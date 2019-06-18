Samsung Galaxy A70 Cases And Covers To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Samsung Galaxy A70 is lately seen as off the hook device from users' point of view based on some bewildering key specs. And yet its accessories are also in abundance- which you can claim from Flipkart. A few of the iconic case and covers are defined below that mats perfectly with the A70, ensuring great protection.

Now, these accessories can be obtained from the portal at some best deals. You can look for them with a varying price range. Certain offers that will glam up your buying include- 10% instant discount on Axis Bank Credit and Debit cards, no cost EMI option, flat RS. 250 off on Axis Bank EMI transactions, and extra 5% off with Axis Bank Buzz Credit card. So, just follow the right deal to buy these case and covers.

These add ons are feature rich. Some of which are rubber or plastic based material while a few of them low-priced ones actually fits with Silicon. And exceptionally some are built with artificial leather. Going with any defined material, you get tough protection. Plus, these low-budget cases and covers fall under a 10 days replacement policy.

Galaxy A70 Gradation Cover Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Color: Black

Dimension (WxHxD): 79 x 165.3 x 9.8 mm

Weight: 19 g

Design: Transparent design that shines Galaxy A70 Wallet Cover Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

A hidden pocket inside to conveniently carry your preferred cards on daily basis

Safeguarded from all sides

Hassle-free solution

provides all-round protection

Wallet Cover automatically turns your phone screen on and off for hassle-free use Zapcase Back Cover for Samsung Galaxy A70 Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

ZAPCASE CASES ARE are made to Bring Fun back into designs.The CASES are DESIGNED TO BE LOUD , UNIQUE AND UNCONVENTIONAL. They are an art form of Self-Expression for and ever evolving Individual. Cases are designed in a way that it perfectly fits onto the back of the phone. Made of high quality and highly durable in nature. KWINE CASE Back Cover Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Suitable For: Mobile

Material: Rubber

Theme: No Theme

Type: Back Cover Unistuff Back Cover Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Material: Artificial Leather

Theme: No Theme

Type: Back Cover Flipkart SmartBuy Back Cover Grey Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Material: Rubber, Plastic

Theme: No Theme

Type: Back Cover Snazzy Back Cover Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Material: Artificial Leather

Theme: No Theme

Type: Back Cover Vikeko Back Cover Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Material: Plastic, Rubber

Theme: No Theme

Type: Back Cover Flipkart SmartBuy Back Cover Blue Color Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Material: Plastic

Theme: Patterns

Type: Back Cover Pirum Magnetic Flip Cover Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Synthetic Leather Leather & Faux Leather

Synthetic Leather Leather & Faux Leather

We made space for the things you care about most. With slots for your ID cash credit cards never wonder where you set your wallet again Stop frantically looking around for your wallet and risk running late to work. We managed to create a slim and comf

Precision cut-outs allow for full functionality while Mobile being protected. Change the volume answer a call charge your battery take a picture and listen to music without ever having to open your case.

Kick back and relax with a kick-stand engineered into the design of Pirum leather case. Cover case with 360 Degree Metal Rotating Ring Holder Kickstand Fit Magnetic Car Mount Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

This LOKEZEEP case specially designed for Samsung Galaxy A70 (2019) Combination of Hard outer PC shell and soft shock-absorbent TPU interior. Tough scratch-resistant with a comfortable grip to provides your phone extra protection from impacts, drops and scratches

[Built-in magnetic iron] The Cover for Samsung Galaxy A70 (2019) has Built-in magnetic iron plate that allows the case to be attached to the magnetic car holder, no complex installation steps, direct adsorption.

Accurate Access The Cover for Samsung Galaxy A70 (2019) case Precise dust, fingerprints, dents, scratches and scratches Lightweight and comfortable Unique and easy access to all buttons, control port, housing Precise cutting speaker, charging port, audio port button. The built-in metal finger grip can be 360 degree rotated in horizontal direction and 90 degree flipped in vertical direction for personalized usability and enables the best viewing angles Valueactive Back Cover Case Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

COMPATIBILITY: Compatible / Suitable for Samsung Galaxy A70 only.

Detachable Multi-Layer Protection; Beautiful and Tough; Use this Case to Reduce the Chance of Signal Loss.

Layer 1: Ballistic Shock Absorbent Polymer, Layer 2: Tough Impact Resistant Polycarbonate Shell. Inner Shell Protects from Scratches & Smudges.

Provides Endured Protection for your Phone while Complementing & Enhancing the Beauty of your Phone's Design.

The Case features Precision Cutouts which provide seamless and easy access to all Buttons, Ports, Camera, Speakers and Microphone on the smartphone. Golden and Slim Drop Tested Leather Texture Shockproof Armor TPU Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Premium Leather Texture Series Armor Case with Anti Shock Corners is thin as well as impact and shock resistant. Made up of eco friendly materials, inside web pattern, proper holes and cut-outs for sensors. Raised lips protect the screen and camera bump

Unique Look featuring Leather-like Texture combined with subtle stitch design and glossy accents. Easy to remove and install, anti finger print, anti scratch, washable case. Heat Dissipation Design, flexible and tear resistant

Tactile Buttons for natural response and easy press. Available in three elegant colours. Difference is felt from other products as soon as our product is held in hand and used

Package Content: 1 Premium Leather Texture Series Armor TPU Case. Warranty: We provide 6 Month hassle-free warranty on incorrect product, mis-fit or defect in workmanship. No warranty if product is used or intentionally damaged. Note - Images are only for illustrative purposes, actual product and colour may slightly differ Casodon Back Cover, Real Hybrid Shockproof Bumper Defender Cover Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Simple but not normal. We've adopted TPU (Bayer) material and a perfect new design that minimizes bulk and maximizes portability. Keeps your phone always brand new.

PERFECT FIT: Precisely designed for Samsung Galaxy A70 , the case has open cutouts for speakers, charging ports and audio ports. Covers the buttons neatly and offers quick accessibility. Feel the ease of using your phone freely.

EXCELLENT GRIP: Premium, smooth, matte-finish coating provides excellent grip and provides maximum scratch resistance. Your device will never stick to your pocket or slip off your hand. A great, easy-to-hold experience.

ALL-ROUND PROTECTION: Includes 4-side protection, strengthened corners and a raised edge to protect the screen and most importantly the camers. No need to worry about accidental shocks or drops.

EASY TO INSTALL: Just Slip your Phone in The Case and you're ready to go. Excelsior Back Cover Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Material: Artificial Leather

Theme: No Theme

Type: Back Cover D-kandy Professional Series Leather Flip Wallet Case Stand with Metal Logo Available on Flipkart and Amazon

Key Specs

Specially Made For Samsung Galaxy A70 ===>> PRECISION ENGINEERED; combining style and functionality seamlessly together, the Leather Flip Case offers a slim and lightweight design together with triple card slots and a money pouch to keep all of your daily essentials together in one place.

COMPREHENSIVE PROTECTION; your device will be carefully and securely held within the reinforced TPU tray - this is surrounded by a soft, premium bonded PU leather exterior that acts as a shield against accidental drops, knocks, bumps, scratches and dust.

COMPLIMENT YOUR Phone WITH YOUR SLEEK LEATHER WALLET CASE: Your elegant leather wallet case slips comfortably into your pocket and fits your Phone perfectly. It gives you seamless access to all ports and features, including a convenient speakerphone hole that allows you to talk without the need to open the cover.

COMFORT VIEWING:Prop up your device into a landscape stand orientation to enjoy watching videos

REFINED LUXURY; the smooth, nubuck fibre interior provides a comfortable cushion for your phone's precious screen. Subtle, contrasting stitching adds the finishing touches to a case that is just made to match up to the elegance.

Best Mobiles in India