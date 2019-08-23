Just In
Amazon EMI Offers (Aug 23rd - 26th): Best Time to Purchase Premium Smartphones
Amazon is offering some attractive EMI offers on smartphones. The new offers lets you buy some premium smartphones without having to pay a huge sum at once. These smartphones have features like HDR10+ based AMOLED displays, Warp Charge 30 charging technology, multiple rear camera setups, and many more
Offers by Amazon are 10% instant discount with YES bank credit card, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, instant discounts on ICICI bank credit and debit EMI transactions, and GST invoice which lets you save up to 28% on next other business purchases, and much more.
You can also get deals with the Amazon Onam sale which is currently running. The sale offers a wider range of products including laptops, headphones, speakers, and more at bigger discounts.
Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus (EMI starts at Rs 3,479. No Cost EMI available)
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
OnePlus 7 Pro (EMI starts at Rs 2,495. No Cost EMI available)
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (EMI starts at Rs 2,410. No Cost EMI available)
Key Specs
- 6.2 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9810/Snapdragon 845 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- Dual Pixel 12MP Rear Camera
- 8MP Front Camera
- Iris Scanner
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3500 MAh Battery
Apple iPhone Xs (64GB) (EMI starts at Rs 5,032. No Cost EMI available)
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch SuperRetina OLED Display With 3D Touch
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/256/512GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Li - Po 2716 mAh Battery
Google Pixel 3 XL (EMI starts at Rs 2,589 per month)
Key Specs
- 6.3inch QHD+ OLED Display
- 2.5GHz Snapdragon 845 Octa-Core Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64/128 ROM
- 12.2MP Camera With Dual LED Flash
- Dual 8MP Front Camera
- Single Nano Sim
- USB Type-C
- 4G VoLTE/NFC/Bluetooth 5.0
- 3430mAh Battery
Apple iPhone 8 Plus (256GB) - (EMI starts at Rs 3,945. No Cost EMI available)
Key Specs
- 5.5 Inch Retina HD Display With 3D Touch
- Hexa-Core Apple A11 Bionic Processor
- 3GB RAM With 64/256GB ROM
- Force Touch Technology
- Dual 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Touch ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- Water And Dust Resistance
- 2691mAh Battery
Apple iPhone XR (256GB) (EMI starts at Rs 2,820. No Cost EMI available)
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch Liquid Retina HD LCD Display
- Hex-Core Apple A12 Bionic
- 3GB RAM With 64/128/256GB ROM
- 12MP ISight Camera With OIS
- 7MP Front Facing Camera
- Face ID
- Bluetooth 5.0
- LTE Support
- IP67 Water & Dust Resistant
- Animoji
- Wireless Charging
- 2942 mAh Fast Charging
Huawei P30 Pro (EMI starts at Rs 3,389 per month)
Key Specs
- 6.47-inch The IP68 rated water and dust resistance multi-touch capacitive touchscreen
- 40+20+8MP Leica quad rear camera with supports autofocus
- 32MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture, supports fixed focal length
- Memory, Storage and SIM: 8GB RAM, 256GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- Android v9 + EMUI v9.1.0 operating system
- 2.6GHz Cortex-A76 + 1.92GHz Cortex-A76 + 1.8GHz Cortex-A55 Kirin 980 octa core processor
- 4200mAH lithium-polymer battery
Huawei Mate 20 Pro (EMI starts at Rs 2,824 per month)
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch Full HD+ OLED multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 1440 x 3120 pixels resolution, 538 ppi pixel density and 16.7M color support
- 40MP (wide angle lens)+20MP (ultra wide angle lens)+8MP + 24MP front camera with 3D depth sensing
- Memory, Storage and SIM: 6GB RAM | 128GB internal memory
- expandable up to 256GB | Dual SIM (nano+nano) dual-standby (4G+4G)
- Android Pie v9 + EMUI v9.0.0 operating system
- 1.8GHz Cortex A55 + 2.6GHz Cortex A76 + 1.92GHz Cortex A76 AI Chipset Kirin 980 octa core processor
- 4200mAH lithium-polymer battery
OPPO Reno 10x Zoom (EMI starts at Rs 2,353. No Cost EMI available)
Key Specs
- 6.6 inch Display
- 6 GB RAM | 128 GB ROM
- Expandable Upto 256 GB
- 48MP + 13MP + 8MP Rear camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Octa Core 2.8 GHz Processor
- In-display Fingerprint Sensor
- VOOC 3.0 Fast Charging
- 4065 mAh Battery
LG V40 ThinQ (EMI starts at Rs 2,071. No Cost EMI available)
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) 19.5:9 FullVision OLED Display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 2TB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with LG UX, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 16MP + 12MP telephoto camera
- 8MP front camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3,300mAh battery
LG G7+ ThinQ (EMI starts at Rs 1,882. No Cost EMI available)
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch IPS capacitive touchscreen with 3120 x 1440 pixels resolution, 564 ppi pixel density
- 16MP+16MP dual rear camera super and 8MP front facing camera
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable up to 2TB | Dual nano SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)
- Android v8.1 Oreo operating system
- 2.8GHz + 1.7GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa core processor
- 3000mAH lithium-ion battery
Vivo NEX (EMI starts at Rs 1,412 per month)
Key Specs
- Display: 6.59-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with 2316x1080 pixels
- Camera: 12+5 MP Dual rear camera | 8 MP Elevating front camera (NEX's front camera is hidden behind display)
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 8GB RAM | 128GB storage | Dual SIM (micro+nano) dual standby (4G+4G)
- Operating System and Processor: Android v8.1 Oreo
- 2.8GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa core processor
- Battery: 4000 mAH lithium ion battery
Honor View20 (EMI starts at Rs 1,224 per month)
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch FHD + LTPS capacitive touchscreen and 91.8% Screen to body ratio
- 48MP + 25MP In-Screen front facing AI camera
- Memory, Storage & SIM: 6GB LPDDR4X RAM | 128GB UFS 2.1 storage | Dual nano SIM with dual standby (4G+4G)
- Magic UI2.0.1 based on Android v9 Pie operating system
- 2.6GHz Kirin 980 AI octa core processor with Dual NPU manufactured by 7nm process, Cortex-A76 based CPU and Cat 21 Modem
- Mali-G76 MP10 enhanced by GPU Turbo 2.0, The NINE liquid Cooling technology and Triple Wifi for best gaming experience
- 4000mAh lithium-polymer battery
OnePlus 7 (EMI starts at Rs 1,553. No Cost EMI available)
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch multi-touch capacitive touchscreen with 2340 x 1080 pixels resolution
- Rear Camera - 48MP (Primary) + 5 MP (Tele-photo) | Front Camera - 16MP
- Memory, Storage and SIM: 6GB RAM | 128GB internal memory | Dual SIM dual-standby (4G+4G)
- Android Oxygen operating system
- 2.84GHz Snapdragon 855 octa core processor
- Non-removable Li-Po 3700 mAh battery
Vivo V15 Pro (EMI starts at Rs 1,271. No Cost EMI available)
Key Specs
- Display: 6.39 FHD+ Ultra Fullview Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.64%Screen to body ratio
- Pop-Up Selfie Camera: 32MP Pop-Up Selfie Camera with AI Face Beauty, AI portrait composition,Bokeh Mode, AI body Shaping, Portrait light effect, AR sticker, Video face beauty, Gender detection
- Triple Rear Camera: 48 Million Quad Pixel Sensor (12Million Effective Pixel)+8MP+5MP camera
- Powerful Performance: Qualcomm Snapdragon 675AIE with 6GB RAM and 128GB ROM which is expandable up to 256GB
- 3700mAH lithium-ion battery
