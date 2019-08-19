Most Trending Samsung Smartphones – Galaxy Note10, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A90 And More Features oi-Harish Kumar

Like earlier weeks, last week also saw the launch of some trending smartphones from Samsung. The brand is currently making a lot of buzz with the introduction of its premium Note-series smartphones, while its cheaper-segment devices also have considerate features. A few of these smartphones can be traced on the list. The Note-series phones in the list sport AMOLED Dynamic displays.

They are powered by 7nm processors, paired with up to 512GB onboard storages and up to 12GB RAMs. These devices sport up to quad-camera setups at the rear. Whereas, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is the latest device to get certified by Wi-Fi Alliance, becoming the first handset outside to S and Note series smartphones to have 5G network.

The lesser priced devices in the list can be seen with up to 4,000 mAh batteries, along with fast charging support. They come with plastic unibody designs which offer premium looks. They have fingerprint along with a couple of other useful sensors, Type-C network options, and more.

Samsung Galaxy A50 Key Specs 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

Dual SIM

25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

25MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy A90 5G Rumored Key Specs 6.7 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen

Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI

Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855

Octa-core

128GB, 8GB RAM

48 MP + 8 MP + 5MP Rear camera

Non-removable Li-Po 4400 mAh battery Samsung Galaxy Note10 Plus Key Specs 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging Samsung Galaxy A70 Key Specs 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

32MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging Samsung Galaxy Note10 Key Specs 6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 256GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

IP68

3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging Samsung Galaxy A30 Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture

5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Samsung Galaxy A20 Key Specs 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor

3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide-angle secondary camera

8MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4,000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A10 Key Specs 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display

Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor

2GB RAM, 32GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera with LED flash

5MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3,400mAh battery

