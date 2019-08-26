Samsung Galaxy Note10 And Note10 Plus Accessories: Best Protection Cases And Covers To Buy In India Features oi-Harish Kumar

Samsung Galaxy Note-series smartphones are available in the Indian market with plenty of offers given by several online as well as few offline retailers. At the same time, users can avail both phones' cases and covers at their given prices with some deals across Amazon.

Amazon provides no-cost EMI options, 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC bank debit cards, 5% and 10% instant discounts on Axis bank debit and credit EMI transactions respectively, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, 10% cashback up to Rs. 100 using Visa Signature or Visa Infinite cards, and save up to 28% on other business purchases using GST invoices of these accessories.

You also get a credit of Rs. 1,00,000 on availing EMI on some debit cards, and 100% purchase protection plan.

LED Cover LED Cover illuminates the back of your phone with mood lighting and simple notification icons (Available On Samsung Stores). Urban Armor Gear UAG Galaxy Note 10 Plus Case, Monarch Rugged Protection Case/Cover Designed (Military Drop Tested) MRP: Rs 2,990

Key Specs Handcrafted, feather-light construction with 5 layers of protection with top grain leather and metal hardware

Monarch Samsung Galaxy Note 9 cases are Samsung Pay and wireless charging compatible

Features soft impact-resistant core and honeycomb traction grip

Ultra-responsive tactile buttons give a crisp, clean for improved functionality

Meets 2X military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516. 6) and comes with a 10-year warranty Urban Armor Gear UAG Galaxy Note 10 Plus Case, Plyo Feather-Light Rugged Protection Case/Cover MRP: Rs 2,599

Key Specs Feather-light cases feature a soft impact resistant core with air-soft corners for cushioning impact

UAG Galaxy Note 10+ Plyo cases are 100% compatible with wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. See product description for more details

Offers a dramatically thin, friction free, lint resistant package that easily slips in-and-out of pockets

Ultra-responsive tactile buttons deliver a crisp, clean click-feel for improved functionality Ringke Onyx Designed for Galaxy Note 10 Plus Case, Galaxy Note 10 Plus Cover MRP: Rs 899

Key Specs Specialized, new design Onyx incorporates premium and tough TPU for heavy duty defense.

Tailored cutouts allow for easy access to all buttons and ports with a comfortable grip.

Secure your device with a built-in Quikcatch lanyard hole to attach wrist straps or neck straps.

Designed for the flawless use of the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

Compatible with Ringke Dual Easy Film and supports Wireless PowerShare. Case-Mate Galaxy Note10+ Pro Case, Tough Groove Hard Back Case/Cover for Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus MRP: Rs 1,395

Key Specs 10 ft. drop protection

Flexible sides for enhanced grip

Compatible with wireless charging

One-piece platform design

6 Months Manufacturers Warranty Ringke Fusion Designed for Galaxy Note 10 Plus Case, Galaxy Note 10 Plus Cover (2019) MRP: Rs 1,199

Key Specs Designed for the flawless use of the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

Durable PC cover and TPU bumper protect all rounded sides and edges.

Anti-static components prevent your device from accumulating more dirt and dust.

Secure your device with a built-in Quikcatch lanyard hole to attach wrist straps or neck straps.

Compatible with Ringke Dual Easy Film and supports Wireless PowerShare NEXCURIO Galaxy Note 10+ (Note 10 Plus) Wallet Case with Card Holder Folding Kickstand Magnetic Leather Case Shockproof Flip Cover MRP: Rs 829

Key Specs Book style PU leather flip case designed for Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (Note 10Plus)

Convenient Compartment - Durable wallet design features convenient slots to storage your card or cash; Integrated stand feature makes watching media easy

PU Leather exterior flap with Soft TPU inner bumper perfectly fit for your phone and hold it securely, featuring 4-corner protection, sides and screen protection

Precise cutouts for speakers, camera and other functional buttons / ports; Magnetic closure allows quick and easy snap on installation

What Included: 1 X NEXCURIO Leather Wallet Phone Case/Cover + 30-day replacement guarantee + 12-month warranty

Warranty not applicable for this product Ringke Back Cover for Samsung Galaxy Note 10 MRP: Rs 1,199

Key Specs Designed for the flawless use of the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

Durable PC cover and TPU bumper protect all rounded sides and edges.

Anti-static components prevent your device from accumulating more dirt and dust.

Secure your device with a built-in Quikcatch lanyard hole to attach wrist straps or neck straps.

Compatible with Ringke Dual Easy Film and supports Wireless PowerShare. Ringke Fusion-X Designed for Galaxy Note 10 Plus Case, Galaxy Note 10 Plus Cover (2019) - Space Blue MRP: Rs 1,199

Key Specs The rugged exterior provides boosted grip control for comfortable handling.

Anti-scratch dual coating technology offers durability against drops.

Secure your device with a built-in Quikcatch lanyard hole to attach wrist straps or neck straps.

Designed for the flawless use of the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.

Compatible with Ringke Dual Easy Film and supports Wireless PowerShare Protective Standing Cover Protective Standing Cover stands up to drops and falls while also propping up your phone at two viewing angles (Available On Samsung Stores). Leather Cover wraps Leather Cover wraps Galaxy Note10 & Note10+ in luxurious calfskin, available in a range of colors. (Available On Samsung Stores).

Best Mobiles in India