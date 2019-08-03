Just In
These Irressistible Amazon Cashback And EMI Offers On Smartphones Will Make You Buy One
Amazon's cashback and EMI offers are allowing the users to purchase phones in different price categories, at reduced prices. The shopping platform also offers a few newly launched devices under a pre-launch booking status. Some of these devices can be seen in the list.
Other offers given by Amazon are 5% cashback on a purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC bank debit cards, 10% instant discount with YES bank credit card, a 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, and get GST invoice and save up to 28% on next other business purchases, and more.
Oneplus 7
Offers:
- Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 11,050.00 off on Exchange
- No Cost EMI (2): No cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000
- No cost EMI available on select cards. Please check 'EMI options' above for more details.
- Bank Offer (2): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards
- 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.41-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Optic AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3700mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M30
Offers:
- Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 9,050.00 off on Exchange
- No Cost EMI: No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards and select debit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price.
- Bank Offer (2): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards
- 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19.5:9 Super AMOLED Infinity-U display
- Octa-Core (1.8GHz dual + 1.6GHz Hexa) Exynos 7904 14nm processor with Mali-G71 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR4x RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 8.1 (Oreo) with Samsung Experience 9.5
- Dual SIM
- 13MP rear camera + 5-megapixel secondary camera+ 5MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 5000mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo V15
Offers:
- Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 8,600.00 off on Exchange
- No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on select cards. Please check 'EMI options' above for more details.
- Bank Offer (2): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards
- 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.53-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Funtouch OS 9
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 12MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP camera
- 32MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy M20
Offers:
- Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 7,600.00 off on Exchange
- No Cost EMI: No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards and select debit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price.
- Bank Offer (2): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards
- 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3 Inch FHD+ TFT Display
- Octa-Core Exynos 7904 Processor
- 3GB/4GB RAM With 32GB/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 13MP + 5MP Dual Rear Cameras With LED Flash
- 8MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE
- Wi-Fi
- Bluetooth 5
- 5000 MAh Battery
Samsung Galaxy M40
Offers:
- Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 7,600.00 off on Exchange
- No Cost EMI (2): No cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000
- No Cost EMI available on all major credit cards and select debit cards. The total amount you pay to your EMI provider will be equal to the item price
- Bank Offer (2): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards
- 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.3-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-O LCD with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Mobile Platform with Adreno 612 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with Samsung One UI
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 32MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP 123° ultra-wide angle camera
- 16MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 3500mAh battery with fast charging
Redmi Y3
Offers:
- Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 7,600.00 off on Exchange
- No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000
- Bank Offer (2): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards
- 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.26-Inch HD+ 19:9 Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 632 Processor
- 3/4GB RAM With 32/64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 12MP + 2MP Dual Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- 4G
- Bluetooth 5
- Fingerprint Sensor
- IR Sensor
- USB Type-C
- 4000mAh Battery
Nokia 6.1 Plus
Offers:
- Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 7,600.00 off on Exchange
- No Cost EMI (2): No cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000
- No cost EMI available on select cards. Please check 'EMI options' above for more details
- Bank Offer (2): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards
- 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 5.8 Inch FHD+ LCD Display
- 1.8GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 636 Processor
- 4GB RAM With 64GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 16MP + 5MP Dual Rear Camera
- 16MP Front Camera
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- USB Type-C
- 3000 MAh Battery
OnePlus 7 Pro
Offers:
- Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 10,600.00 off on Exchange
- No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on select cards. Please check 'EMI options' above for more details.
- Bank Offer: Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Card
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.67-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) Quad HD+ 19.5:9 aspect ratio Fluid AMOLED display
- Octa-Core Snapdragon 855 7nm Mobile Platform with Adreno 640 GPU
- 6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- 8GB / 12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 256GB (UFS 3.0) storage
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with OxygenOS 9.5
- Dual SIM (nano + nano)
- 48MP rear camera + 8MP + 16MP 117° Ultra-wide lens with f/2.2 aperture
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
OPPO F11 Pro
Offers:
- Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 9,600.00 off on Exchange
- No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on select cards. Please check 'EMI options' above for more details.
- Bank Offer (3): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards
- Get 5% Instant Discount on YES Bank Credit card transactions and 10% instant discount on Credit card EMI
- 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 aspect ratio display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection
- Octa Core MediaTek Helio P70 12nm processor with 900MHz ARM Mali-G72 MP3 GPU
- 6GB RAM
- 64GB storage
- expandable memory up to 256GB with microSD
- Android 9.0 (Pie) with ColorOS 6.0
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 48MP rear camera + 5MP secondary camera
- 16MP front-facing camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy A50
Offers:
- Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 8,600.00 off on Exchange
- No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on select cards. Please check 'EMI options' above for more details.
- Bank Offer: Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.4-inch (2340 x 1080 pixels) Full HD+ Infinity-U Super AMOLED display
- Octa-Core (Quad 2.3GHz + Quad 1.7GHz) Exynos 9610 10nm processor with Mali-G72 GPU
- 4GB RAM with 64GB storage / 6GB RAM with 128GB Storage
- expandable up to 512GB via micro SD card
- Android 9.0 (Pie)
- Dual SIM
- 25MP rear camera + 5MP + 8MP ultra-wide angle camera
- 25MP front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo V15 Pro
Offers:
- Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 8,600.00 off on Exchange
- No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on select cards. Please check 'EMI options' above for more details.
- Bank Offer (2): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards
- 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.39 Inch FHD+ Super AMOLED Display
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 675 Processor
- 6GB RAM With 128GB ROM
- Dual SIM
- 48MP + 5MP + 8MP Triple Rear Camera With LED Flash
- 32MP Front Camera
- Fingerprint Sensor
- 4G VoLTE/WiFi
- Bluetooth 5
- Micro USB
- 3700 MAh Battery
Huawei Y9 2019
Offers:
- Exchange Offer: Up to ₹ 7,600.00 off on Exchange
- No Cost EMI: No cost EMI available on Amazon Pay ICICI credit card on orders above Rs.3000
- Bank Offer (2): Get 5% cashback on a minimum purchase of Rs 2000 with HDFC Bank Debit Cards
- 5% Instant discount with HSBC Cashback card
Buy This offer on Amazon
Key Specs
- 6.5-inch (2340 × 1080 pixels) Full HD+ 19:5:9 2.5D curved glass display
- Octa-Core Kirin 710 12nm with ARM Mali-G51 MP4 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage
- expandable memory up to 512GB with microSD
- Android 9(Pie) with EMUI 9.0
- Dual SIM (nano + nano + microSD)
- 16-megapixel primary + 8-megapixel secondary camera
- 16MP pop-up front camera
- Dual 4G VoLTE
- 4000mAh (typical) / 3900mAh (minimum) battery with fast charging
