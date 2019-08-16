Best 8GB RAM Smartphones Under Rs. 25,000 In India Right Now Features oi-Harish Kumar

There has been a surge in implementing innovations in smartphones by our makers, which can offer users an experience they'd expect. Amongst several specifications, 8GB RAM is the configuration that has been enabling consumers, for buying some of these phones. As far as the price is concerned, a few of these 8GB RAM devices are available under Rs. 25,000.

This is due to the competition that makers keep upgrading the phones with 8GB RAM setup, while there are a couple of smartphones with up to 12GB RAM which is already out for sale. With an 8GB RAM module, your handsets will offer lag-free multitasking and address daily tasks with ease. Even other features of these devices like FHD+ displays, up to triple rear camera sensors, use of robust SoCs, and more will further tempt you for buying.

Realme X 8GB RAM MRP: Rs. 19,999

Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ AMOLED display with 100% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform (Dual 2.2GHz Kryo 360 + Hexa 1.7GHz Kryo 360 CPUs) with Adreno 616 GPU

4GB / 8GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

Dual SIM

ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3765mAh battery (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) with VOOC 3.0 20W fast charging Vivo V15 Pro 8GB RAM MRP: Rs. 23,990

Key Specs 6.39 Inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

3700 MAh Battery Realme 2 Pro 128GB MRP: Rs. 14,490

Key Specs 6.3-inch (1080 x 2340 pixels) 19.5:9 FullView 2.5D curved glass display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4X / 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB (UFS 2.1) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh built-in battery Xiaomi Poco F1 8GB RAM MRP: Rs. 22,999

Key Specs 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU

6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage

expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G+ VoLTE

4000mAh battery

