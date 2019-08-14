Buying Guide – EMI Offers On Best Smartphones On Amazon Features oi-Harish Kumar

E-commerce giant Amazon is currently offering a few devices at different EMI offers. A few handsets are being added to the list to make your purchase decision easy. These phones are also available at cashback and exchange offers, via Amazon.

Amazon provides 10% instant discount with YES bank credit card, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, 1500 instant discount on ICICI bank credit and debit EMI transactions, and GST invoice which lets you save up to 28% on next other business purchases, and much more. Plus, you can look forward to buying a few newly launched devices as pre-bookings.

Best Mobiles in India