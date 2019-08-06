ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Amazon Freedom Sale Offers: Best Selling Budget Smartphones To Buy This Freedom Sale

    By
    |

    Freedom Sale by Amazon is also about buying some best- selling budget smartphones at better discounts, and big cashback and exchange offer. A few of these devices from the low-price segment have been added to the list. These phones come with a sturdy build, up to 5000 mAh battery backups, full HD+ displays, and more.

    Amazon Freedom Sale Offers: Best Selling Budget Smartphones To Buy

     

    Offers by Amazon are no-cost EMI available on all major credit and debit cards, 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC debit cards, and 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card. The users will also get GST invoice on purchasing these phones and can save up to 28% on next business purchases, 100% purchase protection plan on mobile phones, EMI on debit cards and get credit up to Rs. 1,00,000 on these smartphones, and many more.

    10% off on Samsung Galaxy M20

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
    • Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
    • 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • Dual SIM
    • 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
    • 8MP Front Camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • Wi-Fi
    • Bluetooth 5
    • 5000 MAh Battery

    19% off on Redmi 6A
     

    19% off on Redmi 6A

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
    • 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
    • 2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, EIS
    • 5MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery

    39% off on Mi A2

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
    • Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
    • 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM
    • 12MP rear camera + 20MP secondary camera
    • 20MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery

    LG W10

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.19-inch (1512 x 720 pixels) 18.9:9 HD+ Notch FullVision display
    • 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
    • 3GB RAM
    • 32GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 9.0 (Pie)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, secondary 5MP camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera, AI face unlock
    • Fingerprint scanner
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery

    31% off on Realme U1

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display
    • Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
    • 25MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 3500mAh battery

    33% off on Redmi Y2

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
    • 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery

    31% off on Honor 8C

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 32GB / 64GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Dual SIM
    • Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
    • 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary rear camera
    • 8MP front-facing camera
    • Dual 4G VoLTE
    • 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery

    41% off on Oppo A7

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) FullView 2.5D curved glass display
    • 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
    • 4GB RAM
    • 64GB internal storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
    • Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery

    38% off on Honor 9N

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
    • Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
    • 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
    • 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
    • expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
    • Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
    • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
    • 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
    • 16MP front-facing camera
    • Fingerprint sensor
    • 4G VoLTE
    • 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery

    27% off on Redmi 6

    Buy This offer on Amazon
    Key Specs

    • 5.45-Inch HD+ 18:9 Display
    • 2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
    • 3GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
    • Hybrid Dual SIM
    • 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
    • 5MP Front Camera With Flash
    • 4G
    • Bluetooth 4.2
    • Fingerprint Sensor
    • Infrared Sensor
    • 3000mAh Battery

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 4:00 [IST]
    Other articles published on Aug 7, 2019
    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue