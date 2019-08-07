Just In
- 9 min ago Apple iOS 13 Update Could Be Bad News For Facebook And WhatsApp
- 39 min ago Barco Unveils High-End G60 Series Projectors For Mainstream Industry Use
- 54 min ago TRAI Seeks Pesky Calls, Messages Report From Telcos
- 1 hr ago Xiaomi Redmi Smartphone With World’s First 64MP Camera To Launch In Q4 2019
Don't Miss
- News Cracks in the Congress over scrapping of Article 370 widen
- Lifestyle 14 Amazing Make-up Tips For A Night Out
- Movies Hrithik Roshan's Sister Sunaina BREAKS Down At Her Grandfather J Om Prakash's Funeral!
- Automobiles Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Sales Decline By 63 Percent In July 2019
- Sports Arjun Tendulkar in Mumbai squad for 'Vizzy' trophy
- Finance SBI Lowers Lending Rates By 15 Bps Soon After Repo Rate Cut
- Education MP Board Supplementary Result 2019 Announced For Class 10th & 12th
- Travel Cycling for beginners: The basics any beginner cyclists should know
Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Offers – Samsung Smartphones Available At Up To 50% Off
Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 is upon us and it offers up to 50% off on Samsung smartphones. These offers can be grabbed by the users after the sale commences from August 8, which will last until August 11. But the Prime members can avail all the offers related to Samsung phones starting from August 7. Amazon is providing no-cost EMI for all major credit and debit cards, 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC debit cards, and 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card.
You will also get GST invoice on buying these phones and can save up to 28% on next business purchases, 100% purchase protection plan on mobile phones, EMI on debit cards and get credit up to Rs. 1,00,000 on these smartphones, and much more.
12% Off On Samsung Galaxy M20 (Ocean Blue, 3+32GB)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
15% Off On Samsung Galaxy M30 (Gradation Blue, 6+128 GB)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5MP + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
- Fingerprint sensor
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
56% Off On Samsung Galaxy A8+ (Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6 Inch FHD+ Display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 16MP + 8MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Water And Dust Resistant
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- 3500 MAh Battery
45% Off On Samsung Galaxy A8 Star (Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP primary rear camera + 24MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
12% Off On Samsung Galaxy A50
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
- 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor
- 4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
- -Dual SIM
- 25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 25MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 4000 MAh Battery
14% Off On Samsung Galaxy A30
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
6% Off On Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 4100 MAh Battery
41% Off On Samsung Galaxy A7
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
- Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
- 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM
- 24MP rear camera + 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
- 24MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
32% Off On Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.0 (Oreo)
- 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
- 24MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
13% Off On Samsung Galaxy S10
Buy This Offer On Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
- 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
- WiFi
- NFC
- Bluetooth
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
- 10MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint
- IP68
- 3400 MAh Battery
-
27,999
-
39,990
-
71,990
-
49,999
-
36,990
-
44,999
-
73,900
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
35,999
-
13,999
-
16,999
-
32,999
-
13,999
-
10,999
-
14,990
-
5,999
-
19,990
-
9,999
-
10,962
-
11,468
-
29,950
-
89,999
-
6,990
-
999
-
3,000
-
18,999
-
19,225
-
12,999
-
5,960