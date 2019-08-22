Just In
Samsung Blue Fest Offers – Get Discounts On Smartphones, TVs, Headphones And More
Samsung Blue Fest is the latest sale scheme which the brand is conducting on its official website. The sale comes with some attractive offers on smartphones, TVs, accessories, headphones, and other products. Offers on these Samsung products include- flat 5% cashback using HDFC credit cards, up to Rs. 1,500 cashback using Amazon Pay, vouchers worth up to Rs. 15,000, and up to Rs. 10,000 off on OYO hotels.
The detailed offers of all the devices and other electronic products have been given under sub-headings, that can be seen.
Up to 15% Off On Smartphones
You will get up to 15% off on buying a few Samsung smartphones. You can have Galaxy M10 at a revised price option of Rs. 7,990 with 14% off, Galaxy M20 at Rs. 9,990 with 12% off. Even premium phones are available at discounts.
Up to 45% Off On Television
The users can avail up to 45% off on TVs. For instances, you can buy 80cm N4010 HD TV at just Rs. 14,990 with 32% off and NU6100 Ultra HD LED Smart TV at Rs. 59,990 with 43% off. A few newly launched TVs are also available at relieving discounts.
Up to 20% Off On Smart Watch
You can get 20% off on some smartwatches. You can buy best-seller Gear 3 Frontier watch at Rs. 22,990 with 19% off, Galaxy Silver at Rs. 8,990 with 10% off, and you can also get some new watches at good offers.
Up to 40% off Headphones
The users can purchase some headphones with up to 40% off. You can purchase headphones like Tune 500 Powerful Bass On-Ear with Mic, JBL LIVE 650BTNC, and more with discounted price options.
Up to 50% Off On Storage Devices
You will get some storage devices with up to 50% off. You can have EVO Plus microSD card 100 MB/s (SD Adapter) and Portable SSD T5 at discounted price options of Rs. 4,709 and 16,936, respectively.
Up to 45% Off On Case And Covers
The users will get some case and cover with up to 45% off. Covers like A6 dual layer are available at Rs. 999, Galaxy A6+ dual layer at Rs. 999, Galaxy A7 (2017) neon flip at Rs. 1,470, and more can be seen at Samsung's website.
Up to 43% Off On Home Appliances
Home appliances can be purchased with up to 43% off. You can have a 415-liter double door 4-star convertible refrigerator at Rs. 42, 890 with 31% off, a 7.2 kg semi-automatic top load washing machine at Rs. 10,700 with 18% off, and also other appliances at lesser price variants.
