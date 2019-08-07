Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Offers – Samsung Smartphones Available At Up To 50% Off Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 is upon us and it offers up to 50% off on Samsung smartphones. These offers can be grabbed by the users after the sale commences from August 8, which will last until August 11. But the Prime members can avail all the offers related to Samsung phones starting from August 7. Amazon is providing no-cost EMI for all major credit and debit cards, 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC debit cards, and 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card.

You will also get GST invoice on buying these phones and can save up to 28% on next business purchases, 100% purchase protection plan on mobile phones, EMI on debit cards and get credit up to Rs. 1,00,000 on these smartphones, and much more.

12% Off On Samsung Galaxy M20 (Ocean Blue, 3+32GB) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery 15% Off On Samsung Galaxy M30 (Gradation Blue, 6+128 GB) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5MP + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture

Fingerprint sensor

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging 56% Off On Samsung Galaxy A8+ (Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6 Inch FHD+ Display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 Processor

6GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash

16MP + 8MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

Water And Dust Resistant

4G VoLTE/WiFi

3500 MAh Battery 45% Off On Samsung Galaxy A8 Star (Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

16MP primary rear camera + 24MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery 12% Off On Samsung Galaxy A50 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display

2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor

4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM

-Dual SIM

25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash

25MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

4000 MAh Battery 14% Off On Samsung Galaxy A30 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery 6% Off On Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

4100 MAh Battery 41% Off On Samsung Galaxy A7 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display

Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage

6GB RAM with 128GB storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

Dual SIM

24MP rear camera + 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera

24MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery 32% Off On Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.0 (Oreo)

16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera

24MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 13% Off On Samsung Galaxy S10 Buy This Offer On Amazon

Key Specs 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display

Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor

8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM

WiFi

NFC

Bluetooth

Dual SIM

12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera

10MP Front Camera

Fingerprint

IP68

3400 MAh Battery

