Better Sound Separation; Ergonomic Design; Passive noise cancellation
- Comfort & Durable; Gold-plated 3.5mm Audio Jack; Widely compatible with 3.5mm Audio Port Devices; 1.2m Tangle-free Cable
- Country of Origin: China
boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Taffy Pink) ( 111,225 ratings)
MRP: Rs. 379
Available on Amazon
Key Specs
- Has a durable PVC Cable which is tangle free. Sensitivity (dB) : 92db ±3db. Frequency Response : 20Hz-20KHz
- Compatibility and Connectivity: Compatible with Android/iOS and connectivity via 3.5mm AUX cable
- IPX Rating: NA
- Active Noise Cancellation: NA
- Mic: In line Mic
- Other Inclusions: Additional earbuds, Warranty Card, Carry Pouch
Mi Earphone Basic with Ultra deep bass and mic (Black) ( 61,757 ratings)
MRP: Rs. 399
Available on Amazon
Key Specs
- Tangle free cable
- Ultra deep bass
- Has mic and play/pause button
- High quality silicone earbuds. Cable length-1.25 m
- 3.5mm jack. Speaker impedance: 32Ω. Frequency Response Range: 20-20,000Hz, Rated power: 5mW
- Super extra bass, powerful 10mm drivers, HD clear sound, in-line microphone, play/pause your music, change your tracks and answer/end your calls
- Aluminum alloy sound chamber
boAt Bassheads 242 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic ( 19,315 ratings)
MRP: Rs. 525
Available On Amazon
Key Specs
- Has a PVC cable which is durable and tangle free.
- Compatibility and Connectivity: Compatible with Android/iOS and connectivity via 3.5mm AUX cable
- IPX Rating: It has IPX4 rating offering water and sweat resistance
- Active Noise Cancellation: NA
- Mic: In line Mic
- Other Inclusions: Additional earbuds, Carry Pouch, Warranty Card
Realme Buds 2 with Mic for Android Smartphones (37,531 ratings )
MRP: Rs. 599
Available on Amazon
Key Specs
- Enjoy the powerful 11.2mm bass boost driver which consist of multi-layer composite diaphragm, bringing you a deep and powerful, yet accurate bass response.
- The inline remote features three tactile buttons and a mic, so you can control your music and videos, incoming calls, and even summon your voice assistant directly at the touch of a button.
- A premium, reinforced braided jacket, and two evenly grooved TPU cables make for a design that is robust and durable.
- Realme buds 2 features built-in magnets and a cable strap which are designed to provide the ultimate solution for neatly storing your earphones.
- Add a touch of style to your music experience with the realme Buds 2. The matte, streamlined design looks elegant and attractive.
- Warranty: Realme Buds 2 is covered under 6 months brand Warranty against any manufacturing defects
JBL C100SI In-Ear Deep Bass Headphones (86,493 ratings)
MRP: Rs. 649
Available on Amazon
Key Specs
- JBL Signature Sound
- Extra Deep Bass. Troubleshooting steps : Kindly ensure 3.5mm port on Host device is clean and dust free and 3.5mm jack of the earphone is adequately inserted inside the input device port
- Noise Cancelling Microphone
- One-Button Universal Remote with Mic
- Quick Launch Access to Google Assistant / Siri
- Lightweight and Comfortable with 3 sizes of ear tips
- Sleek, Glossy & Ergonomic design
Boult Audio BassBuds X1 in-Ear Wired Earphones ( 13,895 ratings)
MRP: Rs. 349
Available on Amazon
Key Specs
- In-line Controls: Answer/reject/ calls, play/pause, voice command
- Ergonomically designed drivers: Aerospace grade AL alloy drivers give the best acoustics, 3D HD sound and a punchy bass. IPX5 waterproof
- Ear fins for Sport Fit: Ear loop hold your buds in ear stably (colour of the ear loops may vary), perfectly fit for running, climbing, hiking, cycling etc
- Lightweight , comfortable & premium metallic finish
- Built-in Mic: Condenser microphone for HD calls and Siri/ Google assistant voice command
- High Fidelity Acoustics: The micro-woofers supply a crystal clear HD sound deliver an incredibly detailed High Definition audio with 3D surround sound
-
21,999
-
1,04,999
-
49,999
-
64,999
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
59,499
-
49,990
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
9,999
-
15,018
-
7,630
-
7,999
-
15,900
-
13,250
-
13,505
-
30,460
-
8,676
-
28,000