Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Offers – Get Heavy Discounts Up To 50% On Smartphones
Amazon Freedom sale has already started for the Prime members. Whereas, other users can look for the suitable deals of the said sale, starting August 8 2019. The scheme offers up to 50% off on some smartphones from Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, and more. The offers by Amazon include no-cost EMI option on all major credit and debit cards, a flat instant discount on using Axis credit/debit cards, a 10% instant discount with YES bank credit card, and a 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card.
While prime members can get 5% instant discount up to Rs. 750 on minimum order of Rs. 3,000 with Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card.
Prime members also get a 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on minimum order of Rs. 3,000 with SBI credit cards and credit card EMIs. A few other offers are GST invoice on buying these phones and save up to 28% on next business purchases, 100% purchase protection plan on mobile phones, and much more.
32% Off On Apple iPhone XR
Buy This Offers On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
- Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
- 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
- iOS 12
- Water and dust resistant (IP67)
- Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
- 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
- 7MP front camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery
41% Off On Nokia 6.1 Plus
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- 3000 MAh Battery
12% Off On Samsung Galaxy A50
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP +8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
27% Off On Vivo V15 Pro
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48 MP + 5MP + 8MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
29% Off On Huawei Mate 20 Pro
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4200 mAh (typical) battery
35% Off On Nokia 8.1
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM
- 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery
22% Off On Poco F1
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
- expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G+ VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
8% Off On Samsung Galaxy A80
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display
- Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
- 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging
42% Off On Honor View20
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
- HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
- Dual SIM
- 48MP rear camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with 22.5W (4.5V-5A) fast charging
32% Off On OPPO K3
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage
- Dual SIM
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- 16MP rear camera with LED flash, 2MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (Minimum) battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging (5V/4A)
17% Off On Nokia 9 PureView
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- 12MP penta (2 x RBG, 3 x mono) rear cameras
- 20MP front-facing camera
- In-display Fingerprint sensor
- Water-resistant (IP67)
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3320mAh battery
13% Off On Samsung Galaxy S10
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- 3400 MAh Battery
OnePlus 7 (EMI starts at Rs 1,553. No Cost EMI available)
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
25% Off On Redmi Y3
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
26% Off On Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.84-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Infrared Sensor
- 4000mAh Battery
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
36,990
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
13,999
-
10,999
-
14,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
10,962
-
11,468
-
29,950
-
89,999
-
6,990
-
999
-
3,000
-
18,999
-
19,225
-
12,999
-
5,960