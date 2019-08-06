Just In
Amazon Freedom Sale Offers: Best Selling Budget Smartphones To Buy This Freedom Sale
Freedom Sale by Amazon is also about buying some best- selling budget smartphones at better discounts, and big cashback and exchange offer. A few of these devices from the low-price segment have been added to the list. These phones come with a sturdy build, up to 5000 mAh battery backups, full HD+ displays, and more.
Offers by Amazon are no-cost EMI available on all major credit and debit cards, 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC debit cards, and 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card. The users will also get GST invoice on purchasing these phones and can save up to 28% on next business purchases, 100% purchase protection plan on mobile phones, EMI on debit cards and get credit up to Rs. 1,00,000 on these smartphones, and many more.
10% off on Samsung Galaxy M20
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
19% off on Redmi 6A
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.45-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display, 1000:1 Contrast ratio
- 2GHz Quad-Core MediaTek Helio A22 12nm processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU
- 2GB RAM, 16GB / 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9, upgradable to MIUI 10
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED Flash, PDAF, f/2.2 aperture, EIS
- 5MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (minimum) battery
39% off on Mi A2
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (2160×1080 pixels) Full HD+ 2.5D curved glass display with 1500:1 Contrast ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core Snapdragon 660 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 512 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB (eMMC 5.1) storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (eMMC 5.1) storage
- Android 8.1 (Oreo), upgradable to Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera + 20MP secondary camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3010mAh (typical) / 2910mAh (minimum) battery
LG W10
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.19-inch (1512 x 720 pixels) 18.9:9 HD+ Notch FullVision display
- 2GHz Octa Core MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) 12nm processor with 650MHz IMG PowerVR GE8320 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, PDAF, secondary 5MP camera
- 8MP front-facing camera, AI face unlock
- Fingerprint scanner
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) built-in battery
31% off on Realme U1
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2350 x 1080 pixels) 19.5:9 Full HD+ IPS display
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage, 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) based on ColorOS 5.2
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary camera
- 25MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery
33% off on Redmi Y2
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.99-inch (1440 × 720 pixels) HD+ 18:9 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage / 4GB RAM with 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with MIUI 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 12MP rear camera + secondary 5MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3080mAh (typical) / 3000mAh (minimum) battery
31% off on Honor 8C
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.26-inch (1520 × 720 pixels) HD+ display with 19:9 aspect ratio
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB / 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Dual SIM
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.2
- 13MP rear camera + 2MP secondary rear camera
- 8MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery
41% off on Oppo A7
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.2-inch (1520 x 720 pixels) FullView 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 450 14nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 506 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 (Oreo)
- Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera + secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4230mAh (typical) / 4100mAh (minimum) built-in battery
38% off on Honor 9N
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.84-inch (1080 x 2280 pixels) Full HD+ 19:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 659 processor with MaliT830-MP2 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 32GB storage
- 4GB RAM with 64GB / 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 8.0 (Oreo) with EMUI 8.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash, secondary 2MP camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh (typical) / 2900mAh (Minimum) battery
27% off on Redmi 6
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.45-Inch HD+ 18:9 Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Helio P22 Processor
- 3GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Hybrid Dual SIM
- 12MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 5MP Front Camera With Flash
- 4G
- Bluetooth 4.2
- Fingerprint Sensor
- Infrared Sensor
- 3000mAh Battery
