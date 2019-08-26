ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 And Note10 Plus Accessories: Best Protection Cases And Covers To Buy In India

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy Note-series smartphones are available in the Indian market with plenty of offers given by several online as well as few offline retailers. At the same time, users can avail both phones' cases and covers at their given prices with some deals across Amazon.

    Samsung Galaxy Note10 And Note10 Plus Cases And Covers To Buy In India

     

    Amazon provides no-cost EMI options, 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC bank debit cards, 5% and 10% instant discounts on Axis bank debit and credit EMI transactions respectively, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, 10% cashback up to Rs. 100 using Visa Signature or Visa Infinite cards, and save up to 28% on other business purchases using GST invoices of these accessories.

    You also get a credit of Rs. 1,00,000 on availing EMI on some debit cards, and 100% purchase protection plan.

    LED Cover

    LED Cover

    LED Cover illuminates the back of your phone with mood lighting and simple notification icons (Available On Samsung Stores).

    Urban Armor Gear UAG Galaxy Note 10 Plus Case, Monarch Rugged Protection Case/Cover Designed (Military Drop Tested)

    Urban Armor Gear UAG Galaxy Note 10 Plus Case, Monarch Rugged Protection Case/Cover Designed (Military Drop Tested)

    MRP: Rs 2,990
    Key Specs

    • Handcrafted, feather-light construction with 5 layers of protection with top grain leather and metal hardware
    • Monarch Samsung Galaxy Note 9 cases are Samsung Pay and wireless charging compatible
    • Features soft impact-resistant core and honeycomb traction grip
    • Ultra-responsive tactile buttons give a crisp, clean for improved functionality
    • Meets 2X military drop-test standards (MIL STD 810G 516. 6) and comes with a 10-year warranty
    Urban Armor Gear UAG Galaxy Note 10 Plus Case, Plyo Feather-Light Rugged Protection Case/Cover
     

    Urban Armor Gear UAG Galaxy Note 10 Plus Case, Plyo Feather-Light Rugged Protection Case/Cover

    MRP: Rs 2,599
    Key Specs

    • Feather-light cases feature a soft impact resistant core with air-soft corners for cushioning impact
    • UAG Galaxy Note 10+ Plyo cases are 100% compatible with wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. See product description for more details
    • Offers a dramatically thin, friction free, lint resistant package that easily slips in-and-out of pockets
    • Ultra-responsive tactile buttons deliver a crisp, clean click-feel for improved functionality
    Ringke Onyx Designed for Galaxy Note 10 Plus Case, Galaxy Note 10 Plus Cover

    Ringke Onyx Designed for Galaxy Note 10 Plus Case, Galaxy Note 10 Plus Cover

    MRP: Rs 899
    Key Specs

    • Specialized, new design Onyx incorporates premium and tough TPU for heavy duty defense.
    • Tailored cutouts allow for easy access to all buttons and ports with a comfortable grip.
    • Secure your device with a built-in Quikcatch lanyard hole to attach wrist straps or neck straps.
    • Designed for the flawless use of the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.
    • Compatible with Ringke Dual Easy Film and supports Wireless PowerShare.
    Case-Mate Galaxy Note10+ Pro Case, Tough Groove Hard Back Case/Cover for Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus

    Case-Mate Galaxy Note10+ Pro Case, Tough Groove Hard Back Case/Cover for Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus

    MRP: Rs 1,395
    Key Specs

    • 10 ft. drop protection
    • Flexible sides for enhanced grip
    • Compatible with wireless charging
    • One-piece platform design
    • 6 Months Manufacturers Warranty
    Ringke Fusion Designed for Galaxy Note 10 Plus Case, Galaxy Note 10 Plus Cover (2019)

    Ringke Fusion Designed for Galaxy Note 10 Plus Case, Galaxy Note 10 Plus Cover (2019)

    MRP: Rs 1,199
    Key Specs

    • Designed for the flawless use of the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.
    • Durable PC cover and TPU bumper protect all rounded sides and edges.
    • Anti-static components prevent your device from accumulating more dirt and dust.
    • Secure your device with a built-in Quikcatch lanyard hole to attach wrist straps or neck straps.
    • Compatible with Ringke Dual Easy Film and supports Wireless PowerShare
    NEXCURIO Galaxy Note 10+ (Note 10 Plus) Wallet Case with Card Holder Folding Kickstand Magnetic Leather Case Shockproof Flip Cover

    NEXCURIO Galaxy Note 10+ (Note 10 Plus) Wallet Case with Card Holder Folding Kickstand Magnetic Leather Case Shockproof Flip Cover

    MRP: Rs 829
    Key Specs

    • Book style PU leather flip case designed for Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ (Note 10Plus)
    • Convenient Compartment - Durable wallet design features convenient slots to storage your card or cash; Integrated stand feature makes watching media easy
    • PU Leather exterior flap with Soft TPU inner bumper perfectly fit for your phone and hold it securely, featuring 4-corner protection, sides and screen protection
    • Precise cutouts for speakers, camera and other functional buttons / ports; Magnetic closure allows quick and easy snap on installation
    • What Included: 1 X NEXCURIO Leather Wallet Phone Case/Cover + 30-day replacement guarantee + 12-month warranty
    • Warranty not applicable for this product
    Ringke Back Cover for Samsung Galaxy Note 10

    Ringke Back Cover for Samsung Galaxy Note 10

    MRP: Rs 1,199
    Key Specs

    • Designed for the flawless use of the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.
    • Durable PC cover and TPU bumper protect all rounded sides and edges.
    • Anti-static components prevent your device from accumulating more dirt and dust.
    • Secure your device with a built-in Quikcatch lanyard hole to attach wrist straps or neck straps.
    • Compatible with Ringke Dual Easy Film and supports Wireless PowerShare.
    Ringke Fusion-X Designed for Galaxy Note 10 Plus Case, Galaxy Note 10 Plus Cover (2019) - Space Blue

    Ringke Fusion-X Designed for Galaxy Note 10 Plus Case, Galaxy Note 10 Plus Cover (2019) - Space Blue

    MRP: Rs 1,199
    Key Specs

    • The rugged exterior provides boosted grip control for comfortable handling.
    • Anti-scratch dual coating technology offers durability against drops.
    • Secure your device with a built-in Quikcatch lanyard hole to attach wrist straps or neck straps.
    • Designed for the flawless use of the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner.
    • Compatible with Ringke Dual Easy Film and supports Wireless PowerShare
    Protective Standing Cover

    Protective Standing Cover

    Protective Standing Cover stands up to drops and falls while also propping up your phone at two viewing angles (Available On Samsung Stores).

    Leather Cover wraps

    Leather Cover wraps

    Leather Cover wraps Galaxy Note10 & Note10+ in luxurious calfskin, available in a range of colors. (Available On Samsung Stores).

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue