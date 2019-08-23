Amazon EMI Offers (Aug 23rd - 26th): Best Time to Purchase Premium Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon is offering some attractive EMI offers on smartphones. The new offers lets you buy some premium smartphones without having to pay a huge sum at once. These smartphones have features like HDR10+ based AMOLED displays, Warp Charge 30 charging technology, multiple rear camera setups, and many more

Offers by Amazon are 10% instant discount with YES bank credit card, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, instant discounts on ICICI bank credit and debit EMI transactions, and GST invoice which lets you save up to 28% on next other business purchases, and much more.

You can also get deals with the Amazon Onam sale which is currently running. The sale offers a wider range of products including laptops, headphones, speakers, and more at bigger discounts.

