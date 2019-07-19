ENGLISH

    Amazon Photography Festival – Get Up To 50% Off On Cameras

    By
    |

    Amazon's new sale strategy called "Photography Festival" will definitely tempt you to be a professional- photographer. As iIt offers up to 50% off on cameras and related accessories. These cameras come from brands such as Sony, Fujifilm, and more.

    Offers provided by Amazon on these cameras include no-cost EMI option on a few credit and debit cards, Rs. 1500 instant discount on ICICI Bank, Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order at a pickup point, 100% purchase protection plan, and up to Rs.150 back using Amazon Pay UPI.

    On buying a camera, you will get a GST invoice, using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases.

    Another exciting deal is that under partner offers you can have EMI on debit cards and seek a credit up to Rs. 1,00,000 on these cameras.

    23% off on Canon EOS 1500D

    Key Specs

    • Sensor: APS-C CMOS Sensor with 24.1 MP (high resolution for large prints and image cropping)
    • ISO: 100-6400 sensitivity range (critical for obtaining grain-free pictures, especially in low light)
    • Image Processor: DIGIC 4+ with 9 autofocus points (important for speed and accuracy of autofocus and burst photography)
    • Video Resolution: Full HD video with fully manual control and selectable frame rates (great for precision and high-quality video work)
    • Connectivity: WiFi, NFC and Bluetooth built-in (useful for remotely controlling your camera and transferring pictures wirelessly as you shoot)

    25% off on Sony Alpha ILCE5100L
     

    25% off on Sony Alpha ILCE5100L

    Key Specs

    • 24.3Mp exmor aps-c cmos sensor
    • Bionz xtm engine for superb detail and noise reduction
    • Fast hybrid af with 179 phase-detection points
    • 180 º Tilt able lcd screen for perfect self-portraits
    • Wi-fi and one-touch nfc for simple sharing and control

    23% off on Nikon D3500

    Key Specs

    • Sensor: APS-C CMOS Sensor with 24.2 MP (high resolution for large prints and image cropping)
    • ISO: 100-25600 sensitivity range (critical for obtaining grain-free pictures, especially in low light)
    • Image Processor: Expeed 4 with 11 autofocus points (important for speed and accuracy of autofocus and burst photography)
    • Video Resolution: Full HD video with fully manual control and selectable frame rates (great for precision and high-quality video work)
    • Connectivity: WiFi, NFC and Bluetooth built-in (useful for remotely controlling your camera and transferring pictures wirelessly as you shoot)
    • Lens Mount: Nikon F mount

    34% off on Panasonic Lumix DMC-G85

    Key Specs

    • 16MP Live MOS Sensor Micro Four Thirds System
    • 2.36m-Dot Electronic Viewfinder 3.0 inch 1.04m-Dot Swivel LCD Touchscreen
    • UHD 4K Video Recording at 30/24 fps Built-In Wi-Fi Connectivity
    • DFD AF System, 4K PHOTO Modes 5-Axis Image Stabilization, Dual I.S.
    • ISO 25600 and 10 fps Shooting with AF-S Low-light AF with autofocus in -4EV lighting

    26% off on Fujifilm X Series X-T100

    Key Specs

    • Electronic viewfinder, 3 way tilt LCD monitor, retro and lightweight, compact lens, detachable grip, mode dial, function dial, 3 way tilting touchscreen
    • Large APS-C image sensor, advanced SR auto mode recognizes the scene and the subject you are looking at and automatically optimizes camera setting and focus
    • High resolution, high-speed continuous shooting lets you record fast-moving objects, choose the best shot from the 15 frames taken in a second, multi focus : Multi focus mode adds multi images together to generate a sharp image with amazingly deep depth of field
    • The 26 lenses of rich lens line-up covers wide focal length from 15mm to 1200mm (35mm format equivalent) both with zoom lenses, realizing compactness and high image quality and prime lenses with bright aperture and beautiful defocusing effect
    • In combination with rich X Mount genuine lens line-up incorporated with Fusion's unique optical technology, including small and light electronic zoom lens "XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ" capable of minimum working distance of just 5cm

    23% off on Nikon D5300

    Key Specs

    • 24.2 effective megapixels
    • 23.5 x 15.6 mm DX format CMOS sensor
    • 3.2-inch LCD vari-angle monitor
    • Expeed 4 processor
    • Built-in WiFi
    • Full HD (1920 x 1080) movie, frame rate selectable from 60p/50p/30p/25p/24p
    • Comes with a 18-55mm VR kit lens, BF-1B body cap, BS-1 accessory shoe cover, DK-25 rubber eyecup

    Story first published: Friday, July 19, 2019, 16:30 [IST]
