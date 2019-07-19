Amazon Photography Festival – Get Up To 50% Off On Cameras Features oi-Harish Kumar

Amazon's new sale strategy called "Photography Festival" will definitely tempt you to be a professional- photographer. As iIt offers up to 50% off on cameras and related accessories. These cameras come from brands such as Sony, Fujifilm, and more.

Offers provided by Amazon on these cameras include no-cost EMI option on a few credit and debit cards, Rs. 1500 instant discount on ICICI Bank, Rs. 15 cashback on placing an order at a pickup point, 100% purchase protection plan, and up to Rs.150 back using Amazon Pay UPI.

On buying a camera, you will get a GST invoice, using which you can save up to 28% on other business purchases.

Another exciting deal is that under partner offers you can have EMI on debit cards and seek a credit up to Rs. 1,00,000 on these cameras.

23% off on Canon EOS 1500D Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Sensor: APS-C CMOS Sensor with 24.1 MP (high resolution for large prints and image cropping)

ISO: 100-6400 sensitivity range (critical for obtaining grain-free pictures, especially in low light)

Image Processor: DIGIC 4+ with 9 autofocus points (important for speed and accuracy of autofocus and burst photography)

Video Resolution: Full HD video with fully manual control and selectable frame rates (great for precision and high-quality video work)

Connectivity: WiFi, NFC and Bluetooth built-in (useful for remotely controlling your camera and transferring pictures wirelessly as you shoot) 25% off on Sony Alpha ILCE5100L Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

24.3Mp exmor aps-c cmos sensor

Bionz xtm engine for superb detail and noise reduction

Fast hybrid af with 179 phase-detection points

180 º Tilt able lcd screen for perfect self-portraits

Wi-fi and one-touch nfc for simple sharing and control 23% off on Nikon D3500 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs Sensor: APS-C CMOS Sensor with 24.2 MP (high resolution for large prints and image cropping)

ISO: 100-25600 sensitivity range (critical for obtaining grain-free pictures, especially in low light)

Image Processor: Expeed 4 with 11 autofocus points (important for speed and accuracy of autofocus and burst photography)

Video Resolution: Full HD video with fully manual control and selectable frame rates (great for precision and high-quality video work)

Connectivity: WiFi, NFC and Bluetooth built-in (useful for remotely controlling your camera and transferring pictures wirelessly as you shoot)

Lens Mount: Nikon F mount 34% off on Panasonic Lumix DMC-G85 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

16MP Live MOS Sensor Micro Four Thirds System

2.36m-Dot Electronic Viewfinder 3.0 inch 1.04m-Dot Swivel LCD Touchscreen

UHD 4K Video Recording at 30/24 fps Built-In Wi-Fi Connectivity

DFD AF System, 4K PHOTO Modes 5-Axis Image Stabilization, Dual I.S.

ISO 25600 and 10 fps Shooting with AF-S Low-light AF with autofocus in -4EV lighting 26% off on Fujifilm X Series X-T100 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

Electronic viewfinder, 3 way tilt LCD monitor, retro and lightweight, compact lens, detachable grip, mode dial, function dial, 3 way tilting touchscreen

Large APS-C image sensor, advanced SR auto mode recognizes the scene and the subject you are looking at and automatically optimizes camera setting and focus

High resolution, high-speed continuous shooting lets you record fast-moving objects, choose the best shot from the 15 frames taken in a second, multi focus : Multi focus mode adds multi images together to generate a sharp image with amazingly deep depth of field

The 26 lenses of rich lens line-up covers wide focal length from 15mm to 1200mm (35mm format equivalent) both with zoom lenses, realizing compactness and high image quality and prime lenses with bright aperture and beautiful defocusing effect

In combination with rich X Mount genuine lens line-up incorporated with Fusion's unique optical technology, including small and light electronic zoom lens "XC15-45mmF3.5-5.6 OIS PZ" capable of minimum working distance of just 5cm 23% off on Nikon D5300 Buy This offer on Amazon

Key Specs

24.2 effective megapixels

23.5 x 15.6 mm DX format CMOS sensor

3.2-inch LCD vari-angle monitor

Expeed 4 processor

Built-in WiFi

Full HD (1920 x 1080) movie, frame rate selectable from 60p/50p/30p/25p/24p

Comes with a 18-55mm VR kit lens, BF-1B body cap, BS-1 accessory shoe cover, DK-25 rubber eyecup

