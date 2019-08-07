Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Offers – Get Heavy Discounts Up To 50% On Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon Freedom sale has already started for the Prime members. Whereas, other users can look for the suitable deals of the said sale, starting August 8 2019. The scheme offers up to 50% off on some smartphones from Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, and more. The offers by Amazon include no-cost EMI option on all major credit and debit cards, a flat instant discount on using Axis credit/debit cards, a 10% instant discount with YES bank credit card, and a 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card.

While prime members can get 5% instant discount up to Rs. 750 on minimum order of Rs. 3,000 with Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card.

Prime members also get a 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on minimum order of Rs. 3,000 with SBI credit cards and credit card EMIs. A few other offers are GST invoice on buying these phones and save up to 28% on next business purchases, 100% purchase protection plan on mobile phones, and much more.

