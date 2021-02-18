List Of Top Most Rated Headsets In Amazon Under Rs. 1,000 Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Earphones are very necessary in our daily lives. There are many of us who do not like to spend more money on electronic things but want good audio balance, the good sound quality at a low price. Even if you want to gift someone any headset at an affordable price there are so many brands like Redmi, boAt, JBL in the market nowadays that offer very good headphones under Rs. 1,000.

However, there is a long list to choose from. To make your job easy, we are enlisting the most rated headsets in Amazon under Rs. 1,000. Xiaomi Redmi Hi-Resolution Audio Wired Headset with Mic (Blue, in The Ear) (2,483 ratings ) MRP: Rs. 399

Key Specs Hi-Res Audio: Certified by Japan Audio Society for " Hi-Res Audio", the Redmi Earphones give you a complete and very accurate sound quality that brings life to your music experience

Aluminum alloy sound chamber with precisely structured 10mm dynamic drivers to deliver strong bass, full vocals & good treble performance

In-built HD microphone: High definition wire-controlled microphone for clear & stable call quality

Y shaped flexible cable: Redmi earphones sports a 1.25m strong & flexible cable , comfortable for listening music with the portable devices.

Multi-function button: Play/pause music, Answer/end call function made easy with a simple press of the multifunction button

Ergonomic & designed for comfort: Redmi earphones aesthetically designed with in-ear structure ergonomically angled to fit in your ears for a long lasting comfort

Redmi earphones has a 90 ˚ angle at the audio jack to increase the durability of the earphones and it supports any mobile, laptop and other music players with a 3.5mm jack JBL C100SI In-Ear Deep Bass Headphones with Mic ( 86,493 ratings) MRP: Rs. 649

Key Specs JBL Signature Sound

Extra Deep Bass. Troubleshooting steps : Kindly ensure 3.5mm port on Host device is clean and dust free and 3.5mm jack of the earphone is adequately inserted inside the input device port

Noise Cancelling Microphone

One-Button Universal Remote with Mic

Quick Launch Access to Google Assistant / Siri

Lightweight and Comfortable with 3 sizes of ear tips

Sleek, Glossy & Ergonomic design pTron Tangent Lite Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones (12,712 ratings) MRP: Rs. 599

Key Specs 125mAh Li-Polymer battery ensures music playback time of 6 hours

In-ear wireless headphones with Hi-Fi Sound, high bass & magnetic earbuds

In-line remote control allow calls & music control for a hands-free experience

1 year manufacturer warranty, customer care number: 040-67138888

Bluetooth 5.0; 6 Hours Music & Talk-time; 1.5 Hours Charging Time; 10m Wireless Range; Strong Connectivity; Passive Noise Cancelation; Lightweight earphones

Ergonomic Sports Design; 125mAh Li-Polymer Rechargeable Battery, 200 Hrs Standby Time, Micro USB Charging (cable provided), Widely Compatible with All Smartphones & Tablets boAt Bassheads 102 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic (10,719 ratings ) MRP: Rs. 399

Key Specs Has a durable PVC Cable which is tangle free

Compatibility and Connectivity: Compatible with Android/iOS and connectivity via 3.5mm AUX cable

IPX Rating: NA

Active Noise Cancellation: NA

Mic: In line Mic

Other Inclusions: Velcro Cable Manager, Additional earbuds, Warranty Card boAt Bassheads 225 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic ( 122,751 ratings) MRP: Rs. 649

Key Specs Has a PVC cable which is durable and tangle free. Sensitivity (dB) : 92db ±3db. Frequency Response : 20Hz-20KHz

Compatibility and Connectivity: Compatible with Android/iOS and connectivity via 3.5mm AUX cable

IPX Rating: NA

Active Noise Cancellation: NA

Mic: In line Mic

Other Inclusions: Additional earbuds, Warranty Card pTron HBE6 Headphone (9,758 ratings) MRP: Rs. 199

Key Specs In-ear stereo wired earphones with 10mm dynamic drivers

In-line Remote Control with Mic, Music & Call Control

6 months manufacturer warranty, for any queries please contact_us on: [040-67138888]

Erogonomic design; passive noise cancellation; metal housing; Lightweight

Universal 3.5mm audio jack; Wide Compatibility with 3.5mm audio port devices; 1m tangle-free cable JBL C50HI in-Ear Headphones with Mic (Blue) ( 34,053 ratings) MRP: Rs. 469

Key Specs JBL Signature Sound

High Clean Bass. Troubleshooting steps : Kindly ensure 3.5mm port on Host device is clean and dust free and 3.5mm jack of the earphone is adequately inserted inside the input device port

Noise Isolation Microphone

One-Button Universal Remote with Mic

Quick Launch Access to Google Assistant / Siri

Ultra Lightweight and Comfortable with 3 sizes of ear tips

High Fidelity Twin Cable pTron Boom Ultima 4D Dual Driver, in-Ear Gaming Wired Headphones ( 10,283 ratings ) MRP: Rs. 399

Key Specs In-ear Dual Driver Wired Earphones with Stereo Sound & Bass

In-line Remote Control with Mic, Music & Call Control. Impedance: 32Ω

1 year manufacturer warranty, customer care number: 040-67138888

Dual Driver Ensures Better Sound Separation; Ergonomic Design; Passive noise cancellation

Comfort & Durable; Gold-plated 3.5mm Audio Jack; Widely compatible with 3.5mm Audio Port Devices; 1.2m Tangle-free Cable

Country of Origin: China boAt Bassheads 100 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic(Taffy Pink) ( 111,225 ratings) MRP: Rs. 379

Key Specs Has a durable PVC Cable which is tangle free. Sensitivity (dB) : 92db ±3db. Frequency Response : 20Hz-20KHz

Compatibility and Connectivity: Compatible with Android/iOS and connectivity via 3.5mm AUX cable

IPX Rating: NA

Active Noise Cancellation: NA

Mic: In line Mic

Other Inclusions: Additional earbuds, Warranty Card, Carry Pouch Mi Earphone Basic with Ultra deep bass and mic (Black) ( 61,757 ratings) MRP: Rs. 399

Key Specs Tangle free cable

Ultra deep bass

Has mic and play/pause button

High quality silicone earbuds. Cable length-1.25 m

3.5mm jack. Speaker impedance: 32Ω. Frequency Response Range: 20-20,000Hz, Rated power: 5mW

Super extra bass, powerful 10mm drivers, HD clear sound, in-line microphone, play/pause your music, change your tracks and answer/end your calls

Aluminum alloy sound chamber boAt Bassheads 242 in Ear Wired Earphones with Mic ( 19,315 ratings) MRP: Rs. 525

Key Specs Has a PVC cable which is durable and tangle free.

Compatibility and Connectivity: Compatible with Android/iOS and connectivity via 3.5mm AUX cable

IPX Rating: It has IPX4 rating offering water and sweat resistance

Active Noise Cancellation: NA

Mic: In line Mic

Other Inclusions: Additional earbuds, Carry Pouch, Warranty Card Realme Buds 2 with Mic for Android Smartphones (37,531 ratings ) MRP: Rs. 599

Key Specs Enjoy the powerful 11.2mm bass boost driver which consist of multi-layer composite diaphragm, bringing you a deep and powerful, yet accurate bass response.

The inline remote features three tactile buttons and a mic, so you can control your music and videos, incoming calls, and even summon your voice assistant directly at the touch of a button.

A premium, reinforced braided jacket, and two evenly grooved TPU cables make for a design that is robust and durable.

Realme buds 2 features built-in magnets and a cable strap which are designed to provide the ultimate solution for neatly storing your earphones.

Add a touch of style to your music experience with the realme Buds 2. The matte, streamlined design looks elegant and attractive.

Key Specs In-line Controls: Answer/reject/ calls, play/pause, voice command

Ergonomically designed drivers: Aerospace grade AL alloy drivers give the best acoustics, 3D HD sound and a punchy bass. IPX5 waterproof

Ear fins for Sport Fit: Ear loop hold your buds in ear stably (colour of the ear loops may vary), perfectly fit for running, climbing, hiking, cycling etc

Lightweight , comfortable & premium metallic finish

Built-in Mic: Condenser microphone for HD calls and Siri/ Google assistant voice command

High Fidelity Acoustics: The micro-woofers supply a crystal clear HD sound deliver an incredibly detailed High Definition audio with 3D surround sound

