ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Buying Guide – EMI Offers On Best Smartphones On Amazon

    By
    |

    E-commerce giant Amazon is currently offering a few devices at different EMI offers. A few handsets are being added to the list to make your purchase decision easy. These phones are also available at cashback and exchange offers, via Amazon.

    Buying Guide – EMI Offers On Best Smartphones On Amazon

     

    Amazon provides 10% instant discount with YES bank credit card, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, 1500 instant discount on ICICI bank credit and debit EMI transactions, and GST invoice which lets you save up to 28% on next other business purchases, and much more. Plus, you can look forward to buying a few newly launched devices as pre-bookings.

    Honor 20i (EMI starts at Rs 659. No Cost EMI available)

    Honor 20i (EMI starts at Rs 659. No Cost EMI available)

    Buy This EMI Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.21-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm (4 x 2.2GHz Cortex-A73 +4 x 1.7GHz Cortex-A53) with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 128GB storage / 6GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB / 256GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 24MP rear camera + secondary 2MP rear camera + 8MP ultra-wide camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3400mAh (typical) / 3320mAh (minimum) battery
    Vivo Y90 (EMI starts at Rs 329. No Cost EMI available)
     

    Vivo Y90 (EMI starts at Rs 329. No Cost EMI available)

    Buy This EMI Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.22-inch (1520×720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 IPS display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio A22 (MT6761) 16nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE83200 GPU
    • 2GB RAM
    • 16GB internal memory
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Funtouch OS 5.0 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • 8MP rear camera with LED flash, f/2.0 aperture
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4030mAh battery
    OPPO A5S (EMI starts at Rs 470. No Cost EMI available)

    OPPO A5S (EMI starts at Rs 470. No Cost EMI available)

    Buy This EMI Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with Waterdrop Notch
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P35 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 2GB/3GB/4GB RAM
    • 32GB/64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with ColorOS 8.1
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh battery
    OPPO K3 (EMI starts at Rs 800. No Cost EMI available)

    OPPO K3 (EMI starts at Rs 800. No Cost EMI available)

    Buy This EMI Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • 16MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (Minimum) battery
    LG W30 (EMI starts at Rs 471. No Cost EMI available)

    LG W30 (EMI starts at Rs 471. No Cost EMI available)

    Buy This EMI Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.26 Inch HD+ Touchscreen Display
    • 2 GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 32GB ROM
    • 12MP + 13MP + 2MP Triple Rear Camera With Flash
    • 16MP Front Facing Camera
    • AI Face Unlock
    • Fingerprint Scanner
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Micro-USB FM Radio
    • 4000mAh Battery
    OPPO F11 (EMI starts at Rs 800. No Cost EMI available)

    OPPO F11 (EMI starts at Rs 800. No Cost EMI available)

    Buy This EMI Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4020mAh battery
    OPPO F11 Pro (EMI starts at Rs 1,035. No Cost EMI available)

    OPPO F11 Pro (EMI starts at Rs 1,035. No Cost EMI available)

    Buy This EMI Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with VOOC flash charge 3.0
    Vivo Y12 (EMI starts at Rs 588. No Cost EMI available)

    Vivo Y12 (EMI starts at Rs 588. No Cost EMI available)

    Buy This EMI Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.35-inch (1544×720 pixels) HD+19.3:9 IPS 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 64GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Funtouch OS 9 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera + 8MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh (typical) / 4880mAh (minimum) battery
    Realme 3 Pro (EMI starts at Rs 612. No Cost EMI available)

    Realme 3 Pro (EMI starts at Rs 612. No Cost EMI available)

    Buy This EMI Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • ColorOS 6.0 based on Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4045mAh battery
    Nokia 3.2 (EMI starts at Rs 442. No Cost EMI available)

    Nokia 3.2 (EMI starts at Rs 442. No Cost EMI available)

    Buy This EMI Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (720 x 1520 pixels) HD+ a-Si TFT LCD with 19:9 aspect ratio, 2.5D curved glass
    • Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 12nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 504 GPU
    • 2GB RAM with 16GB storage / 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 13MP rear camera
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery
    Redmi Y3 (EMI starts at Rs 424. No Cost EMI available)

    Redmi Y3 (EMI starts at Rs 424. No Cost EMI available)

    Buy This EMI Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-Inch HD+ 19:9 Display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor
    • 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 32MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 5
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • IR Sensor
    • USB Type-C
    • 4000mAh Battery
    Redmi Note 7S (EMI starts at Rs 492. No Cost EMI available)

    Redmi Note 7S (EMI starts at Rs 492. No Cost EMI available)

    Buy This EMI Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2340 ×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass LTPS in-cell display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 3GB LPDDR4x RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 13MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) battery
    OPPO Reno (EMI starts at Rs 1,553. No Cost EMI available)

    OPPO Reno (EMI starts at Rs 1,553. No Cost EMI available)

    Buy This EMI Offer On Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (minimum) battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Friday, August 16, 2019, 9:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 16, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue