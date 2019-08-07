Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Offers – Samsung Smartphones Available At Up To 50% Off

ENGLISH

    Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 is upon us and it offers up to 50% off on Samsung smartphones. These offers can be grabbed by the users after the sale commences from August 8, which will last until August 11. But the Prime members can avail all the offers related to Samsung phones starting from August 7. Amazon is providing no-cost EMI for all major credit and debit cards, 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC debit cards, and 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card.

    Amazon Freedom Sale 2019 Offers On Samsung Smartphones

     

    You will also get GST invoice on buying these phones and can save up to 28% on next business purchases, 100% purchase protection plan on mobile phones, EMI on debit cards and get credit up to Rs. 1,00,000 on these smartphones, and much more.

    12% Off On Samsung Galaxy M20 (Ocean Blue, 3+32GB)

    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
    • 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 5000 MAh Battery

     

    15% Off On Samsung Galaxy M30 (Gradation Blue, 6+128 GB)
     

    15% Off On Samsung Galaxy M30 (Gradation Blue, 6+128 GB)

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
    • Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP rear camera + 5MP + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera with f/2.0 aperture
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 5000mAh battery with fast charging

     

    56% Off On Samsung Galaxy A8+ (Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

    Key Specs

    • 6 Inch FHD+ Display
    • Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 Processor
    • 6GB RAM With 64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 16MP + 8MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • Water And Dust Resistant
    • 4G VoLTE/WiFi
    • 3500 MAh Battery

    45% Off On Samsung Galaxy A8 Star (Black, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

    Key Specs

    • 6.28-inch FHD+ (1080×2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 6GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP primary rear camera + 24MP secondary rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3700mAh battery

    12% Off On Samsung Galaxy A50

    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch FHD+ AMOLED Display
    • 2.3GHz Octa-Core Exynos 9610 Processor
    • 4GB/6GB RAM With 64/128GB ROM
    • -Dual SIM
    • 25MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 25MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 4000 MAh Battery

    14% Off On Samsung Galaxy A30

    Key Specs

    • 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB Storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
    • Dual SIM
    • 16MP rear camera + 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
    • 16MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh battery

    6% Off On Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6.4 Inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8/12GB RAM With 128/512/1024GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP + 8MP Dual Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 4100 MAh Battery

    41% Off On Samsung Galaxy A7

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080×2220 pixels) Full HD+ Super AMOLED Infinity display
    • Octa-Core (2.2GHz Dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7885 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
    • 4 GB RAM with 64GB / 128 GB Storage
    • 6GB RAM with 128GB storage
    • expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM
    • 24MP rear camera + 8MP 120° Ultra Wide camera + 5MP f/2.2 depth camera
    • 24MP front camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3300mAh battery

    32% Off On Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus

    Key Specs

    • 6-inch (1080 x 2220 pixels) FHD+ Super AMOLED 18.5: 9 Infinity 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo)
    • 16MP rear camera + 5MP secondary rear camera
    • 24MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    13% Off On Samsung Galaxy S10

    Key Specs

    • 6.1 Inch QHD+ Super AMOLED Display
    • Octa Core Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 Processor
    • 8GB RAM With 128/512GB ROM
    • WiFi
    • NFC
    • Bluetooth
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 12MP + 16MP Triple Rear Camera
    • 10MP Front Camera
    • Fingerprint
    • IP68
    • 3400 MAh Battery

