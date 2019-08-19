Most Trending Samsung Smartphones – Galaxy Note10, Galaxy A50, Galaxy A90 And More

ENGLISH

    Like earlier weeks, last week also saw the launch of some trending smartphones from Samsung. The brand is currently making a lot of buzz with the introduction of its premium Note-series smartphones, while its cheaper-segment devices also have considerate features. A few of these smartphones can be traced on the list. The Note-series phones in the list sport AMOLED Dynamic displays.

    They are powered by 7nm processors, paired with up to 512GB onboard storages and up to 12GB RAMs. These devices sport up to quad-camera setups at the rear. Whereas, Samsung Galaxy A90 5G is the latest device to get certified by Wi-Fi Alliance, becoming the first handset outside to S and Note series smartphones to have 5G network.

    The lesser priced devices in the list can be seen with up to 4,000 mAh batteries, along with fast charging support. They come with plastic unibody designs which offer premium looks. They have fingerprint along with a couple of other useful sensors, Type-C network options, and more.

    Samsung Galaxy A50

    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor
    • 4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 25MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4000 MAh Battery
    Samsung Galaxy A90 5G

    Rumored Key Specs

    • 6.7 inches Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen
      Android 9.0 (Pie); One UI
      Qualcomm SDM855 Snapdragon 855
      Octa-core
      128GB, 8GB RAM
      48 MP + 8 MP + 5MP Rear camera
      Non-removable Li-Po 4400 mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy Note10 Plus
     

    Key Specs

    • 6.8 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP + VGA DepthVision Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 4300 MAh Battery With 45W Charging
    Samsung Galaxy A70

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • 32MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4500mAh (typical) / 4400mAh (minimum) battery with 25W super fast charging
    Samsung Galaxy Note10

    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9825/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 256GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • IP68
    • 3500 MAh Battery With 25W Charging
    Samsung Galaxy A30

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, f/1.7 aperture
    • 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging
    Samsung Galaxy A20

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1560 × 720 pixels) HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity-V display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7884 (Dual 1.6 GHz + Hexa 1.35 GHz) processor
    • 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage, expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide-angle secondary camera
    • 8MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4,000mAh battery
    Samsung Galaxy A10

    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ Infinity-V display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7884 processor
    • 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
    • 5MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3,400mAh battery

