These Irressistible Amazon Cashback And EMI Offers On Smartphones Will Make You Buy One

Amazon's cashback and EMI offers are allowing the users to purchase phones in different price categories, at reduced prices. The shopping platform also offers a few newly launched devices under a pre-launch booking status. Some of these devices can be seen in the list.

Other offers given by Amazon are 5% cashback on a purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC bank debit cards, 10% instant discount with YES bank credit card, a 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, and get GST invoice and save up to 28% on next other business purchases, and more.

Oneplus 7 Offers: Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 11,050.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI (2): No cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000

No cost EMI available on select cards. Please check 'EMI options' above for more details.

Bank Offer (2): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

Key Specs 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3700mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M30 Offers: Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 9,050.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI: No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards and select debit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price.

Bank Offer (2): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display

Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU

4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5

Dual SIM

13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera+ 5MP ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

5000mAh battery with fast charging Vivo V15 Offers: Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 8,600.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on select cards. Please check 'EMI options' above for more details.

Bank Offer (2): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

Key Specs 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

12MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera

32MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy M20 Offers: Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 7,600.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI: No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards and select debit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price.

Bank Offer (2): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

Key Specs 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display

Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor

3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash

8MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5

5000 MAh Battery Samsung Galaxy M40 Offers: Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 7,600.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI (2): No cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000

No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards and select debit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price

Bank Offer (2): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

Key Specs 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU

6GB RAM

128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera

16MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

3500mAh battery with fast charging Redmi Y3 Offers: Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 7,600.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000

Bank Offer (2): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

Key Specs 6.26-Inch HD+ 19:9 Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor

3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM

Dual SIM

12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

4G

Bluetooth 5

Fingerprint Sensor

IR Sensor

USB Type-C

4000mAh Battery Nokia 6.1 Plus Offers: Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 7,600.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI (2): No cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000

No cost EMI available on select cards. Please check 'EMI options' above for more details

Bank Offer (2): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

Key Specs 5.8 Inch FHD+ LCD Display

1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor

4GB RAM With 64GB ROM

Dual SIM

16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera

16MP Front Camera

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

USB Type-C

3000 MAh Battery OnePlus 7 Pro Offers: Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 10,600.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on select cards. Please check 'EMI options' above for more details.

Bank Offer: Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Card

Key Specs 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display

Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU

6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage

8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage

Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5

Dual SIM (nano + nano)

48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP 117° Ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery OPPO F11 Pro Offers: Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 9,600.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on select cards. Please check 'EMI options' above for more details.

Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards

Get 5% Instant Discount on YES Bank Credit card transactions and 10% instant discount on Credit card EMI

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection

Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU

6GB RAM

64GB storage

expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD

Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera

16MP front-facing camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy A50 Offers: Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 8,600.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on select cards. Please check 'EMI options' above for more details.

Bank Offer: Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards

Key Specs 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display

Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU

4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage

expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card

Android 9.0 (Pie)

Dual SIM

25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera

25MP front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh battery with fast charging Vivo V15 Pro Offers: Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 8,600.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on select cards. Please check 'EMI options' above for more details.

Bank Offer (2): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

Key Specs 6.39 Inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor

6GB RAM With 128GB ROM

Dual SIM

48MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash

32MP Front Camera

Fingerprint Sensor

4G VoLTE/WiFi

Bluetooth 5

Micro USB

3700 MAh Battery Huawei Y9 2019 Offers: Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 7,600.00 off on Exchange

No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000

Bank Offer (2): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards

5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card

Key Specs 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display

Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage

expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD

Android 9(Pie) with EMUI 9.0

Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)

16-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel secondary camera

16MP pop-up front camera

Dual 4G VoLTE

4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging

