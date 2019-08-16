ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Best Samsung Quick Charging Smartphones Under Rs 20,000

    By
    |

    If you are looking for a Samsung smartphones with quick charging technology, we have listed down a few below. These phones come with some respectable specification can be purchased under Rs. 20,000. With quick charging, your device is fully charged in a short time. Even you can use these phones after half an hour of charging, which offer up to 60% battery life.

    Best Samsung Quick Charging Smartphones Under Rs 20,000

     

    The quick charging has a few cons as well. It often generates some waste heat which will affect the batteries of devices. Sometimes, it is not convenient to use while operating the phones.

    Samsung Galaxy M40

    Samsung Galaxy M40

    Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy M40
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery with fast charging
    Samsung Galaxy A20
     

    Samsung Galaxy A20

    Best Price Of Galaxy A20
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide-angle secondary camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy M30

    Samsung Galaxy M30

    Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy M30
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
    • Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP + 5MP Rear camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with fast charging
    Samsung Galaxy A30

    Samsung Galaxy A30

    Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy A30
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging
    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy A50
    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor
    • 4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 25MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4000 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy A8 Star

    Samsung Galaxy A8 Star

    Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy A8 Star
    Key Specs

    • 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP primary rear camera + 24MP secondary rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

    Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

    Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro
    Key Specs

    • 6 Inch FHD AMOLED Display
    • 1.95GHz Snapdragon 653 Octa-Core Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Dual Micro SIM
    • 16MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • USB-Type-C
    • NFC
    • Fingerprint
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • 4000mAh Battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 14:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 16, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue