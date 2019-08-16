Best Samsung Quick Charging Smartphones Under Rs 20,000 Features oi-Harish Kumar

If you are looking for a Samsung smartphones with quick charging technology, we have listed down a few below. These phones come with some respectable specification can be purchased under Rs. 20,000. With quick charging, your device is fully charged in a short time. Even you can use these phones after half an hour of charging, which offer up to 60% battery life.

The quick charging has a few cons as well. It often generates some waste heat which will affect the batteries of devices. Sometimes, it is not convenient to use while operating the phones.

Samsung Galaxy M40 Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy M40

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP rear camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A20 Best Price Of Galaxy A20

Key Specs 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor

3GB RAM

32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide-angle secondary camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M30 Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy M30

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP + 5MP Rear camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A30 Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy A30

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A50 Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy A50

Key Specs 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

25MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A8 Star Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy A8 Star

Key Specs 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP primary rear camera + 24MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Best Price Of Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro

Key Specs 6 Inch FHD AMOLED Display

1.95GHz Snapdragon 653 Octa-Core Processor

6GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual Micro SIM

16MP Camera With Dual Tone LED Flash

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

USB-Type-C

NFC

Fingerprint

Bluetooth 4.2

4000mAh Battery

