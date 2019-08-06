Amazon Freedom Sale Offers: Best Selling Budget Smartphones To Buy This Freedom Sale Features oi-Harish Kumar

Freedom Sale by Amazon is also about buying some best- selling budget smartphones at better discounts, and big cashback and exchange offer. A few of these devices from the low-price segment have been added to the list. These phones come with a sturdy build, up to 5000 mAh battery backups, full HD+ displays, and more.

Offers by Amazon are no-cost EMI available on all major credit and debit cards, 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC debit cards, and 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card. The users will also get GST invoice on purchasing these phones and can save up to 28% on next business purchases, 100% purchase protection plan on mobile phones, EMI on debit cards and get credit up to Rs. 1,00,000 on these smartphones, and many more.

10% off on Samsung Galaxy M20 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery 19% off on Redmi 6A Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio

2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU

2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, EIS

5MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery 39% off on Mi A2 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage

Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera + 20MP secondary camera

20MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery LG W10 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.19-inch (1512 x 720 pixels) 18.9:9 HD+ Notch FullVision display

2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, secondary 5MP camera

8MP front-facing camera, AI face unlock

Fingerprint scanner

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) built-in battery 31% off on Realme U1 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera

25MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery 33% off on Redmi Y2 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery 31% off on Honor 8C Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB / 64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Dual SIM

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2

13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary rear camera

8MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery 41% off on Oppo A7 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) FullView 2.5D curved glass display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)

Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery 38% off on Honor 9N Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU

3GB RAM with 32GB storage

4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera

16MP front-facing camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery 27% off on Redmi 6 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

5.45-Inch HD+ 18:9 Display

2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor

3GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Hybrid Dual SIM

12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

5MP Front Camera With Flash

4G

Bluetooth 4.2

Fingerprint Sensor

Infrared Sensor

3000mAh Battery

Best Mobiles in India