Best 8GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000 In India Right Now
There has been a surge in implementing innovations in smartphones by our makers, which can offer users an experience they'd expect. Amongst several specifications, 8GB RAM is the configuration that has been enabling consumers, for buying some of these phones. As far as the price is concerned, a few of these 8GB RAM devices are available under Rs. 25,000.
This is due to the competition that makers keep upgrading the phones with 8GB RAM setup, while there are a couple of smartphones with up to 12GB RAM which is already out for sale. With an 8GB RAM module, your handsets will offer lag-free multitasking and address daily tasks with ease. Even other features of these devices like FHD+ displays, up to triple rear camera sensors, use of robust SoCs, and more will further tempt you for buying.
Realme X 8GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 19,999
Best Price of Realme X
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- Dual SIM
- ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging
Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 23,990
Best Price of Vivo V15 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.39 Inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- 3700 MAh Battery
Realme 2 Pro 128GB
MRP: Rs. 14,490
Best Price of Realme 2 Pro
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh built-in battery
Xiaomi Poco F1 8GB RAM
MRP: Rs. 22,999
Best Price of Poco F1
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
