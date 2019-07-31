Amazon Freedom Sale – Get Up To 40% Discount On Smartphones Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon's freedom sale which will exist from 8th to 11th August will provide up to 40% off on some smartphones. A few of these devices have found a position into our list, as you can see below.

Amazon will provide several offers on these smartphones. These are no-cost EMI on a few major credit and debit cards, 1,500 instant discount with Citi and ICICI bank credit cards, 10% instant discount with YES bank credit card, 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card, and 10% cashback up to Rs. 100 using Visa Signature or Visa Infinite cards.

