Flipkart National Shopping Days Offers – Avail Up To 80% Off On Smartphones, Accessories And More
Flipkart's big freedom days sale is about to start in a couple of days. It will last until August 10, midnight. The scheme covers national shopping days offer, under which users can get up to 80% off on smartphones, mobile accessories, and other products. Before the celebration of 73rd Independence Day, you can buy a couple of newly launched smartphones, which are available for pre-booking.
Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI option, cashback and exchange offers, extra discounts, 10% off with Axis bank buzz credit card, 10% instant discount on ICICI bank credit and debit cards, 5% cashback on HDFC debit cards, 5% unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, extra 20% off under freedom countdown sale(from 19:47PM to 20:19PM), one year warranty, and more.
The consumers can lock some pre-sale deals (4th - 6th August), covering handsets and other electronic accessories. You can even purchase a couple of beauty products at a starting price of Rs. 99.
Special Discounts on Smartphones
Some handsets can be purchased under special discounts. For instance: you can have a Micromax Canvas 5 Lite-Special edition device at an EMI starting from Rs. 186/month. You can get a high-end Nexus 6P Special Edition (64GB variant) device with up to Rs. 17,900 exchange offer.
Up to 80% off on Mobiles Accessories
Users can seek up to 80% off on mobile accessories. You can have Asus VivoBook 14 from Flipkart with 19% off and an extra Rs. 6,000 off. You can even purchase some truly wireless earbuds from Rs. 1,799.
Starts From Rs 99: Beauty, Toys, Baby Care And More
Consumers will get a few beauty products from Lakme, Nivea and more with 25-70% off. You can have some toys and school supplies with up to 70% off. Besides, the portal also offers baby care products from Himalaya, Johnson & Johnson, and more with a minimum 20% off.
Grocery: Deals From Rs. 1
You can get some grocery items from just Rs. 1. You can buy a Wudore grocery and vegetable bag at Rs. 549 with 38% off, Your Choice Sprout Maker at Rs. 249, and more.
Travel: Get Up to Rs 25,000 Off on Flight Bookings
You will get up to Rs. 25,000 off on flight bookings. While booking flights using apps like Makemytrip, Goibibo, and other will offer additional benefits. On using these apps for booking, you will also get certain coupons that will further offer an advantageous deal.
Upto 80% off on Refurbished Mobiles, Speakers, TVs and More
The users will get up to 80% on refurbished mobiles, speakers, TVs, and more. Some refurbished smartphones that you can have from Flipkart are Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1, Samsung Galaxy M20, Nokia 6.1 Plus, and more.
Upto 75% off on TVs And Appliances
The users will be able to buy TVs and appliances with up to 75% off. Under limited hour deal, you can purchase IFFALCON Android TVs every day at noon, as long as the sale exists. You can even get LG inverter fully automatic washing machine silver at Rs. 17,299 with 17% off.
