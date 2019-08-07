Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Offers – Get Heavy Discounts Up To 50% On Smartphones

ENGLISH

    Amazon Freedom sale has already started for the Prime members. Whereas, other users can look for the suitable deals of the said sale, starting August 8 2019. The scheme offers up to 50% off on some smartphones from Samsung, Apple, OnePlus, and more. The offers by Amazon include no-cost EMI option on all major credit and debit cards, a flat instant discount on using Axis credit/debit cards, a 10% instant discount with YES bank credit card, and a 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card.

    Amazon Freedom Sale 2019– Get Heavy Discounts Up To 50% On Smartphones

     

    While prime members can get 5% instant discount up to Rs. 750 on minimum order of Rs. 3,000 with Amazon Pay ICICI bank credit card.

    Prime members also get a 10% instant discount up to Rs. 1500 on minimum order of Rs. 3,000 with SBI credit cards and credit card EMIs. A few other offers are GST invoice on buying these phones and save up to 28% on next business purchases, 100% purchase protection plan on mobile phones, and much more.

    32% Off On Apple iPhone XR

    Key Specs

    • 6.1-inch (1792 x 828 pixels) LCD 326ppi Liquid Retina display
    • Six-core A12 Bionic 64-bit 7nm processor with four-core GPU, Neural Engine
    • 64GB, 128GB,256GB storage options
    • iOS 12
    • Water and dust resistant (IP67)
    • Dual SIM (nano + eSIM / physical SIM in China)
    • 12MP wide-angle (f/1.8) camera
    • 7MP front camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Built-in rechargeable lithium-ion battery

    41% Off On Nokia 6.1 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.8 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor
    • 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera
    • 16MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • USB Type-C
    • 3000 MAh Battery

     

    12% Off On Samsung Galaxy A50
     

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 25MP rear camera + 5MP +8MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 25MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery with fast charging

    27% Off On Vivo V15 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Super AMOLED
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 64-bit 11nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
    • 6GB RAM
    • 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48 MP + 5MP + 8MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery

    29% Off On Huawei Mate 20 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 6.39-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) QHD+ OLED 19.5:9 DCI-P3 HDR Display with 820 nits brightness
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage/ 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with NM card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with EMUI 9.0
    • 40MP rear camera + 20MP + 8MP camera
    • 24MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4200 mAh (typical) battery

    35% Off On Nokia 8.1

    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Puredisplay
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 4GB (LPPDDR4x) RAM
    • 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP rear camera + 13MP secondary rear camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh (typical) / 3400mAh (minimum) battery

    22% Off On Poco F1

    Key Specs

    • 6.18-inch (2246 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 18.7:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB/8GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB / 128GB/256GB (UFS 2.1) storage
    • expandable memory with up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G+ VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    8% Off On Samsung Galaxy A80

    Key Specs

    • 6.7-inch (2400 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 20: 9 New Infinity Super AMOLED display
    • Octa Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.8GHz Hexa) Snapdragon 730G Mobile Platform with Adreno 618 GPU
    • 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP front / rear cameras + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery with 25W super fast charging

    42% Off On Honor View20

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (1080 x 2310 pixels) FHD+ LCD IPS display with 96% NTSC Color Gamut
    • HUAWEI Kirin 980 processor with 720 MHz ARM Mali-G76MP10 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB storage / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 256GB storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Magic UI 2.0
    • Dual SIM
    • 48MP rear camera
    • 25MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with 22.5W (4.5V-5A) fast charging

    32% Off On OPPO K3

    Key Specs

    • 6.5-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio AMOLED display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 710 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 616 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB UFS 2.1 storage / 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB / 256GB UFS 2.1 storage
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
    • 16MP rear camera with LED flash, 2MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3765mAh (typical) / 3680mAh (Minimum) battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging (5V/4A)

    41% Off On Nokia 6.1 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 5.8-inch (2280 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio with 96% NTSC Color Gamut, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 509 GPU
    • 4GB / 6GB LPPDDR4x RAM
    • 64GB (eMMC 5.1) internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 400GB with microSD
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 16MP (RGB) rear camera + 5MP (Monochrome) secondary rear camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3060mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery with Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0

    17% Off On Nokia 9 PureView

    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2560×1440 pixels) Quad HD pOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • 2.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 845 64-bit 10nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 630 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 128GB (UFS) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • 12MP penta (2 x RBG, 3 x mono) rear cameras
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • In-display Fingerprint sensor
    • Water-resistant (IP67)
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3320mAh battery

    13% Off On Samsung Galaxy S10

    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • 3400 MAh Battery

    OnePlus 7 (EMI starts at Rs 1,553. No Cost EMI available)

    Key Specs

    • 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano)
    • 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery

    25% Off On Redmi Y3

    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 32MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    26% Off On Xiaomi Redmi 6 Pro

    Key Specs

    • 5.84-Inch FHD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 Processor
    • 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • Infrared Sensor
    • 4000mAh Battery

