Flipkart National Shopping Days Sale – Galaxy S10, Oppo Reno, Honor 20, Galaxy A30 And More Features

Flipkart's National shopping days offer which is a part of Big Freedom Days sale, allows users to buy some devices such as Galaxy S10, Oppo Reno, Honor 20, Galaxy Note 8, and more at reduced prices. In this list, you can also check out offers related to other electronic accessories from the e-commerce platform.

Flipkart provides no-cost EMI option, bigger cashback and exchange offers, extra discounts, 10% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, 10% instant discount on ICICI bank credit and debit cards, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, extra 20% off under freedom countdown sale(from 19:47PM to 20:19PM), and one year warranty.

The national shopping days will exist from 8th to 10th August, midnight. However, the Flipkart Plus members can lock the deals from 7th August. The members will be able to buy smartphones using super coins.

